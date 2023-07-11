ISC, ICSE Specimen Paper 2024: CISCE Sample Paper, Download PDF

ISC, ICSE Specimen Paper for Class 10, 12: CISCE board on 5th of July 2023 published a notice regarding the release of sample papers for the 2024 ISC board examinations. The newly available specimen cum sample papers for ICSE and ISC are attached here in PDF format. Download ICSE and ISC sample papers 2024.

ISC, ICSE Specimen Paper 2024: The wait for ICSE and ISC sample papers 2024 is now over as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 05 July 2023 announced the release of their newly formatted specimen papers. ICSE specimen papers 2024 can be downloaded from the specimen paper section under the ICSE tab. Similarly, ISC specimen question paper 2024 can be downloaded from the specimen section under the ISC tab.

ICSE, ISC Revised Syllabus PDFs 2023-24

The CISCE notice about ISC specimen paper 2024 also highlights the exam paper structure for 2024 board examinations. To know more, read this complete article and download PDF of the newly published specimen question papers 2024.

CISCE Notice: ISC Specimen Paper 2024

Specimen papers are the sample papers which CISCE board releases every year to help students and teachers know the expected exam pattern. For the academic year 2023-24, CISCE has released the ICSE and ISC sample papers which cover almost all the important subjects.

As per the CISCE notice, the rubrics and paper pattern will remain the same. Thus, students can refer to ICSE, ISC's previous papers and specimen papers for ICSE, ISC 2023. The CISCE specimen paper 2023 and the previous year's papers will help you understand the paper pattern that will guide you to prepare for the exams accordingly.

The CISCE notice regarding the release of ISC specimen question papers 2024 is attached below. Read and understand the notice and download its PDF for a better view.

S. No. Subjects/Papers S. No. Subjects/Papers 1 English Paper 1 (English Language) 14 Mathematics 2 English Paper 2 (Literature in English) 15 Physics 3 French 16 Chemistry 4 Sanskrit 17 Biology 5 History 18 Fashion Designing 6 Political Science 19 Computer Science 7 Geography 20 Physical Education 8 Sociology 21 Environmental Science 9 Psychology 22 Biotechnology 10 Economics 23 Mass Media and Communication 11 Commerce 24 Hospitality Management 12 Accounts 25 Legal Studies 13 Business Studies 26 Dzongkha* *The Specimen Paper for Dzongkha will be made available shortly.







ICSE Specimen Paper 2024

ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) is the examination managed by CISCE till grade 10. Class 10 ICSE is the board examination for which students have to prepare as this will decide many of the academic aspects in future.

Sample papers or specimen papers are the key materials that students should refer to before sitting for the final examination. This helps them to understand the paper structure and language of questions that can be asked.

CISCE has not released any notifications specific to ICSE sample papers but, if you click on their specimen paper tab under the ICSE section, the 2024 sample papers can be checked and downloaded.

To download the 2024 ICSE Specimen Papers click on the link below.

ISC Specimen Paper 2024

With the release of CISCE notification regarding the ISC specimen papers 2024 the rush on the CISCE site has increased. The students and teachers are eager to check the changes that have been introduced to the paper structure that they can expect in the final ISC board exams in 2024. To save your time let us update you on that. As per the notification released by CISCE, there will be no change in the rubrics and paper pattern. Thus, you can refer to the previous year's papers and CISCE sample papers to prepare for the exams. CISCE hasn’t released the specimen papers for all the subjects covered under ISC Class 12. You will find the ISC sample papers 2024 for selected subjects.

Check and download the ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers from the link below.

