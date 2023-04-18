ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 9 syllabus for Environmental Science. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 9 2023-24 Environmental Science syllabus ICSE: The ICSE 2022-23 academic session is over and 2023-24 has begun. It is the time when students and tutors start a fresh year with new syllabi. CISCE has already released the syllabus for all the subjects on its official website cisce.org. You can also find the syllabus on the official website of Jagran Josh under the ICSE Board section. This article takes the ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science syllabus 2023-24 into focus. Environmental Science is one of the electives with code 82.

As per the CISCE “The subject deals with the interdependence of living things within their environment and provides an insight into the orderly interplay of factors influencing environmental change. The impact of human demands on renewable and non-renewable resources and the limited availability of these resources in nature, have been linked to correlate with patterns of human behaviour necessary to evolve a sustainable environmental paradigm.”

Now that you are aware of the subject and its importance, let us take you forward to the aims and syllabus of ICSE Environmental Science Syllabus 2023-24.

ICSE Environmental Science Syllabus Aims

1. To acquire knowledge of the origin and functioning of the natural system and its correlation with the living world.

2. To develop an understanding that human beings, plants and animals are part of a natural phenomenon and are interdependent.

3. To appreciate the influence of human activity on natural processes.

4. To develop an awareness of the need and responsibility to keep the natural system in a condition that it sustains life.

5. To develop sensitivity in personal attitudes to environmental issues.

6. To develop an understanding of how local environments, contribute to the global environment.

7. To develop a sense of responsibility and concern for the welfare of the environment and all life forms which share this planet.

8. To develop a keen civic sense.

9. To develop a sound basis for further study, personal development and participation in local and global environmental concerns.

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science General Paper Guidelines

1. There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

2. The paper will have two Sections, A and B.

3. Section A (Compulsory) will contain short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B will contain six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four questions from this section.

ICSE Class 9 Environmental Science Syllabus 2023-24

Note: Candidates offering Environmental Applications (Group III) are not eligible to offer Environmental Science (Group II).

1. Understanding our Environment (a) Environmental Science. What do we understand by ‘Environment’? What does the study of Environmental Science involve? (b) Our main environmental problems. Environmental problems to be studied in terms of resource depletion, pollution and extinction of species. (c) A global perspective of environmental problems. To be studied with reference to the developed and developing countries. (d) The root of environmental problems. Population crisis and consumption crisis should be covered. (e) A sustainable world. The concept of sustainability is to be explained; sustainable societies are to be discussed. 2. Living things in Ecosystems (a) Ecosystem. Concept of ecosystems to be explained; biotic and abiotic structures, organisms and species; populations, communities. (b) Habitat and ecological niche. To be discussed in terms of address and function. (c) How species interact with each other. Interaction of species should be covered in terms of - predation, competition, parasitism, mutualism and commensalism. Law of Limiting Factors; synergisms. (d) Adapting to the environment. Evolution by natural selection; co-evolution, extinction. 3. How Ecosystems work (a) Energy flow in ecosystems. An explanation of how life depends on the sun; who eats what; respiration: burning the fuel. Energy transfer: food chains, food webs and trophic levels. (b) The cycling of materials. The water cycle, the carbon cycle (how humans are affecting the carbon cycle) and the nitrogen cycle; Not to be tested, for knowledge and understanding only. Interdependence of natural cycles. (c) How ecosystems change. Succession- secondary and primary. 4. Kinds of Ecosystems (a) Forests. Tropical rainforests and threats to rainforests; temperate rainforests; temperate deciduous forests; Taiga. (b) Grasslands, Deserts and Tundra. Tropical savannas; temperate grasslands: prairies, steppes and pampas; deserts; Tundra. Threats to the temperate grasslands, deserts and Tundra. (c) Freshwater ecosystems. The study to cover - lakes and ponds; wetlands - marshes and swamps; rivers. Threats to wetlands and rivers must also be highlighted. (d) Marine ecosystems. Estuaries, coral reefs, oceans and how each is threatened should be discussed. Polar ecosystems of the Arctic and the Antarctic and the threats to them must also be covered.

Only threats to the specifically mentioned ecosystems will be tested for the purpose of the examination. The rest are for knowledge and understanding. (e) Biogeographic zones of India. The different biogeographic zones/ regions of India and the predominant wildlife in these zones/ regions. 5. Water (a) Our water resources. Water resources in the form of frozen solids in polar ice caps, surface water (rivers of controversy, dams), and groundwater (aquifers running low). Solutions to water shortages must be covered in terms of desalting the sea, towing water, water conservation and water harvesting. (b) Freshwater pollution. Point pollution and non-point pollution; wastewater treatment plants, pathogens. The manner in which water pollution affects ecosystems; artificial eutrophication, and thermal pollution. Cleaning up water pollution. The special problem of groundwater pollution; bottled water. (c) Ocean pollution. How pollutants get into oceans; preventing ocean pollution; who owns the oceans? 6. Air (a) Causes of air pollution. Air pollution due to - natural disasters; domestic combustion; air pollution on wheels; industrial air pollution. Major air pollutants - carbon monoxide, oxides of nitrogen, oxides of sulphur, ozone, lead, hydrocarbons, benzene and particulates -their sources, health effects and environmental effects must be studied. Classification of air pollutants based on composition - gaseous pollutants and particulate matter (grit, dust, smoke and lead oxide); broader classification - primary and secondary pollutants. Aerosols (smog), sources – natural (continental, oceanic and anthropogenic); their effect on our lives. Air pollution episode - the Bhopal gas tragedy. (b) Thermal inversions, photochemical smog and acid precipitation. Thermal inversions (Los Angeles), Photochemical Smog (Mexico City) and Acid Precipitation (Mumbai) - how acid precipitation affects ecosystems. (c) Impact of air pollution. Impact of air pollution should be covered in terms of economic losses, lowered agricultural productivity and health problems 7. Atmosphere and Climate (a) The atmosphere. Balance between photosynthesis and respiration; layers of the atmosphere. Not to be tested, for knowledge and understanding only. (b) Climate. What determines climate (latitude, atmospheric circulation patterns, ocean circulation patterns, local geography, seasonal changes in climate). Not to be tested, for knowledge and understanding only. (c) Greenhouse earth. The Greenhouse Effect, rising carbon dioxide levels, GHGs and the earth’s temperature (global warming); effect on weather, agriculture and sea levels; slowing the temperature change. (d) The Ozone layer. Ozone in the troposphere, ozone in the stratosphere; detection of the damage to the ozone layer; causes and consequences of ozone thinning; alternatives to CFCs. 8. Soil and Land (a) Deforestation. Causes and consequences of rapid and progressive deforestation in the developing world - fuel crisis, competition for land, land exploited for cash and food crops, population pressures, increasing demand for timber to meet the needs of the developed world, grazing and its link with desertification. Effects of deforestation on climate, atmosphere and soil process. (b) Soil erosion and desertification. Causes and consequences of soil erosion and desertification - removal of vegetation, overgrazing, overculture, clearance of slopes, drought, heavy rainfall, bad farming practices. (c) Land pollution. Causes and consequences of land pollution - salinization, fertilizers, pesticides, toxic wastes, nuclear wastes, domestic wastes, groundwater contamination. 9. People (a) World poverty and the gap between developed and developing countries. Dimensions of world poverty and the gap between developed and developing countries using development indicators such as per-capita incomes, housing, levels of disease and nutrition. (b) Poverty in developed countries, and poverty in developing countries. Rural poverty and urban poverty. (c) The implications of poverty trap for the environment in developing countries. Self-explanatory 10. Urbanisation (a) Causes of urbanisation. The push-pull factors are to be discussed. (b) Manifestations of urbanisation. Growth of slums, growth of the informal sector, pressure on civic amenities; degradation of human resources; growing sense of despair. (c) Social, economic and environmental problems. Problems of housing, congestion, pollution, loss of agricultural land and provision of services to be covered. 11. Agriculture (a) Unsustainable patterns of modern industrialised agriculture. Monocultures, the disappearance of traditional crop varieties, pollution risk due to the use of pesticides and inorganic fertilizers; problems of irrigation – surface and groundwater. (b) Environmental damage due to large farm units. Self-explanatory. (c) Food mountains in developed countries. Surplus and waste. (d) The Green Revolution. Discussion on whether Green Revolution is a success or a failure. INTERNAL ASSESSMENT Any one project/assignment from the prescribed syllabus. Suggested Assignments 1. Make a survey of any one threat to the local environment with suggestions as to how the impact of the threat could be gradually reduced. 2. Make a functional model of an apparatus/equipment that could be used to alleviate the impact of any pollutant and, make a survey to study the effectiveness of this apparatus/equipment. (The report of the study is to form a part of the Project Work.)

Related: