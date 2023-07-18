ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Political Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

Political Science Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC 2023-24: Find here the specimen paper of ISC Class 12 Political Science and download the full PDF from the direct link provided in this article.

ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2024 for Class 12: The 12th Class ISC Political Science specimen paper has also been made available. The three hours long paper is for a total of 80 mark wherein the candidate will also have extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

ISC Class 12 Political Science Specimen Paper 2024

Maximum Marks: 80

Time Allowed: Three Hours

(Candidates are allowed an additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time.)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B and Section C.

Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SECTION A - 16 MARKS

Question 1

(i) Which of the following forms of government upholds the complete dominance of a single party and single leadership?

[1]

(a) Liberal Democratic State

(b) Constitutional Monarchy

(c) Federal State

(d) Totalitarian State

(ii) Assertion: In a Parliamentary form of government, the real executive is a sub-set of the legislature.

Reason: The Prime Minister/Chancellor and members of their cabinet are members of parliament.

[1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(iii) In the 73rd Amendment Act of the Indian constitution, the focus is on ___________.

[1]

(a) centralisation of powers

(b) division of powers

(c) separation of powers

(d) decentralisation of powers

(iv) Which of the following is a key aspect of federalism that does not exist in the Indian Constitution?

[1]

(a) Independent judiciary

(b) Written constitution

(c) Dual citizenship

(d) Bicameralism

(v) A __________ constitution is immune to statutory encroachments and requires a rigorous process to make amendments to any law or provision.

[1]

(vi) As per the Constitution of the United States, the __________ has the ultimate power to act as a court of impeachment against the President.

[1]

(vii) __________ are instructions given to the State by the Indian Constitution that are non-justiciable in nature.

[1]

(viii) _____________ means the love for one’s area of living or a particular region to which one belongs.

[1]

(ix) State whether the following are True or False:

(a) In the K.S. Puttuswamy judgement, the Supreme Court of India held that the Right to Privacy was integral to freedoms guaranteed across various Fundamental Rights. Thus, this case can be taken as an example of the Court exercising its power of judicial review.

[1]

(b) The Directive Principle of promoting justice and providing free legal aid to the poor comes under the Gandhian classification.

[1]

(c) Permanent executive consists of civil servants who are responsible and accountable to the people of the country.

[1]

(d) 10-25 directly elected members from all the constituencies falling within the area covered by the Zila Parishad form one category of its members.

[1]

(x) Answer the following questions in one word / phrase:

(a) The feature of the Indian State whereby the position of the head of the State is not hereditary.

[1]

(b) A feeling of spiritual and psychological unity specified in the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

[1]

(c) The power of the Supreme Court to determine constitutional validity of all laws of the legislature and orders of the executive.

[1]

(d) A system where a candidate with the highest number of votes is declared the winner of a constituency.

[1]

SECTION B - 32 MARKS

Question 2

[4 marks]

Compare the amendment procedures of the Constitutions of Great Britain and the USA.

Question 3

[4 marks]

Give any four arguments that reflect the reasons for which the Universal Adult Franchise is appreciated universally.

Question 4

[4 marks]

(i) The Supreme Court is the apex court both in India and the USA. Keeping in view the given statement, state any four differences between the Original Jurisdiction of both the countries.

OR

(ii) “An independent judiciary is necessary for a free society and a constitutional democracy.” - Professor M.P. Singh

With reference to this statement, outline two ways in which judicial independence can be maintained.

…

To see the complete ISC Political Science Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12 for 2023-24, click on the link below:

