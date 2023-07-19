ISC Sociology Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Sociology Sample Paper, Download PDF

ISC Sociology Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 12: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available its specimen question paper of ISC Class 12 Sociology. The paper is for a total of 80 marks, to be attempted in 3 hours. The candidate will also have extra 15 minutes wherein they can check the complete question paper and analyse it to plan their strategy. Check the question paper here to know more details.
ISC CLASS 12 Sociology SPECIMEN PAPER
SOCIOLOGY
Maximum Marks: 70 Time Allowed: Three Hours
(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper.
They must NOT start writing during this time.)
Answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C. Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions.
Section B consists of short answer questions.
Section C consists of long answer questions.
The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].
SECTION A – 14 MARKS
|
Question 1
|
(i)
|
The agrarian economic structure consists of:
|
[1]
|
|
(a)
|
Village Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.
|
|
|
(b)
|
Weekly Haats and Floating Markets.
|
|
|
(c)
|
The Jajman and the Kamin.
|
|
|
(d)
|
Owner, Tenant and Sharecropper.
|
|
(ii)
|
Barter exchange involves an exchange of goods between individuals or groups.
Which one of the following is an example of Barter Exchange?
|
[1]
|
|
(a)
|
A sharecropper giving a part of his produce to a landowner.
|
|
|
(b)
|
A farmer cultivating on zamindar’s land and repaying him in cash.
|
|
|
(c)
|
A farmer exchanging a sack of wheat for a pair of shoes from a shoemaker.
|
|
(iii)
|
Assertion: In the kinship usage of teknonymy, a kin member is not addressed
by his own name.
|
[1]
|
Reason: The name of the kin member is not known to the other members.
|
Which one of the following is correct?
|
|
(a)
|
Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.
|
|
|
(b)
|
Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.
|
|
|
(c)
|
Assertion is true and Reason is false.
|
|
|
(d)
|
Assertion is false and Reason is true.
|
|
(iv)
|
Ravi lost his wife Seema after two years of marriage. He married Seema’s younger sister Suman. What is this rule of marriage known as?
|
[1]
|
|
(a)
|
Levirate
|
|
|
(b)
|
Hypogamy
|
|
|
(c)
|
Hypergamy
|
|
|
(d)
|
Sororate
|
|
(v)
|
In this social system, occupations were determined by birth. While those at the top of the hierarchy performed priestly functions, the ones immediately below them were the rulers and warriors. Below the warriors, the landowners and merchants were placed. Those who performed the unclean tasks were at the bottom of the hierarchy.
Identify this system of stratification.
|
|
|
(a)
|
Caste system
|
|
|
(b)
|
Types of Races.
|
|
|
(c)
|
Kinship usages.
|
|
|
(d)
|
Tribal economies.
|
|
(vi)
|
Rani lives in the residence of her maternal uncle along with her brothers, sisters, maternal grandmother, mother, and maternal aunts.
The type of residence referred to here is .
|
[1]
|
(vii)
|
Caste symbolises the ascribed social status while indicates the achieved social status.
|
[1]
|
(viii)
|
The communal residence in tribal society created a sense of community among
the tribal youth and helped in continuity of tribal culture. Name the institution referred to here.
|
[1]
|
(ix)
|
In a village, an organisation led by children sensitises the villagers on the significance of education and sanitation.
Which organisation is being referred to?
|
[1]
|
(x)
|
What is meant by free goods?
|
[1]
|
(xi)
|
The five principles of the policy introduced by the Indian government for the tribal communities aimed at promoting self-governance and development. Which policy is being referred to?
|
[1]
|
(xii)
|
Sumit and Ratan are two friends. After marriage, Sumit stayed with his parents, married brothers, and their families. Ratan, on the other hand, shifted to the residence of his wife and stayed along with his mother-in-law and his wife’s married sisters and their families.
Identify the types of residence that Sumit and Ratan inhabit.
|
[1]
|
(xiii)
|
Monogamous marriage is the most common and preferred marriage form across societies. State any one reason for the preference given to monogamy.
|
[1]
|
(xiv)
|
Give any one negative aspect of Mass Media.
|
[1]
SECTION B – 28 MARKS
|
Question 2
|
[4]
|
Mohan uses a specific term to address his father’s younger brother and elder brother. Briefly explain the type of kinship term that Mohan uses. Discuss any three features of this kinship term.
|
Question 3
|
[4]
|
Briefly discuss any four ways in which RTE has brought social change in India.
|
Question 4
|
[4]
|
The distinct vertical layers found in rocks are called stratification, and help one understand the divisions and layers. Discuss how this concept can be applied to a study of society.
|
Question 5
|
[4]
|
Discuss in detail the programme for rural employment which served as Indian Labour Law and as a social security measure.
|
Question 6
|
[4]
|
What is meant by degree of kinship? Discuss the three degrees of kinship.
|
Question 7
|
[4]
|
(i)
|
Briefly discuss any four social problems of tribes in India.
|
|
OR
|
|
(ii)
|
Briefly discuss any four economic problems of tribes in India.
|
Question 8
|
[4]
|
(i)
|
Religion performs both positive and negative functions in a society. With respect to the given statement, explain any four dysfunctions of religion.
|
|
OR
|
|
(ii)
|
An attitude of awe and respect towards non-material, spiritual beings are the core of primitive religion. With respect to the given statement, discuss the theory of Animism in religion.
SECTION C – 28 MARKS
|
Question 9
|
[7]
|
(i)
|
Discuss the gradual shift from joint family system to small family norm in India.
|
|
OR
|
|
(ii)
|
MacIver defined Family as “A group defined by sex relationship, sufficiently precise and enduring to provide for the procreation and upbringing of children.”
In the light of the definition of Family given by MacIver, discuss any seven
features of Family.
|
Question 10
|
[7]
|
What does the term caste mean? Explain the Divine Origin theory of Caste.
|
Question 11
|
(i)
|
Define panchayati raj.
|
[2]
|
(ii)
|
The 73rd Constitution Amendment Act was instrumental in empowering women. Discuss this statement with reference to empowerment of women in rural India.
|
[5]
|
Question 12
|
Read the passage given below and answer the questions that follow.
|
The city of Mumbai is built on seven islands. There was a time when streams flowed across different parts of the city, separating one island from another. There was an abundance of green fields and marshlands. The beaches were clean and beautiful. Over the years, due to an increase in population and scarcity of land these areas have been used for constructing roads and buildings. This has affected the city’s ecology and biodiversity and has led to many environmental problems.
|
(i)
|
“Over the years, due to an increase in population and scarcity of land these areas have been used for constructing roads and buildings.” Which aspect of development does this refer to?
|
[1]
|
(ii)
|
Discuss any four sources of Social Change.
|
[4]
|
(iii)
|
With reference to the image given below, suggest how a city’s ecological balance can be maintained.
|
[2]
|
Download ISC Class 12 Sociology Specimen Paper 2024 PDF
