ICSE Class 9 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 9th Physics Syllabus PDF

ICSE Physics Syllabus for Class 9: CISCE has released the new syllabus for ICSE Class 9 Physics for the 2023-24 session. The curriculum is diverse involving topics like sound, motion, light, heat and energy. The physics curriculum is divided into theory and practical. Let us now take you to the detailed 2023-24 syllabus for ICSE Class 9 Physics.
ICSE Class 9 Physics Syllabus Aims:
- To acquire knowledge and understanding of the terms, facts, concepts, definitions, laws, principles and processes of Physics.
- To develop skills in practical aspects of handling apparatus, recording observations and in drawing diagrams, graphs, etc.
- To develop instrumental, communication, deductive and problem-solving skills.
- To discover that there is a living and growing physics relevant to the modern age in which we live.
ICSE Class 9 Physics General Paper Guidelines:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of practical work carrying 20 marks.
- The paper will be divided into two sections, Section I (40 marks) and Section II (40 marks).
- Section I (compulsory) will contain short answer questions on the entire syllabus.
- Section II will contain six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four of these six questions.
- Note: Unless otherwise specified, only SI Units are to be used while teaching and learning, as well as for answering questions.
Units
Topics
1. Measurements and Experimentation
(i) International System of Units, the required SI units with correct symbols are given at the end of this syllabus. Other commonly used system of units - fps and cgs.
(ii) Measurements using common instruments, Vernier callipers and micro-metre screw gauge for length, and simple pendulum for time. Measurement of length using, Vernier callipers and micro-metre screw gauge. Decreasing least-count leads to an increase in accuracy; least-count (LC) of Vernier callipers and screw gauge), zero error (basic idea), (no numerical problems on callipers and screw gauge), simple pendulum; time period, frequency, the graph of length l versus T2 only; the slope of the graph. Formula T=2.π. √ l/g[no derivation]. Only simple numerical problems.
2. Motion in One Dimension
Scalar and vector quantities, distance, speed, velocity, acceleration; graphs of distance-time and speed-time; equations of uniformly accelerated motion with derivations. Examples of Scalar and vector quantities only, rest and motion in one dimension; distance and displacement; speed and velocity; acceleration and retardation; distance-time and velocity-time graphs; the meaning of slope of the graphs; [Nonuniform acceleration excluded].
Simple numerical problems.
3. Laws of Motion
(i) Contact and non-contact forces; cgs & SI units. Examples of contact forces (frictional force, normal reaction force, tension force as applied through strings and force exerted during collision) and non-contact forces (gravitational, electric and magnetic). General properties of non-contact forces. cgs and SI units of force and their relation with Gravitational units.
(ii) Newton’s First Law of Motion (qualitative discussion) introduction of the idea of inertia, mass and force. Newton's first law; statement and qualitative discussion; definitions of inertia and force from first law, examples of inertia as an illustration of the first law. (Inertial mass not included).
(iii)Newton’s Second Law of Motion (including F=ma); weight and mass. Detailed study of the second law. Linear momentum, p = mv; change in momentum ∆p = ∆(mv) = m∆v for mass remaining constant, rate of change of momentum;
∆ p/∆ t = m∆v /∆t = ma or
Simple numerical problems combining F = ∆p /∆t = ma and equations of motion. Units of force - only cgs and SI.
(iv) Newton’s Third Law of Motion (qualitative discussion only); simple examples. Statement with qualitative discussion; examples of action - reaction pairs, (FBA and FAB); action and reaction always act on different bodies.
(v) Gravitation
Universal Law of Gravitation. (Statement and equation) and its importance. Gravity, acceleration due to gravity, free fall. Weight and mass, Weight as force of gravity comparison of mass and weight; gravitational units of force, (Simple numerical problems), (problems on variation of gravity excluded)
4. Fluids
(i) Change of pressure with depth (including the formula p=hρg); Transmission of pressure in liquids; atmospheric pressure. Thrust and Pressure and their units; pressure exerted by a liquid column p = hρg; simple daily life examples, (i) broadness of the base of a dam, (ii) Diver’s suit etc. some consequences of p = hρg; transmission of pressure in liquids; Pascal's law; examples; atmospheric pressure; common manifestation and consequences. Variations of pressure with altitude, (qualitative only); applications such as weather forecasting and altimeter. (Simple numerical problems)
(ii) Buoyancy, Archimedes’ Principle; floatation; relationship with density; relative density; determination of relative density of a solid. Buoyancy, upthrust (FB); definition; different cases, FB>, = or < weight W of the body immersed; characteristic properties of upthrust; Archimedes’ principle; explanation of cases where bodies with density ρ >, = or < the density ρ' of the fluid in which it is immersed.
Relative Density (RD) and Archimedes’ principle. Experimental determination of RD of a solid and liquid denser than water. Floatation: principle of floatation; relation between the density of a floating body, density of the liquid in which it is floating and the fraction of volume of the body immersed; (ρ1/ρ2 = V2/V1); apparent weight of floating object; application to ship, submarine, iceberg, balloons, etc.
Simple numerical problems involving Archimedes’ principle, buoyancy and floatation.
5. Heat and Energy
(i) Concepts of heat and temperature. Heat as energy, SI unit – joule, 1 cal = 4.186 J exactly.
(ii) Anomalous expansion of water; graphs showing variation of volume and density of water with temperature in the 0 to 10 0 C range. Hope’s experiment and consequences of Anomalous expansion.
(iii)Energy flow and its importance: Understanding the flow of energy as Linear and linking it with the laws of Thermodynamics- ‘Energy is neither created nor destroyed’ and ‘No Energy transfer is 100% efficient.
(iv) Energy sources. Solar, wind, water and nuclear energy (only qualitative discussion of steps to produce electricity). Renewable versus non-renewable sources (elementary ideas with example). Renewable energy: biogas, solar energy, wind energy, energy from falling of water, run-of-the river schemes, energy from waste, tidal energy, etc. Issues of economic viability and ability to meet demands.
Non-renewable energy – coal, oil, natural gas. Inequitable use of energy in urban and rural areas. Use of hydro electrical powers for light and tube wells.
(v) Global warming and Green House effect: Meaning, causes and impact on the life on earth. Projections for the future; what needs to be done. Energy degradation – meaning and examples.
6. Light
(i) Reflection of light; images formed by a pair of parallel and perpendicular plane mirrors; Laws of reflection; experimental verification; characteristics of images formed in a pair of mirrors, (a) parallel and (b) perpendicular to each other; uses of plane mirrors.
(ii) Spherical mirrors; characteristics of the image formed by these mirrors. Uses of concave and convex mirrors. (Only simple direct ray diagrams are required). A brief introduction to spherical mirrors - concave and convex mirrors, centre and radius of curvature, pole and principal axis, focus and focal length; location of images from ray diagram for various positions of a small linear object on the principal axis of concave and convex mirrors; characteristics of images.
f = R/2 (without proof); sign convention and direct numerical problems using the mirror formulae are included. (Derivation of formulae not required) Uses of spherical mirrors.
Scale drawing or graphical representation of ray diagrams not required.
7. Sound
(i) Nature of Sound waves. Requirement of a medium for sound waves to travel; propagation and speed in different media; comparison with speed of light.
Sound propagation, terms – frequency (f), wavelength (λ), velocity (V), relation V = fλ. (Simple numerical problems) effect of different factors on the speed of sound; comparison of speed of sound with speed of light; consequences of the large difference in these speeds in air; thunder and lightning.
(ii) Infrasonic, sonic, ultrasonic frequencies and their applications. Elementary ideas and simple applications only. Difference between ultrasonic and supersonic.
|
|
(i) Simple electric circuit using an electric cell and a bulb to introduce the idea of current (including its relationship to charge); potential difference; insulators and conductors; closed and open circuits; direction of current (electron flow and conventional) Current Electricity: brief introduction of sources of direct current - cells, accumulators (construction, working and equations excluded); Electric current as the rate of flow of electric charge (direction of current - conventional and electronic), symbols used in circuit diagrams. Detection of current by Galvanometer or ammeter (functioning of the meters not to be introduced). Idea of electric circuit by using cell, key, resistance wire/resistance box/rheostat, qualitatively.; elementary idea about work done in transferring charge through a conductor wire; potential difference V = W/q. (No derivation of formula) simple numerical problems. Social initiatives: Improving efficiency of existing technologies and introducing new eco-friendly technologies. Creating awareness and building trends of sensitive use of resources and products, e.g. reduced use of electricity.
(ii) Induced magnetism, Magnetic field of earth. Neutral points in magnetic fields. Magnetism: magnetism induced by bar magnets on magnetic materials; induction precedes attraction; lines of magnetic field and their properties; evidences of existence of earth’s magnetic field, magnetic compass. Uniform magnetic field of earth and nonuniform field of a bar magnet placed along magnetic north-south; neutral point; properties of magnetic field lines.
(iii)Introduction of electromagnet and its uses. Self-explanatory.
Internal Assessment of Practical Work
Candidates will be asked to carry out experiments for which instructions are given. The experiments may be based on topics that are not included in the syllabus but theoretical knowledge will not be required. A candidate will be expected to be able to follow simple instructions, to take suitable readings and to present these readings in a systematic form. He/she may be required to exhibit his/her data graphically. Candidates will be expected to appreciate and use the concepts of least count, significant figures and elementary error handling.
A set of 6 to 10 experiments may be designed as given below or as found most suitable by the teacher. Students should be encouraged to record their observations systematically in a neat tabular form - in columns with column heads including units or in numbered rows as necessary. The final result or conclusion may be recorded for each experiment. Some of the experiments may be demonstrated (with the help of students) if these cannot be given to each student as lab experiments.
- Determine the least count of the Vernier callipers and measure the length and diameter of a small cylinder (average of three sets) - may be a metal rod of length 2 to 3 cm and diameter 1 to 2 cm.
- Determine the pitch and least count of the given screw gauge and measure the mean radius of the given wire, taking three.
- Measure the length, breadth and thickness of a glass block using a metre rule (each reading correct to a mm), taking the mean of three readings in each case. Calculate the volume of the block in cm3 and m3 . Determine the mass (not weight) of the block using any convenient balance in g and kg. Calculate the density of glass in cgs and SI units using mass and volume in the respective units. Obtain the relation between the two density units.
- Measure the volume of a metal bob (the one used in simple pendulum experiments) from the readings of water level in a measuring cylinder using displacement method. Also calculate the same volume from the radius measured using Vernier callipers. Comment on the accuracies.
- Obtain five sets of readings of the time taken for 20 oscillations of a simple pendulum of lengths about 70, 80, 90, 100 and 110 cm; calculate the time periods (T) and their squares (T2 ) for each length (l). Plot a graph of l vs. T2 . Draw the best - fit straight - line graph. Also, obtain its slope. Calculate the value of g in the laboratory. It is 4π2 x slope.
- Take a beaker of water. Place it on the wire gauze on a tripod stand. Suspend two thermometers - one with Celsius and the other with Fahrenheit scale. Record the thermometer readings at 5 to 7 different temperatures. You may start with ice-cold water, then allow it to warm up and then heat it slowly taking temperature (at regular intervals) as high as possible. Plot a graph of TF vs. TC. Obtain the slope. Compare with the theoretical value. Read the intercept on TF axis for TC = 0.
- Using a plane mirror strip mounted vertically on a board, obtain the reflected rays for three rays incident at different angles. Measure the angles of incidence and angles of reflection. See if these angles are equal.
- Place three object pins at different distances on a line perpendicular to a plane mirror fixed vertically on a board. Obtain two reflected rays (for each pin) fixing two pins in line with the image. Obtain the positions of the images in each case by extending backwards (using dashed lines), the lines representing reflected rays. Measure the object distances and image distances in the three cases. Tabulate. Are they equal? Generalize the result.
- Obtain the focal length of a concave mirror (a) by distant object method, focusing its real image on a screen or wall and (b) by one needle method removing parallax or focusing the image of the illuminated wire gauze attached to a ray box. One could also improvise with a candle and a screen. Enter your observations in numbered rows.
- Connect a suitable dc source (two dry cells or an acid cell), a key and a bulb (may be a small one used in torches) in series. Close the circuit by inserting the plug in the key. Observe the bulb as it lights up. Now open the circuit, connect another identical bulb in between the first bulb and the cell so that the two bulbs are in series. Close the key. Observe the lighted bulbs. How does the light from any one bulb compare with that in the first case when you had only one bulb? Disconnect the second bulb. Reconnect the circuit as in the first experiment. Now connect the second bulb across the first bulb. The two bulbs are connected in parallel. Observe the brightness of any one bulb. Compare with previous results. Draw your own conclusions regarding the current and resistance in the three cases.
- Plot the magnetic field lines of earth (without any magnet nearby) using a small compass needle. On another sheet of paper, place a bar magnet with its axis parallel to the magnetic lines of the earth, i.e. along the magnetic meridian or magnetic north south. Plot the magnetic field in the region around the magnet. Identify the regions where the combined magnetic field of the magnet and the earth is (a) strongest, (b) very weak but not zero, and (c) zero. Why is neutral point, so called?
- Using a spring balance obtain the weight (in N) of a metal ball in air and then completely immersed in water in a measuring cylinder. Note the volume of the ball from the volume of the water displaced. Calculate the up thrust from the first two weights. Also calculate the mass and then weight of the water displaced by the bob M=V.ρ, W=mg). Use the above result to verify Archimedes principle.
