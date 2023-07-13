ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Business Studies Sample Paper, Download PDF

Business Studies Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: This article hands out Sample Paper for ISC Class 12 Business Studies. This sample paper is based on the updated ISC Syllabus 2024. Students appearing for upcoming ISC Board Examinations 2024 must go through it.

ISC Business Studies Specimen Paper 2023-2024 for Class 12: Sample Papers are an important resource for the preparation of Board Examinations. Students appearing in upcoming Board Examinations for 2023-2024 should have a look at the updated ISC Syllabus 2023-2024, updated Exam Pattern 2024, and Specimen Paper 2024. Here, we have presented Specimen Paper 2024 for ISC Class 12 Business Studies. You can find sample papers for other subjects by clicking on the links presented below.

CISCE has recently released its Specimen Papers for subjects of all classes. It is the official education board for ICSE and ISC boards and is responsible for the conduction of board examinations. All board exam-related updates should be looked at on their official website. To help you, we try to provide students with all important resources for preparation for ISC and ICSE Board Examinations.

Related:

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024(PDF)

ISC Class 12 Accountancy Specimen Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023-2024(PDF)

General Instruction for ISC Class 12 Business Studies Board Examinations (as per ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen paper 2024)

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B, and Section C. Section A consists of objective / very short answer questions. Section B consists of short answer questions. Section C consists of long answer questions. The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ]

ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Paper 2024 is presented below:

Question 1

(i) Two-thirds of employees at Saturn Hotel are employed full-time. The remaining one-third of employees are working on a regular basis but for lesser hours than the full-time staff. Name the emerging trend in human resources used by Saturn Hotel. [1]

(ii) Which characteristic of Human Resource Management states that it is inherent in all organisations and at all levels? [1]

(iii) Morale is the attitude of staff towards work, co-employees and the organisation. In this context, what does ‘friction among employees’ indicate? [1]

(iv) Expand CRISIL [1]

(v) ___________________ incentives of motivation are tangible and measurable. [1]

(vi) The maximum number of members that a Private Limited Company can have is ______________. [1]

(vii) On the basis of _____________, communication may be classified as formal and informal. [1]

(viii) __________________ appraisal evaluates the latent capacity of an employee. [1]

(ix) Identify the terminal benefit paid to an employee who leaves the employment either after working for the specified number of years or on superannuation. [1]

(a) Provident Fund

(b) Public Provident Fund

(c) Voluntary Retirement Scheme

(d) Gratuity

(x) There was a major fire at the warehouse of Anil Auto Ltd. The management of the warehouse asked the Supervisor to investigate this incident and submit a report of the same. Which one of the following types of report does the Supervisor need to write? [1]

(a)A Routine report

(b) A Public Report

(c) An Informative Report

(d) An Interpretative Report

(xi) Falguni wants to buy some wood for the furniture manufacturing unit of her company. She decides to write letters to various timber merchants to know the prices and availability of different kinds of wood. Identify the type of letter that Falguni needs to write to the timber merchants. [1]

(a) An enquiry letter

(b) A complaint letter

(c) A quotation letter

(d) An order letter

(xii) Assertion : Maintenance factors are required to support the mental health of employees.

Reason : Dissatisfiers operate to dissatisfy the employees when they are absent but their presence does not motivate them. [1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Both Assertion and Reason are false.

(xiii) State whether the following are True or False:

(a) Retrenchment means the temporary removal of an employee from services due to economic reasons in a going concern. [1]

(b) Recruitment is a negative process whereas Selection is a positive process. [1]

(c) Business intermediaries are authorities appointed by the government to regulate organisations. [1]

(d) Job enlargement implies increasing the scope of the job by adding more tasks to it. [1]

SECTION B – 32 MARKS

Question 2

Name and explain any two sources of Internal Recruitment.

OR

State any four merits of Written Communication.

Question 3

With reference to staff benefits, explain the following:

Encashment of leave

National Pension System

Question 4

With the world going digital, e-Recruitment is on the rise. With reference to the above statement, give any two benefits and any two limitations each of e-Recruitment.

Question 5

Give any four differences between Recruitment and Selection.

State any four differences between Time-Rate System and Piece-Rate System of staff remuneration.

Question 6

State any two features of Staff Motivation.

With reference to Financing, briefly explain factoring.

Question 7

With reference to job planning, explain the meaning and relevance of job description.

For complete ISC Class 12 Business Studies Specimen Paper, click on the link below.

Keep tuning in to Jagran Josh for subject-wise ISC Class 12 Specimen Paper 2024. Also, keep reaching out to our website for any exam and education-related updates.

Also find:

ICSE, ISC Exam Pattern 2023-2024(PDF)

ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2023-2024(PDF)

ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024(PDF)