ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects Class 11th Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the eminent school boards in India. It is known for its tough curriculum and conducts the term-end examination for the secondary and higher secondary standards, called the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, respectively.

The CISCE board had reduced and revised the syllabus for the sessions during the pandemic era but has now gone back to the previous syllabus. The ISC Class 11 and 12th syllabus is out now. The ISC and ICSE 2022-23 exams recently concluded, and it’s time to begin preparing for the subsequent year. Students who recently passed Class 10 will choose their respective subjects and streams in Class 11. This will set the course of your career, so you must study with focus and determination.

Related: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2024

However, it’s important to know what you're getting into and if a particular subject is suited to your mindset. Hence, it becomes paramount to check the latest ISC class 11 syllabus. Doing so not only gives you an idea of the type and amount of studying you’ll have to do for the next two years but also helps you decide if the subject is made for you at all. You can check here the full list of the 2024 ISC class 11 syllabus and download them in PDF format.

ISC Class 11 has a multitude of subjects that students can choose from and couple together. Those with a inclination towards business and finance can batch Commerce, Accounts and Economics while the students with a wish to pursue medical science can choose biology, chemistry or biotechnology.

Also Read: ISC Result 2023 Date and Time

However, the CISCE doesn’t allow a few subject combinations in Class 11. These are :-

Physics with Engineering Science. Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing with Geometrical & Building Drawing

Other guidelines to keep in mind are:

Candidates can’t choose more than six subject including the mandatory subject English.

Schools aren’t allowed to enroll students in subject for which there is no teaching provision in the school.

The subjects of class 11 and 12 must remain same.

You can find the list of all ISC subjects below.

Compulsory Subject 1 English Elective Subjects 2 An Indian Language 3 A Modern Foreign Language 4 A Classical Language 5 Elective English 6 History 7 Political Science 8 Geography 9 Sociology 10 Psychology 11 Economics 12 Commerce 13 Accounts 14 Business Studies 15 Mathematics 16 Physics 17 Chemistry 18 Biology 19 Home Science 20 Fashion Designing 21 Electricity & Electronics 22 Engineering Science 23 Computer Science 24 Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing 25 Geometrical & Building Drawing 26 Art 27 Music (Indian or Western) 28 Physical Education 29 Environmental Science 30 Biotechnology 31 Mass Media & Communication 32 Legal Studies 33 Hospitality Management

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 Download

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023 - 2024