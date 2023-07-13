ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Physical Education Sample Paper, Download PDF

Physical Education Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: Sample Paper for ISC Class 12 Physical Education is present here for PDF download. It will be useful for students appearing in upcoming ISC Board Exams 2024

ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper 2023-2024 for Class 12: We have brought to you ISC Physical Education Specimen Paper for the current academic session 2023-2024. Find attached a PDF download link to save the sample paper for easy reference. This would be helpful in preparation for the upcoming ISC Board Exams 2024.

Sample paper plays an important role in preparation for Board Exams. They are a layout of what your question paper is going to look like in the examination. So, it briefly explains which chapter has to be focused on, what types of questions have to be prepared, and how time allotment has to be done for each question. Keeping these things in mind before appearing for an examination is a tedious task. It might eat up a lot of your time, in looking for relevant and authentic material. Therefore, to help you, we are providing you with Sample Papers for all ISC Class 12 Subjects.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-2024(PDF)

Benefits of Sample Paper

Sample Papers are a useful resource for preparation of board examinations. They provide a broad outline of what types of questions can be asked in the exam. It clearly defines the pattern of an examination. Practicing sample papers before the examination can help you rectify your mistakes. It helps you analyze your learnings and then accordingly prepare for your examinations. Sample paper provides an overview of your syllabus and assessment type. The ability to solve the sample papers can boost your confidence. It also opens doors to time management during an examination.

General Instructions:

1.The exam will be for 70 marks.

2.The time Allotted is 3 hours.

3.Answer all questions in Section A and Section B.

4.Answer all questions on any two games in Section C.

5.The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

6.Section A consists of 15 questions(Multiple-Choice Questions and Very Short Answer Type), Section B consists of 5 questions(Short Answer Type and Long Answer Type), and Section- C consists of 9 questions(Short Answer Type and Long Answer Type). Only two questions from Section C have to be picked.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Specimen Paper 2024 is presented below:

Question 1

(i) An organisation established in the year 1984 in India aims to promote excellence in sports and covers all facets of sports such as training, coaching, and development of athletes. The organisation being referred to is ___________. [1]

(ii)____________ are powerful stimulants of the brain and can produce euphoric sensations of both physical and mental power with temporary disappearance of feelings of fatigue and hunger. [1]

(iii)The total number of matches in a knock-out tournament comprising thirty-four teams would be ___________. [1]

(iv)The competitions that are held within the wall of the institution with participants from the same institution, are called ___________. [1]

(v)__________ occurs when the skin repeatedly rubs against something or is exposed to heat. [1]

(vi)Which one of the following is a soft tissue injury? [1]

(a) Fracture

(b) Joint injury

(c) Sprain

(d) Bone injury

(vi)The image given below shows a curvature in spine that causes the sideways bending of the spine and makes shoulders uneven. Select a suitable term for this deformity from the options given below. [1]

(a) Kyphosis

(b) Scoliosis

(c) Lordosis

(d) Hallow Back

(viii) A tournament in which all teams play a series of matches against each other and the best team wins the tournament is known as: [1]

(a) Knockout tournament

(b) League tournament

(c) Combination tournament

(d) Challenge tournament

(ix) Identify the lifesaving technique shown below, which is used in many medical emergencies such as a heart attack or drowning. [1]

(a) Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation (RICE)

(b) Dislocation

(c) Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

(d) Graze

(x) Statement 1: Conditioning implies developing capacity through a progressively upward moving continuous training programme.

Statement 2: Warming up and Conditioning are extremely important aspects of sports training. [1]

(a) Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false.

(b) Statement 1 is false and Statement 2 is true.

(c) Both the Statements are true.

(d) Both the Statements are false.

(xi) What is the full form of IOA? [1]

(xii) Give the meaning of the term personal hygiene. [1]

(xiii) What type of deformity is Lordosis? [1]

(xiv) Give the meaning of the term graze. [1]

(xv) Which training method is used to develop the strength and size of the skeletal muscles?

Question 2

Identify the training method shown below. Write any four advantages of this method.

Question 3

(i) Write short notes on the following:

Narcotic Analgesics

Warming up exercises

OR

(i) Answer the following:

(ii) Write any two merits of League Tournament.

(iii) List any three measures to prevent Air Pollution.

Question 4

(i) Draw a Knock-out fixture consisting of eleven teams.

OR

(i) Name the Swedish training method related to speed. Write any four advantages of this method.

Question 5

What is the rapid spread of infectious diseases to a large number of people in a short period of time called? Give any four examples of the same.

Question 6

A football player suffered an injury during the game. As a result, the player’s fibula bone broke and came out of the skin. The area began to bleed and became swollen.

(i) What is this type of fracture called?

(ii) Is a splint required in this type of fracture? Write any three steps of First Aid to be given in this case.

For the complete ISC Class 12 Physical Education Specimen Paper, click on the link below.

