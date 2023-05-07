ISC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

(e) The translation of RNA to protein – complete mechanism of chain initiation, elongation and termination, the role of tRNA, mRNA and rRNA in protein synthesis. (Post-translational changes not included).

(b) Transcription – explanation of the complete process including enzymes involved in the process; Posttranscriptional changes and their significance in eukaryotes – polyadenylation, capping and RNA splicing;

(a) Concept of transcriptional unit, promoter, structural and terminator region; concept of split gene - intron and exon; monocistronic and polycistronic RNA, hnRNA;

(ii) Protein Synthesis: synthesis of different RNAs, and the complete mechanism of polypeptide chain formation.

DNA (B-DNA)– physical and chemical structure; definition, double helical model of DNA, (Watson and Crick’s); Nucleotide and nucleoside; Chargaff’s Law, method of replication of DNA, various replicative enzymes in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic organisms, example topoisomerases, helicase, SSBs polymerases, primases, ligases. Concept of semi-conservative (with respect to Messelson and Stahl experiment and Taylor et.al experiment on Vicia faba using radiolabelled thymidine) and semi-discontinuous replication, (leading and lagging strands), okazaki fragments. RNA – definition, various types of RNAs such as mRNA, tRNA (Cloverleaf model with diagram; brief introduction to L-shaped model), rRNA their structure and functions. Techniques of nucleic acid estimation – colorimetry and UV-visible spectrophotometry.

(i) Nucleic acids and their estimation: an understanding of nucleic acids, their biochemical structure.

Low-resolution mapping techniques: gel electrophoresis, Southern blotting (details of the technique to be taught), western and northern blotting (a brief idea and their uses). High-resolution techniques: DNA sequencing- sequencing by chain termination, automated DNA sequencing. Site-directed mutagenesis. DNA amplification by Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)– applications of PCR, steps and application of DNA profiling or DNA fingerprinting.

(c) Animal: Dolly the cloned sheep, Sources and characteristics of stem cells and their applications.

(ii) Innovations in Biotechnology: produced by using modern biotechnological tools, (select examples of products already available)

(b) Vector-mediated method - Agrobacterium tumefaciens-induced gene transfer. Methods of identification of recombinantsDirect selection (green fluorescent selection) and Insertional inactivation (Blue-white selection, antibiotic resistance). A basic understanding of DNA libraries – construction of genomic and cDNA libraries. Construction of a recombinant DNA molecule.

Vectors: Characteristics and types such as plasmids -pBR322, pUC (in pBR322- presence of two antibiotic-resistant genes and in pUC presence of lac Z gene to be taught), cosmids, phages (M13 and λ), YACs, BACs (to be taught with reference to stability and their carrying capacity), animal and plant viruses (CaMV, retrovirus, SV40 – only names of viruses, no details).

Tools of recombinant DNA technology, types of restriction endonucleases and other enzymes used in gene cloning; techniques involved in extraction and purification of DNA from bacterial, plant and animal cells.

(iv) Animal cell culture and its application. Primary cell culture with mechanical and enzymatic disaggregation and its drawbacks; Types of cell-lines: finite, continuous, adherent and suspension; scale up-mono layer by Roller bottle, application of animal cell culture-tissue, hybridoma technology, tissue engineering (definition only).

(b) Triploid production-understanding and need for triploid production and its application (seedless crops).

Isolation of single cell by mechanical and enzymatic methods, synchronisation of cell culture by chemical methods like starvation, inhibition and mitotic arrest. Cellular totipotency-definition of cellular differentiation, de-differentiation, redifferentiation. Application of plant cell culture technology (methodology not required, only brief idea needed):

Fermentation process and growth kineticsbatch culture, fed batch culture, continuous culture (with the help of graphs only): Definition of turbidostat and chemostat: Products and application-SCP (definition and use), industrial enzyme-subtilisin (source and its use).

Preparation of media: microbial mediaLB agar and LB broth; Plant media-MS and White’s media; Animal mediaRPMI, DMEM and FBS - brief idea only. (includes inorganic and organic macronutrients and micronutrients, antibiotics, growth regulators for plants: auxins and cytokinins).

Only uses of the above instruments to be studied.

(a) Instruments - centrifuge, LAF hood and biosafety cabinets, pH meter, autoclave, vortex mixer, hot air oven, magnetic stirrer, weighing balance, micro filtration unit, incubator, CO2 incubator, inverted microscope, bioreactor (diagram, its components and their function)-stirred tank and sparged type (brief idea only), use of T flasks to propagate animal cells.

A brief idea of tools and techniques involved in cell culture technology and their applications in microbial, plant tissue and animal cell cultures respectively.

Types of Proteomics – structural, functional and expression; Important protein databases available for the public on the internet like PDB (Protein Data Bank), PIR (Protein Identification Resources).

(ii) Genomics: Definition, introduction, tools used in Genomics and its applications. Definition of genomics. Types of genomics structural and functional. Basic criteria in selecting the organism for its genome sequencing. Different types of sequences – cDNA, genomic DNA, ESTs (Expressed Sequence Tags) and STSs (Sequence Tagged Sites) and the different softwares (example gene scan). Types of sequence analysis by using BLAST and FASTA –global, local, pair wise and multiple. Human Genome Project - its objectives, the countries involved, its achievements and significance. DNA microarray technology – definition and application only. Concept of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs).

(i) Introduction to bioinformatics; global bioinformatics databases and data retrieval tools; genomics, different types of sequences, types of sequence analysis. Introduction to bioinformatics: definition and need.