ISC Physics Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Physics Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physics Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the specimen papers for the 2024 term-end exams. As students continue to study and learn, it’s also important to keep solving sample papers. On that note, read and download the PDF of ISC Physics Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here.

Solving the sample papers is as important as learning the concepts. There is no use in memorising countless definitions, formulae, dates, names etc. if you are unable to fetch marks in the exam. Practice and familiarity with the format of the question paper are essential to succeed in the ISC exams, especially for tricky science subjects like Physics.

Science stream students dread no subject more than Physics. It requires a deep understanding of the basics, fast calculation and critical thinking. Some questions even demand the use of mathematical concepts like derivatives and integrals. As such, physics requires consistent practice, and there’s no better way to do that than by studying Physics specimen paper 2024 Class 12 ISC.

Specimen papers also provide an idea of the marks distribution, topic-wise weightage and the type of questions asked. Students can also gauge the difficulty level of the questions. Check here the ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2024 for download.

ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2024

Guidelines to Remember Before Exams

The Physics Class 12 ISC paper carries 70 marks and a duration of three hours.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type. Internal choices will be provided.

15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to students and writing answers will be prohibited during the time.

The ISC Class 12th Physics exam will have four sections, Section A of 14 marks, Section B of 14 marks, Section C of 27 marks and Section D of 15 marks.

Section A will be short-answer based and without internal choices. All questions will be compulsory.

No extra sheet will be given for rough work.

A list of physical constants will be provided, and a simple scientific calculator will be permitted.

ISC Class 12 Physics Specimen Paper 2024: Download PDF

You can view and download the Physics Specimen Paper ISC Class 12 PDF here at Jagran Josh.