ICSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download All Subjects’ ICSE Class 9th Syllabus

Class 9th 2023-24 syllabus ICSE: Hello readers, the exam phase is over and it’s the time to nurture new leaves. Students promoted from 8th standard are now feeling the essence of ICSE 9th Class. With such upgradation comes a load of responsibilities in the form of additional subjects. In ICSE Class 9th students have to choose the electives which they want to be their subjects for the 10th boards next year. The syllabus of the subject explains a lot and ignites the interest of many. If you have already selected your electives then knowing the syllabus is a must. ICSE Class 9th comes under CISCE Board which is a well-known Indian educational Board. Yearly it releases the syllabus for classes under ICSE and ISC. This article will take you through the syllabus of all compulsory and elective subjects covered in the Class 9 ICSE Curriculum. Before that, let us have look at the different subject categories the CISCE Board offers for their class 9th students.

ICSE 2023-24 All Subject Categories

Subjects of Examination External Examination % Internal Examination % GROUP I: (Compulsory) 1. English 2. A Second Language(one/two) History, 3. Civics and Geography OR History, Civics and Geography (Thailand)* 80% 20% GROUP II: (Any two/three of the following subjects) 4. Mathematics 5. Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) 6. Economics 7. Commercial Studies 8. A Modern Foreign Language 9. A Classical Language 10. Environmental Science 80% 20% GROUP III: (Any one of the following subjects) 11. Computer Applications 12. Economic Applications 13. Commercial Applications 14. Art 15. Performing Arts 16. Home Science 17. Cookery 18. Fashion Designing 19. Physical Education 20. Yoga 21. Technical Drawing Applications 22. Environmental Applications 23. A Modern Foreign Language 24. Mass Media & Communication 25. Hospitality Management 26. Beauty & Wellness: Skin & Beauty 27. Beauty & Wellness: Hair Styling 50% 50%

* History, Civics and Geography (Thailand) may be offered mainly by the candidates of Thai nationality.

Note: It is expected that candidates will normally offer both Science and Mathematics from Group II. If they choose to take any other combination of subjects, Heads of Schools must apprise them of the implications. For admission to the I.S.C. XII course, all combinations of subjects will be accepted.

Subject combinations that are not permitted for the ICSE Examination:

Sanskrit as a Second Language (Group I) and Sanskrit as a Classical Language (Group II).

Economics (Group II) and Economic Applications (Group III).

Commercial Studies (Group II) and Commercial Applications (Group III).

Environmental Science (Group II) and Environmental Applications (Group III).

History, Civics and Geography and History, Civics and Geography (Thailand).

Modern Foreign Languages' Regulations:

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I, may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group II may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group III subject.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group III may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group II subject.

