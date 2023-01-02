ICSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 10th Science Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023: Physics, Chemistry and Biology make up the Science subject of the ICSE Class 10 Board exams. Check here the ICSE Class 10th Science syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session along with the exam pattern and internal assessment details of all three papers.

ICSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2023: Science is a mandatory course in ICSE Class 10 Board exams and consists of Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers. Being a core subject, it’s essential to perform well in the Science (Code: 52) papers. Science is part of our everyday lives and plays an important role in the functioning of the world. The food we eat, the phones we use, and the cars we drive are all courtesy of science. Science is a challenging subject, no doubt, and is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, it can be an intellectually stimulating and rewarding subject for those who enjoy it. The ICSE board also extensively covers Science subject in Class 10 so that students can figure out whether they prefer it or not. Science has three main divisions: Physics, Chemistry and Biology and the ICSE Class 10th Science syllabus has separate papers for all three. Check here the official syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Biology, all in one place. You can also view and download the ICSE Board Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023 in PDF format.

ICSE Board Class 10 Science Syllabus

The ICSE Class 10 Science Syllabus comprises three separate papers: Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Each paper carries 80 marks for theory and 20 for internal assessment. The duration of theory paper will be two hours. The internal assessment will test the students’ practical knowledge through various scientific experiments.

All three papers, Physics, Chemistry and Biology follow the same format but vary in their difficulty level. Physics is said to be most challenging of the bunch so put some extra effort in learning physics.

Download and read the ICSE Class 10th Science Syllabus 2022-23 below:

