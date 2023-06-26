ISC Class 12 English Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

(b) Proposal Writing based on a given situation. The proposal should include (i) An Introduction (ii) Objectives (iii) List of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable.

Comprehension. NOTE: It is recommended that in Paper 1, about 45 minutes should be spent on Question one, 55 minutes on Question two, 30 minutes on Question three and 50 minutes on Question four. Question One Candidates will be required to select one composition topic from a choice of six. The choice will normally include narrative, descriptive, reflective, argumentative, discursive topics and short story. The required length of the composition is 400 – 450 words. The main criteria by which the compositions will be marked are as follows: (a) The quality of the language employed, the range and appropriateness of vocabulary and sentence structure, syntax, the correctness of grammatical constructions, punctuation and spelling. (b) The degree to which candidates have been successful in organising the content of the composition as a whole and in individual paragraphs. Question Two There are two parts in this question and both parts are compulsory. (a) The piece of directed writing will be based on the information and ideas provided. The required length will be about 300 words. The range of subjects may include article writing, book review, film review, review of cultural programme, speech writing, report writing, personal profile and statement of purpose. Skills such as selecting, amplifying, describing, presenting reasoned arguments, re-arranging and re-stating may be involved. The candidates’ ability in the above skills, including format, will be taken into account as well as their ability to handle language appropriately in the context of the given situation. (b) Candidates will be required to write a proposal based on a given situation. The proposal should include an introduction, objectives and a list of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable. The candidates will also be marked on linguistic ability. Question Three All the items in this question are compulsory and their number and type/pattern may vary from year to year. They will consist of short-answer, open completion items or any other type, which will test the candidates’ knowledge of the essentials of functional English grammar and structure. Only two or three types will be included in any one examination. Question Four A passage of about 500 words will be provided. Questions based on the passage will be as follows: • Questions that test the candidates’ knowledge of vocabulary and ability to understand the content and infer information and meanings from the text. • A question that elicits the main ideas of all or part of the passage. In this part of the question, the candidate will be required to frame a summary (keeping to a word limit), in a coherent manner. Marks will be awarded for expression and the candidate’s ability to summarise clearly in complete sentences. Marks will be deducted for linguistic errors.

It is recommended that this part be done in the grid form. Use of abbreviations will not be accepted. All questions are compulsory.