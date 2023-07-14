ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Chemistry Sample Paper, Download PDF

Chemistry Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the specimen papers for the 2024 annual exams. As students continue to learn, it’s also essential to keep solving sample papers. On that note, view and download the PDF of ISC Chemistry Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here.

Solving the sample papers is as important as learning the concepts. There is no use in memorising countless names, identities, properties and rules etc if you are unable to score marks in the exam. Practice and familiarity with the format of the question paper are necessary to ace the ISC exams, especially for challenging science subjects like Chemistry.

Chemistry (862) is a main subject of the science stream. It requires a clear understanding of the fundamentals, critical thinking skills and fast calculation. Organic chemistry is vast, while inorganic chemistry is complex to grasp. So, practising and solving maximum questions becomes the only way of acing chemistry paper in ISC class 12, and there’s no better way to do that than by going through Chemistry specimen paper 2024 Class 12 ISC.

Specimen papers also give a hint of the marks distribution, topic-wise weightage and the type of questions asked. Students can also measure the difficulty level of the questions. Check here the ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2024 for download.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2024

Guidelines to Remember Before Exams

The Chemistry Class 12 ISC paper carries 70 marks and a duration of three hours.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type. Internal choices will be provided in sections B, C and D.

15 minutes of reading time will be given to students, and writing answers will be prohibited during this time.

The ISC Class 12th Chemistry exam will have four sections, Section A of 14 marks, Section B of 20 marks, Section C of 21 marks and Section D of 15 marks.

Section A will be short-answer (1 mark) based and without internal choices. All questions will be compulsory.

No extra sheet will be given for rough work, and numericals need to be done on the answer sheet itself.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Specimen Paper 2024: Download PDF

You can view and download the Chemistry Specimen Paper ISC Class 12 PDF here at Jagran Josh.

