ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects’ ICSE Class 9th Syllabus

Download ICSE Class 9 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24 in PDF

Class 9th 2023-24 syllabus ICSE: Hello readers, the exam phase is over and it’s the time to nurture new leaves. Students promoted from 8th standard are now feeling the essence of ICSE 9th Class. With such upgradation comes a load of responsibilities in the form of additional subjects. In ICSE Class 9th students have to choose the electives which they want to be their subjects for the 10th boards next year. The syllabus of the subject explains a lot and ignites the interest of many. If you have already selected your electives then knowing the syllabus is a must. ICSE Class 9th comes under CISCE Board which is a well-known Indian educational Board. Yearly it releases the syllabus for classes under ICSE and ISC. This article will take you through the syllabus of all compulsory and elective subjects covered in the Class 9 ICSE Curriculum. Before that, let us have look at the different subject categories the CISCE Board offers for their class 9th students.

ICSE 2023-24 All Subject Categories 

Subjects of Examination

External Examination %

Internal Examination %

GROUP I: (Compulsory)

    

1. English 

2. A Second Language(one/two) History, 3. Civics and Geography 

OR 

History, Civics and Geography (Thailand)*

80%

20%

GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects)

    

4. Mathematics 

5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

6. Economics

7. Commercial Studies

8. A Modern Foreign Language

9. A Classical Language 

10. Environmental Science

80%

20%

GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects)

    

11. Computer Applications

12. Economic Applications

13. Commercial Applications

14. Art 

15. Performing Arts

16. Home Science

17. Cookery

18. Fashion Designing

19. Physical Education

20. Yoga

21. Technical Drawing Applications

22. Environmental Applications

23. A Modern Foreign Language

24. Mass Media & Communication 

25. Hospitality Management

26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty

27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling

50%

50%

 

* History, Civics and Geography (Thailand) may be offered mainly by the candidates of Thai nationality.

 

Note: It is expected that candidates will normally offer both Science and Mathematics from Group II. If they choose to take any other combination of subjects, Heads of Schools must apprise them of the implications. For admission to the I.S.C. XII course, all combinations of subjects will be accepted.

Subject combinations that are not permitted for the ICSE Examination:

  • Sanskrit as a Second Language (Group I) and Sanskrit as a Classical Language (Group II).
  • Economics (Group II) and Economic Applications (Group III).
  • Commercial Studies (Group II) and Commercial Applications (Group III).
  • Environmental Science (Group II) and Environmental Applications (Group III).
  • History, Civics and Geography and History, Civics and Geography (Thailand).

Modern Foreign Languages' Regulations:

  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I, may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.
  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group II may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group III subject.
  • Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group III may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group II subject.

Download the syllabus for all subjects covered under ICSE class 9 and Class 10 curriculum from the links below: 

 

ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Indian Languages Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Modern Foreign Languages-Group I Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 History and Civics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 History and Civics – Thailand Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Geography-Thailand Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Commercial Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Modern Foreign Languages-Group II Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Classical Language Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Economic Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Commercial Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Art Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Performing Arts Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Cookery Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Fashion Designing Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Yoga Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Technical Drawing Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Modern Foreign Languages (Group III) Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Mass Media and Communications Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Beauty and Wellness: skin & beauty Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 Beauty and Wellness (Hair Styling) Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

ICSE Class 9 SUPW and Community Service Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

 

