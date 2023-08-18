ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: CISCE Class 12th Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 : CISCE students in intermediate are looking forward to their ISC Class 12 time table 2024 and schedule for the 2024 board exams. Download the ISC 12th Datesheet 2023-24 PDF directly from this article.

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: ISC Class 12 Board Examinations 2024 are likely to start towards the end of February, 2024. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not yet released any official notification regarding the release of the date sheet, as of now. The date sheet for ISC Class 12 exams 2024 is likely to be made available in December 2023. The annual board examination datesheet for the theory and practical exams of the ISC class 12th board examination 2023-24 session will be published on CISCE's official website at cisce.org. Candidates who are awaiting the time table will find the ISC exam time table 2024 on jagranjosh.com as soon as it is out. The date sheet will contain various important information like schedule of practical examinations, theory examinations, exam duration, the board examination such as the dates of theory and practical exams, subject names, exam timings, etc. Students will be able to plan their practical and theory exam preparation accordingly. In this article, we have provided the step-by-step process to download the ISC Class 12 examination time table from cisce.org. Alongside, we have also provided the direct link to download the ISC Class 12 exam date sheet in PDF along with the complete date sheet.

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 - Overview

After the release of the ISC Class 12 board exam schedule for the year 2024, students will have the opportunity to meticulously strategise and prepare themselves for their upcoming examinations. The ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 PDF will encompass extensive details regarding examination dates, timings, and general instructions.

ISC Class 12th Time Table 2023-24 Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website cisce.org Exam Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC) Class 12 Item ISC Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024 ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) ISC Class 12 Practical Exam Date January-February, 2024 (expected) ISC Class 12 Exam 2024 Start Date February 13, 2024 ISC Class 12 Exam 2024 End Date March 31, 2024

How to Download ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2024?

To download the date sheet of ISC 12th from cisce.org:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ISC i.e. www.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link available on the top header of the website to download the Date Sheet of ISC class 12th board 2024.

Step 3: Download the ISC Class 12 Exam Time Table PDF.

ISC Class 12 Date sheet 2023-24

As soon as the ISC date sheet for Class 12 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download ISC Class 12 Date sheet 2023-24 PDF

