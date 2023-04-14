ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: The new session of the CISCE class 11th and 12th has begun, and it’s time to analyse the latest syllabus. Find here and download the 2023-24 ISC class 12th Chemistry syllabus for both theory and practical.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: A new school session of the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has commenced, and every student should prioritize going through the latest syllabus. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams are much tougher than comparable senior secondary exams. One of the key subjects in class 12, especially for the science stream students is Chemistry (code: 862).

Mastering ISC class 12 chemistry is a must for students hoping to enter the pharmaceutical, medical, forensic science or nutrition career domains. Chemistry is a practical-oriented subject but with an extensive theory portion as well. Changes were made to the ISC 12th chemistry curriculum lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s essential to keep in check with the revised and updated ISC 12th Chemistry syllabus. On that note, check here the ISC Class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2024 in pdf format, and get a hint of the major topics, marks distribution, and practical details.

ISC Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Chemistry course contains two papers: theory and practical. The Paper 1: Theory carries 70 marks and a duration of 3 hours. The Practical paper carries 30 marks (15 for practical work, 10 for project work and 5 for practical file). Check here the 2024 ISC board class 12 chemistry syllabus along with the unit-wise weightage.

S.No. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Solid State Physical Chemistry 25 Marks 2. Solutions 3. Electrochemistry 4. Chemical Kinetics 5. Surface Chemistry 6. General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements Inorganic Chemistry 20 Marks 7. P-Block Elements 8. d -and f -Block Elements 9. Coordination Compounds 10. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Organic Chemistry 25 Marks 11. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 12. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13. Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 14. Biomolecules 15. Polymers 16. Chemistry in Everyday Life TOTAL 70 Marks

Download and read the ISC Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24