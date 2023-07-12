ISC Biology Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Biology Sample Paper, Download PDF

Biology Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: Get here the newly released ISC Class 12 Biology sample paper 2024 with the solution. Download the 2024 specimen paper and solution PDF.

ISC Biology Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 12: CISCE, on the 5th of July released new sample papers for ISC Class 12. To announce the release, a notice was published on CISCE’s official website with the list of subjects for which specimen papers are now available. Now that the ISC Class 12 sample papers have been released, it's time to check the question format and pattern that you may get in your final ISC Class 12 board exams, in 2024.

Here, you will find the newly released ISC Class 12 Biology paper 1 sample paper. CISCE does not provide a marking scheme for its specimen papers. Our experts are working on it to make a solution document for you for Biology ISC Class 12 specimen paper. Until then, read the sample papers carefully and try to solve it on your own. The free downloadable PDF of the sample paper Class 12 Biology paper 1, ISC is available here.

ISC Class 12 Biology Sample Paper General Guidelines

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Allowed: Three Hours

(Candidates are allowed an additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time.)

This paper is divided into four sections – A, B, C and D.

Answer all questions.

Section – A consists of one question of one mark / two marks each.

Section – B consists of seven questions of two marks each.

Section – C consists of seven questions of three marks each, and

Section – D consists of three questions of five marks each.

Internal choices have been provided in one question each in Section B, Section C and Section D.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

ISC Class 12 Biology Specimen Paper 2024

SECTION A (20 Marks)

Question 1

Answer the following questions briefly.

(i) Birds build their nests in trees. Identify the type of ecological relationship between the birds and the trees. [1]

(ii) A doctor examines the symptoms of a patient who has a high fever with chills. What disease could this patient be suffering from? [1]

(iii) The genome size of an organism is around 109 base pairs. Calculate the length of its genome in metres. [1]

(iv) What is the probability of having a male child if the father's sperm carries an X chromosome? [1]

(v) In the year 2021, the population of fish in a lake was 500. After one year, a biologist found that the population had an average natality of 120, average mortality of 65, immigration was 25 and emigration was 30. Calculate the total number of fish that were present in the lake in 2022. [1]

(vi) The Gross Primary Productivity (GPP) of the Amazon rainforest is approximately 3000 g C/m2/yr and the respiration losses (R) of 1800 g C/m2/yr. Calculate the Net Primary Productivity (NPP) of this ecosystem. [1]

(vii) Identify if the given set of structures can be classified as homologous or analogous structures. [1]

(viii) Suggest an effective molecular technique that can be used to reduce the expression of defective genes in the nematode parasite. [1]

(ix) Which one of the following is an example of naturally acquired active immunity? [1]

(a) Recovering from chickenpox

(b) Newborns gaining antibodies from breast milk

(c) Getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus

(d) Taking antibiotics against a urinary tract infection

(x) If oogenesis occurs conventionally in a human, which one of the following represents the correct ploidy levels of the primary and secondary oocytes? [1]

Primary oocytes Secondary oocytes I Haploid Diploid II Diploid Haploid II Haploid Haploid IV Diploid Diploid

(a) I

(b) II

(c) III

(d) IV

(xi) Assertion: The external application of insecticides is negligible for Bt crops.

Reason: Bt crops contain a gene that produces toxins harmful to certain insects.

Which one of the following is correct? [1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.

(xii) Assertion: The spent slurry after biogas production is used as a fertiliser for soils that are nitrogen deficient.

Reason: Only nitrogen from the slurry is utilised in the production of biogas. Which one of the following is correct? [1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.

