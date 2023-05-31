ICSE│ISC Improvement and Compartment Examination 2023: Check Apply Date and Exam Date

ICSE and ISC Improvement/Compartment Examination 2023: Know the last date and guidelines for applying ICSE and ISC improvement examination 2023. Read the article to know the ICSE and ISC 2023 compartment exam dates. Check the Compartment Examination, Improvement Examination, and Examination for Supplementary Pass Certificate for ICSE and ISC, the last date for applying.

ICSE and ISC Introduction of Improvement Examination 2023: The CISCE Board has already released the ICSE and ISC 2023 results on 14 May 2023. The result was a huge success for the board as the overall passing percentage of ICSE and ISC students was quite well. To check the data on ICSE and ISC 2023 Board results check the link given below.

Now the result session is almost gone and students who cleared the examination are enjoying the post result feeling. There are students who somehow were not able to clear the examination and didn’t get the passing certificate thus looking for a chance of redemption. Well, do not worry as CISCE Board has now allowed students to appear in re-examination and get the passing certificate. Read this article to know more about this notice of CISCE.

Introduction of Improvement Examination for ICSE Year 2023

Clearing board examinations is not an easy task as students have to go through a lot of mental pressure to keep themselves stable and prepare for their exams. Most of the students are able to get through such situations whereas a few due to some circumstances left behind to clear the exam for all the subjects. But now after the recent notification released by CISCE regarding Improvement and Compartment examinations students who wish to reappear for the ICSE and ISC re-examinations can apply online and improve their marks.

The notice on Improvement, Compartment, and Supplementary examinations was released on the 15th of May by CISCE. This was the day just after CISCE announced its ICSE and ISC results in 2023. The notice comprises four annexures attached to it. Those are:

1. Annexure 1 - Document regarding ICSE Year 2023 - Compartment Examination.

2. Annexure 2-Document regarding ICSE Year 2023 - Improvement Examination.

3. Annexure 3 - Document regarding Examination for Supplementary Pass Certificate.

4. Annexure 4- Instruction for Candidates Not Awarded Pass Certificate at ICSE Year 2023 Examination.

As per the notice, students can apply for only a single subject to improve their performance in the same. Check the complete notice attached below and download its pdf to know the guidelines for improvement and compartment examination along with other terms and conditions.





Introduction of Improvement Examination for ISC Year 2023

Students of senior classes under CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) now have the chance of redemption to improve their marks in any one subject. This same has been announced by CISCE on 15 May 2023 on their official website cisce.org. The CISCE notice on improvement and compartment examination include:

1. Annexure 1 - Document regarding ISC Year 2023 - Compartment Examination.

2. Annexure 2-Document regarding ISC Year 2023 - Improvement Examination.

3. Annexure 3 - Document regarding Examination for Supplementary Pass Certificate.

4. Annexure 4- Instruction for Candidates Not Awarded Pass Certificate at ISC Year 2023 Examination.

Check the notice below and download its pdf to read the related guidelines, terms and conditions for ISC 2023 improvement examination.

Now that you have this golden chance to improve your subject marks and make your result shine, use this opportunity and apply for improvement and compartment examination. Inform your school heads and they will register you on the CAREERS portal.

Highlights for ICSE/ISC Improvement/Compartment Examination Eligibility Candidates who appeared for the ICSE/ISC Year 2023 Main Examination and have failed to secure a Pass Certificate, i.e., PCNA Result - Pass Certificate Not Awarded, in the current year of the Examination, will be eligible to appear for Compartment Examination. However, the candidates should have passed in English and TWO other subjects. Registration Start Date 19th June 2023 Registration End Date 23rd June 2023 Exam Date July 2023 (Tentative) Practical Exam No need if given already Number of subjects one can apply for improvement 1 Compartment/Improvement Exam Fee Rs 500/Candidate Improvement Exam Fee for English Subject Rs 1000/Candidate (As it involve two papers) Local Exam Fees No Local Fee Registration Portal CAREERS

