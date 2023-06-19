ICSE Class 10 Topper 2023: In Conversation with Nilotama Singh, AIR 2, from Billabong High International School, Bhopal

ICSE Board Exam 2023 Topper Interview: Catch Nilotama Singh, ICSE Class 10 Topper 2023, in a candid conversation with Jagran Josh. She has secured the All India Rank 2 and grabbed the 1st rank in Madhya Pradesh state. Upcoming board exam students must make a note of the important points shared by Nilotama about her board exam preparation journey.

Nilotama Singh from Billabong High International School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has brought immense joy to her parents, teachers and friends by securing All India Rank 2 in ICSE Board Examinations 2022-23. She is also the 1st rank holder from Madhya Pradesh state in ICSE 2023 Board exams. Nilotama loves dancing and painting and has participated in several debate competitions and MUNs at her school. She has also been a part of her school’s Editorial team. Her mother Pooja Singh works in the social sector for children and her father Nilesh Kumar is the sales head at Jio MPCG.

Take a look below at Nilotama’s candid conversation with Jagran Josh where she has shared her experience of preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 and the tips and tricks she used to achieve this feat.

Que 1: How does it feel to secure AIR 2 and become the state topper in ICSE Board exams 2023?

Ans: It feels surreal. I am elated that my hard work as well as my teachers’ hard work paid off.

Que 2: When did you start preparing for the ICSE Board Exams 2022-23?

Ans: I had started preparing, chapter by chapter, right from the beginning of the academic session as we had weekly tests on every topic that was covered in class. However, the hardcore preparation started only in late November 2022 which was about three months prior to the board examination.

Que 3: Kindly elaborate on the contribution of Jagran Josh in achieving this feat

Ans: I regularly checked Jagran Josh school section for updates and interesting articles on certain topics which helped me to take a break from the monotonous textbook-based learning.

Que 4: Was there any subject that you found difficult? How did you manage and motivate yourself to focus on it?

Ans: No subject troubled me as such but I needed a little help in Hindi. My Hindi teacher helped me overcome the difficulties, and I also worked hard to score better in Hindi.

Que 5: What did a day in your life during the exam preparation look like?

Ans: I tried to keep myself as relaxed as possible. Would get up, get ready, have a nutritious breakfast and then sit to study. I would take breaks at short intervals and then for my meals during which I watched some television. I have never been a late-night person so I would try to wrap up everything by 8.30 -9.00.

Que 6: How much and how did the ICSE previous year's question papers and specimen question papers guide you?

Ans: They did guide me to a great extent as they helped me understand the scope and area of the questions that could be asked. The specimen papers were extremely helpful as we had undergone a change in examination pattern this year.

Que 7: Did you use self-made notes or had some other references?

Ans: I always used the notes that I made during the lectures that took place in school. No other references were used other than my self-made notes.

Que 8: Which books did you use and what was your favourite subject?

Ans: I didn’t use any special reference books and stuck to a single textbook.

I enjoyed History and Civics a lot because it included modern Indian history, I enjoyed learning in detail about our freedom movement.

Que 9: Best ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Preparation Tips for the juniors from your side?

Ans: The only trick of the trade is that you need to stay focused. Pay attention in class, listen to your teachers and more than half of your job is done.

Que 10: How can an ICSE Board exam student worry less and perform more in the upcoming year?

Ans: As I said previously, stay focused towards your goal and pay attention in the classes. Students should interact with their teachers and have discussions with them. We had plenty of discussions in our history classes where we listened to each other's perspectives about a certain topic and it helped us grasp topics better.

Jagran Josh conveys best wishes to Nilotama Singh for all her future endeavours.

