ISC Computer Science Specimen Paper 2024 Class 12: CISCE Computer Science Sample Paper, Download PDF

Computer Science Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the specimen papers for the 2024 annual exams for all subjects. Apart from learning the concepts, it's also important to solve sample papers. On that note, check and download the PDF of ISC Computer Science Specimen Paper 2023 for class 12 here.

Solving the sample papers is as important as learning the concepts. There is no use in memorising countless concepts, learning lines of codes and algorithms etc, just to falter in the final exam. Practice and familiarity with the format of the question paper are necessary to score well in the ISC exams, especially for challenging science subjects like Computer Science.

Computer Science (868) is a popular subject among students due to its lucrative career options. However, computer science demands a strong understanding of the fundamentals, critical thinking skills, and high problem-solving ability. So, practising and solving the maximum number of questions becomes the only way of ensuring top marks in the Computer Science paper in ISC class 12, and there’s no better way to achieve that than by going through the Computer Science specimen paper 2024 Class 12 ISC.

Specimen papers also give an idea of the marks distribution, paper blueprint and type of questions asked, along with their difficulty level. Check here the ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Paper 2024 for download.

ISC Class 12 Computer Science Specimen Paper 2024

Question 1

(i) Absorption law states that: [1]

(a) A • ( A’ + B) = A

(b) A + ( A • B) = A

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) A • ( B + C ) = A • B + A • C

(ii) Assertion: A=0 B=1 C=0 and D=1 and minterm is Aꞌ•B•Cꞌ•D

Reason: The final sum term must be 0 so A and C are complemented.

[1]

Which one of the following options is correct?

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation

for Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct

explanation for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(iii) According to the Principle of duality, the Boolean equation

(P + Qꞌ) • R • 1 = P • R + Qꞌ • R will be equivalent to:

[1]

(a) P • Qꞌ + R + 1 = (P + R) • (Qꞌ + R)

(b) P • Qꞌ + R + 0 = (P + R) • (Qꞌ + R)

(c) Pꞌ • Q + R + 1 = (Pꞌ • Rꞌ) • (Q + Rꞌ)

(d) P • Qꞌ + R • 0 = (P + R) • (Qꞌ + R)

(iv) The complement of the Boolean expression (X • Y)′ + Z′ is: [1]

(a) (X + Y) • Z

(b) X • Y • Z

(c) (Xꞌ + Yꞌ) • Zꞌ

(d) (Xꞌ + Yꞌ) • Z

(v) The equivalent of P ˄ Q ˅ ~ P ˄ ~ Q will be: [1]

(a) ( ( P ˄ Q ) ˅ ~ P ) ˄ ~ Q

(b) ( P ˄ Q ) ˅ ( ~ P ˄ ~ Q )

(c) P ˄ ( Q ˅ ~ P ) ˄ ~ Q

(d) P ˄ ( Q ˅ (~ P ˄ ~ Q ) )

(vi) Assertion : Boolean algebra and Binary number system are different from each

other.

Reason : There are some basic operations like AND, OR and NOT which are

performed only in Boolean algebra.

[1]

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation for

Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation

for Assertion.

(c) Assertion is true and Reason is false.

(d) Assertion is false and Reason is true.

(vii) What is the relevance of the keyword static for a data member of a class [1]

(viii) State any one purpose of using interfaces in Java programming. [1]

(ix) Define Canonical form of an expression with respect to its Cardinal form. [1]

(x) State any one application each of half adder and full adder. [1]

Question 2

(i) Convert the following infix notation to postfix form.

( A / B + C ) / ( D * ( E − F )

[2]

(ii) An array ARR[ −4 …..6, −2…..12] , stores elements in Row Major Wise, with the

address ARR[2][3] as 4142. If each element requires 2 bytes of storage, find the

Base address.

[2]

(iii) The following functions are a part of some class:

void Try(char ch[],int x)

{ System.out.println(ch); char temp;

if ( x<ch.length/2)

{ temp=ch[x];

ch[x]= ch[ch.length-x-1];

ch[ch.length-x-1] = temp;

Try(ch,x+1);

} }

void Try1(String n)

{ char c[]=new char[n.length()];

for(int i=0;i<c.length;i++)

c[i] = n.charAt(i);

Try(c,0);

}

(a) What will the output of Try( ) when the value of ch[]={‘P’, ‘L’,‘A’, ‘Y’} and

x=1?

[2]

(b) What will the output of Try1( ) when the value of n=”SKY”? [1]

(iv) The following function is a part of some class which computes and returns the value

of a number ‘p’ raised to the power ‘q’ (p

q

). There are some places in the code

marked by ?1? , ?2? , ?3? which must be replaced by an expression / a statement so

that the function works correctly.

double power ( double p , int q )

{ double r = ?1? ;

int c = ( q<0 ) ? -q : q ;

if ( q == 0)

return 1 ;

else

{ for (int i = 1; i <= c ;?2?, i++);

return (q>0)? r : ?3?;

}

}

(a) What is the expression or statement at ?1? [1]

(b) What is the expression or statement at ?2? [1]

(c) What is the expression or statement at ?3? [1]

You can view and download the Computer Science Specimen Paper ISC Class 12 PDF here at Jagran Josh.

