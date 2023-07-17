ISC History Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE History Sample Paper, Download PDF

History Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC 2023-24: Find here the specimen paper of ISC Class 12 Paper 2 Literature in English and also download its full PDF from the direct link in this article.

ISC Class 12 History Specimen Paper 2024

HISTORY

Maximum Marks: 80

Time Allowed: Three Hours

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper.

They must NOT start writing during this time.)

Answer all questions from Section A, Section B and Section C.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

SECTION A – 16 MARKS

Question 1

(i) The All India Kisan Sabha was formed by the Socialists and the Communists to fulfil their need for one central peasant organisation.

State any other purpose for the formation of this organisation.

[1]

(ii) Give any one reason to show that the Cripps Mission challenged the idea of a single and indivisible nation.

[1]

(iii) The paramilitary forces created in Hyderabad in 1946-47 were known as _________.

[1]

(iv) Identify the correct statement about the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) passed by the Indian Parliament in 1971.

[1]

(a) It was enacted to regulate the functioning of non-governmental organisations.

(b) It allowed for the detention of individuals without a trial.

(c) It was never repealed by any Indian government.

(d) It was repealed later by the Janata government.

(v) What was the primary reason for the rejection of imperialism and colonialism by the world leaders at the Belgrade Conference?

[1]

(a) To encourage the spread of democracy in the world

(b) To assert the right of self-determination for all nations

(c) To promote economic cooperation and trade among nations

(d) To establish a new world order under the leadership of non-aligned nations

(vi) Which one of the following describes the reason for the establishment of COMECON?

[1]

(a) It was Stalin’s plan to create an economic extension of the Warsaw Pact.

(b) It was a response to the formation of NATO and the threat it posed to Sovietsecurity.

(c) To enable the Eastern European countries to gain access to Western markets.

(d) To increase the economic influence of the US in Eastern Europe.

(vii) Which one of the following was the impact of the policies of Glasnost and Perestroika?

[1]

(a) Anarchy

(b) Economic investment

(c) Demand for democracy

(d) Collapse of the aristocracy

(viii) Assertion : Hitler’s invasion of Poland became a cause of worry for Britain and France.

Reason : The security of Poland’s borders were guaranteed by Britain and France.

[1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are correct, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are correct, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(ix) Give any one reason to show how the Axis Powers were at a big disadvantage against the Allied Powers during the Second World War.

[1]

(x) State any one effect of Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward Policy on China’s economy.

[1]

(xi) Give any one contribution of the Mahila Dakshita Samiti in promoting the rights of women.

[1]

(xii) State any one fact to highlight the significance of the General Election of 1967.

[1]

(xiii) Why were the Historic Eight Documents significant in the Naxal Movement?

[1]

(xiv) Mention any one similarity between Black Americans’ experiences before the emergence of Dr. Martin Luther King and Black South Africans’ experiences under Apartheid rule.

[1]

(xv) Why was PLO critical of the Oslo Peace Accord 1993?

[1]

(xvi) Mention any one effect of the first Arab-Israel war on the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

[1]

SECTION B – 32 MARKS

Question 2

[4]

Discuss Operation Polo with reference to the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union.

Question 3

