ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 12 syllabus for English. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 12 2023-24 Elective English syllabus ISC: In the subject list of ISC elective English is one of the elective options for ISC students of Class 11 and 12. It is different from the Compulsory English subject which is the only subject placed in the compulsory category. The subject code for Elective English is 850. The syllabus of this subject is divided into two papers. Paper I is theory and Paper II is project work. The distribution of marks is 80 and 20 respectively. Paper I syllabus is common for ISC Class 11 and 12. Project work is different for both classes.

As CISCE says, the goal of Elective English is to provide a wider course to the students to guide them into a deeper knowledge of literary works in English. These aims can also be seen in the ISC Class 12 Elective English syllabus 2023-24. Read this article to have a detailed look at the syllabus and download its free pdf.

ISC Elective English Syllabus Aims

1. To provide candidates with a wider course in Elective English than offered in the compulsory English paper.

2. To expose candidates to a deeper knowledge and appreciation of literary works in English.

ISC Class 12 English Elective Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the English Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

ISC Class 12 Elective English Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I (THEORY): 80 Marks There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks with questions set from the prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer five questions on any three of the prescribed textbooks. 1. The questions in the paper will be broadly based on the following categories: (i) Prose (ii) Drama (iii) Poetry The question may be character-based, incident-based, general broad-based, theme based or require critical evaluation. 2. Students will need to study and have a knowledge of the following: (a) Prose and Drama (i) Life of the playwright and novelist and important events therein. (ii) Evaluation of characters and the roles played by them in the text. (iii)Description of each incident in the play or novel and its significance. (iv) Important themes and motifs of the text. (v) Relationships between characters and incidents. (vi) Patterns and nuances of the text. (vii) Fantasy and the supernatural. (viii)Stylistic and narrative devices. (ix) Students’ personal response to and assessment of the novel/play. (x) Humour, pathos, tragedy, sarcasm and so on in the texts. (xi) The novel/play in the context of contemporary society. (b) Poetry (i) Different types of poems with their characteristics and features: lyric

sonnet – both Petrarchan (Italian) and Shakespearean

ballad

elegy

blank verse

free verse

narrative poetry

pastoral poetry

dramatic monologue

romantic poetry (ii) All literary devices in detail and how to recognize them: simile

metaphor

personification

Apostrophe

alliteration

assonance

repetition

irony

imagery

enjambment

pun

contrast

climax and anti-climax

onomatopoeia

hyperbole

oxymoron

litotes

symbolism (iii)A thorough knowledge of the poets’ lives and styles of writing. (iv) Important themes of the poems. (v) Patterns and nuances of the poems. (vi) Fantasy and the supernatural if present in any poem. (vii) Symbolism and Imagery. (viii)How to write a proper Critical Evaluation / Appreciation, which must contain the following components: Life of the poet and how it has impacted his/her style of writing

Autobiographical element in the poem

Type of poem

Setting

Theme

Mood and atmosphere

Different levels of meaning in the poem, if any

Rhyme scheme and its significance

Symbolism

Imagery

Literary devices

The student’s own personal response to the poem. Note: Credit is given for textual detail and for the candidate’s own response. Candidates are advised to exercise their options with great care, keeping in view their knowledge and understanding of the question(s) chosen. Candidates are also expected to be precise and to avoid unnecessary details.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks

Project Work in Class XII is to be assessed internally by the subject teacher and externally by the Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council. The candidates will produce original, creative, critical/ analytical, insightful perspectives on any ONE text (novel/ poetry/ drama – to be taken only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XII) that they have chosen to study. Candidates will be required to produce ONE written assignment (1000 to 1500 words). The written assignment should be organised in the following manner: 1. The title of the assignment should be in the form of a question that allows the candidate to explore and critically analyse the specified text(s). 2. The assignment should follow the structure given below: - An introduction that states the reason for choosing that particular topic/ question and text. Teachers could assist by suggesting a list of questions. - A brief description of the methods adopted – what did the candidate do to answer the research question? - Results – What was the answer to the question? What were the candidate’s findings? - Conclusion – A brief discussion on the significance of the project and the candidate’s own perspective/views on the question. - Candidates should include a bibliography that mentions ALL the material that they referred to.

Note: The text/texts that is/are analysed should be chosen from the prescribed syllabus for grade XII.

EVALUATION

Marks (out of a total of 20) should be distributed as given below: 1 Internal Assessment by the Teacher* 10 Marks 2 External Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner ** 10 Marks Total 20 Marks

*Internal Assessment Criteria for the Written Assignment by the Teacher:

Assessment Criteria Candidates should be able to: Marks Process Identify the topic. Plan a detailed written assignment. Produce a written outline 3 Understanding, Application of Knowledge and Analysis Use a range of literary aspects such as plot, setting, characters, action, style and ideas in order to present an organized and well-structured complete assignment. 4 Presentation Prepare the document (overall format: headings, subheadings, paragraphing) writing within a word limit of 1000 - 1500 words and provide a separate title page. 3 Total 10

**External Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner:

Assessment Criteria Candidates should be able to: Marks 1 Presentation The project should adhere to the word limit of 1000 to 1500 words. The document should have: - a title page stating the topic/ question - an introduction, - appropriate headings and subheadings - a well worded conclusion that ties together all the main points made an acknowledgement of all sources of information/ references in a proper format 4 2 Content knowledge - Give an interesting introduction that presents a clear explanation and scope of topic - present information in a cohesive well structured manner - display a knowledge of topic by referring to other sources - sum up main points in conclusion 6 Total 10

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

1. How do the plot, setting, characters, action and stylistic techniques contribute to the evolution of a successful literary work? What in your opinion constitutes a ‘relevant’ text?

2. Compare a prescribed text to another text of the same genre on a similar topic that you have read. What are the interesting similarities /dissimilarities that you have discovered?

3. In what ways would a text of your choice be different if it were set in another era?

4. If you were given an opportunity to make changes in the text chosen by you, what would they be? Discuss in detail why you think these changes would make it more appealing and engrossing.

5. If you could choose a character from a text as your alter ego, who would it be and why? Would you like to change the responses that were made by the character to the events in the plot? Give your reasons for the same.

Note: No Question Paper for Project Work will be set by the Council.

