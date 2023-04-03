JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects Class 11th Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2024: View and download the ISC board class 11 syllabus for the 2023-24 session year in PDF format here.

Download PDF ISC Board Class 11th Syllabus for 2023-24 Session Year
Download PDF ISC Board Class 11th Syllabus for 2023-24 Session Year

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is one of the eminent school boards in India. It is known for its tough curriculum and conducts the term-end examination for the secondary and higher secondary standards, called the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams, respectively.

The CISCE board had reduced and revised the syllabus for the sessions during the pandemic era but has now gone back to the previous syllabus. The ISC Class 11 and 12th syllabus is out now. The ISC and ICSE 2022-23 exams recently concluded, and it’s time to begin preparing for the subsequent year. Students who recently passed Class 10 will choose their respective subjects and streams in Class 11. This will set the course of your career, so you must study with focus and determination.

Related: ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2024

However, it’s important to know what you're getting into and if a particular subject is suited to your mindset. Hence, it becomes paramount to check the latest ISC class 11 syllabus. Doing so not only gives you an idea of the type and amount of studying you’ll have to do for the next two years but also helps you decide if the subject is made for you at all. You can check here the full list of the 2024 ISC class 11 syllabus and download them in PDF format.

ISC Class 11 has a multitude of subjects that students can choose from and couple together. Those with a inclination towards business and finance can batch Commerce, Accounts and Economics while the students with a wish to pursue medical science can choose biology, chemistry or biotechnology.

Also Read: ISC Result 2023 Date and Time

However, the CISCE doesn’t allow a few subject combinations in Class 11. These are :-

  1. Physics with Engineering Science.
  2. Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing with Geometrical & Building Drawing

Other guidelines to keep in mind are:

  • Candidates can’t choose more than six subject including the mandatory subject English.
  • Schools aren’t allowed to enroll students in subject for which there is no teaching provision in the school.
  • The subjects of class 11 and 12 must remain same.

You can find the list of all ISC subjects below.

Compulsory Subject

1

English

Elective Subjects

2

An Indian Language

3

A Modern Foreign Language

4

A Classical Language

5

Elective English

6

History

7

Political Science

8

Geography

9

Sociology

10

Psychology

11

Economics

12

Commerce

13

Accounts

14

Business Studies

15

Mathematics

16

Physics

17

Chemistry

18

Biology

19

Home Science

20

Fashion Designing

21

Electricity & Electronics

22

Engineering Science

23

Computer Science

24

Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing

25

Geometrical & Building Drawing

26

Art

27

Music (Indian or Western)

28

Physical Education

29

Environmental Science

30

Biotechnology

31

Mass Media & Communication

32

Legal Studies

33

Hospitality Management

ISC Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 Download

Download ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Indian Languages Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Modern Foreign Languages 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Classical Languages Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 History Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Commerce Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Accounts Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Fashion Designing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Electricity and Electronics Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Engineering Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Geometrical and Building Drawing Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Art Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Music Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Legal Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF

Download ISC Class 11 Socially Useful and Productive Work Syllabus 2024 PDF

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023 - 2024

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next