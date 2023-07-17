ISC English Language Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE English Paper 1 Sample Paper, Download PDF

English Language Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC 2023-24: Check here the specimen paper of ISC Class 12 Paper 1 English Language and also download its full PDF from the direct link in this article.

ISC Class 12 English Language Specimen Paper 2024

ENGLISH PAPER 1

(LANGUAGE)

(Maximum Marks: 80)

(Time allowed: Three hours)

(Candidates are allowed an additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper.

They must NOT start writing during this time.)

Attempt all four questions.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

(You are advised to spend not more than 45 minutes on Question 1, 55 minutes on Question 2, 30 minutes on Question 3 and 50 minutes on Question 4.)

(You should begin each answer on a fresh page.)

Question 1

Write a composition (in approximately 400 – 450 words) on any one of the following subjects.

(You are reminded that you will be rewarded for the orderly and coherent presentation of the matter, use of appropriate style and general accuracy of spelling, punctuation and grammar.)

[20]

(i) Describe your experience at an Art and Craft fair that you visited over the weekend. Give a detailed account of the items on display from various parts of the country, your interactions with the artists, your emotions, and overall impression of the fair.

(ii) You had gone on a day trip with your friends to a place located on the outskirts of the city. A few hours before your return, the roads were closed because of torrential rain. Narrate your experience of being stranded in a remote place and how you and your friends overcame the challenging circumstance.

(iii) Mobile phones are our enemies and not friends. Express your views either FOR or AGAINST the given statement.

(iv) Patience

(v) Life’s most unpleasant situations teach us valuable lessons. Present your reflections on this statement.

(vi) Write an original short story that begins with the following words:

‘From the window, she could see the rain pelting down.’

Question 2

(i) Your city was recently affected by devastating floods which left a trail of destruction in its path. Write a newspaper report in about 300 words on the floods, using the points given below. You may include other relevant details.

Date and time when the city started flooding – cause of the floods–areas affected – loss of life and property – rescue and relief measures taken – help from the government.

[15]

(ii) As a member of the Drama Club of The XYZ School, you have been given the responsibility of organising an Inter School Play competition. Write a proposal in not more than 150 words, outlining the steps you would take to make this event a success.

[10]

Question 3

Answer sections (i), (ii) and (iii).

(i) In each of the following items, sentence I is complete, while sentence II is not. Complete sentence II, making it as similar as possible to sentence I. Write sentence II in each case.

[5]

Example:

(z) (I) The heavy showers of rain revived the plants.

(II) The plants ……..………………………………

To see the complete ISC English Language Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12 for 2023-24, click on the link below:

