ISC Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

English Previous Year Papers Class 12 ISC Board : The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board exams for the higher secondary ISC Class 12 are here, and it’s time to take a look at the previous year papers. Check here the ISC Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers from 2017 to 2020 for both Paper 1: English Language and Paper 2: Literature in English.

ISC English Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts annual exams for the secondary ICSE Class 10 and the higher secondary ISC Class 12. The ICSE exams are set to commence from February 27, while the ISC Class 12 exams will begin on February 13. The time has come to go through the previous year question papers. It is a great way of revising topics and also gives students an idea of the exam pattern and marks distribution of topics. The CISCE, like all other school boards, also tends to repeat questions, and solving previous year papers can reveal to students which questions to expect and prioritize. Previous year papers can even help underachievers score better by preparing certain types of questions. It is a gamble, but one that can pay off generously.

Related: ISC Class 12th Datesheet 2023: Check the full date sheet with the guidelines here

English (Code: 801) is a compulsory subject in ISC Class 12 and also one of the most important ones. It has two components: English Language and Literature in English; separate papers are conducted for both. The English Language paper focuses on the application of English through comprehension passages, grammar, creative writing, and analysing students’ listening and speaking skills. The Literature in English paper emphasizes analysis of poetry, plays and stories. English is a language and requires significant practice from students. Due to the extensive writing and reading portion, it’s also important to manage time effectively, and the best way to achieve that is by solving ISC Class 12 English previous year question papers. English is a scoring subject, but many students falter in the final exams due to stress and poor time management. ISC English previous year papers help students reduce exam anxiety and accelerate their answering speed. Try to time yourself while solving the ISC English question papers for class 12. You can check here all the English previous year question papers for ISC Class 12 from 2017 to 2020 in pdf format.

Read More: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023

ISC Class 12 English Previous Year Question Papers (2017 -2020)

The ISC Board class 12 English course consists of two papers of 80 marks each. The duration will be three hours each.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided before the exam and writing answers will be prohibited during this period.

The questions asked will be of both objective and descriptive type and crossing the word limit will be penalized.

Related: ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023

You can read and download the ISC English Question Papers for Class 12 in the following sections.

ISC Class 12 English Language Previous Year Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

ISC Class 12 Literature in English Previous Year Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Related: ISC English Specimen Paper 2023 Class 12