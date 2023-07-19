ISC Psychology Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Psychology Sample Paper, Download PDF

(ii)

We make inferences about a person’s behaviour because we are interested in the cause of that behaviour. For example, when a person is late for a meeting, we want to know if the individual simply did not care about the meeting or if something had happened that caused the delay. If people act in conventional ways in given situations, we are not surprised as their behaviour is dictated by social norms. For example, when people are introduced, they are expected to look at each other, smile and say, “How do you do?” Those who do not follow norms are labelled as rude, odd or deviant.