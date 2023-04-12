ICSE Class 9 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 9th Physics Syllabus PDF

Units Topics

1. Measurements and Experimentation (i) International System of Units, the required SI units with correct symbols are given at the end of this syllabus. Other commonly used system of units - fps and cgs. (ii) Measurements using common instruments, Vernier callipers and micro-metre screw gauge for length, and simple pendulum for time. Measurement of length using, Vernier callipers and micro-metre screw gauge. Decreasing least-count leads to an increase in accuracy; least-count (LC) of Vernier callipers and screw gauge), zero error (basic idea), (no numerical problems on callipers and screw gauge), simple pendulum; time period, frequency, the graph of length l versus T2 only; the slope of the graph. Formula T=2.π. √ l/g[no derivation]. Only simple numerical problems.

2. Motion in One Dimension Scalar and vector quantities, distance, speed, velocity, acceleration; graphs of distance-time and speed-time; equations of uniformly accelerated motion with derivations. Examples of Scalar and vector quantities only, rest and motion in one dimension; distance and displacement; speed and velocity; acceleration and retardation; distance-time and velocity-time graphs; the meaning of slope of the graphs; [Nonuniform acceleration excluded].

Simple numerical problems.

3. Laws of Motion (i) Contact and non-contact forces; cgs & SI units. Examples of contact forces (frictional force, normal reaction force, tension force as applied through strings and force exerted during collision) and non-contact forces (gravitational, electric and magnetic). General properties of non-contact forces. cgs and SI units of force and their relation with Gravitational units. (ii) Newton’s First Law of Motion (qualitative discussion) introduction of the idea of inertia, mass and force. Newton's first law; statement and qualitative discussion; definitions of inertia and force from first law, examples of inertia as an illustration of the first law. (Inertial mass not included). (iii)Newton’s Second Law of Motion (including F=ma); weight and mass. Detailed study of the second law. Linear momentum, p = mv; change in momentum ∆p = ∆(mv) = m∆v for mass remaining constant, rate of change of momentum; ∆ p/∆ t = m∆v /∆t = ma or Simple numerical problems combining F = ∆p /∆t = ma and equations of motion. Units of force - only cgs and SI. (iv) Newton’s Third Law of Motion (qualitative discussion only); simple examples. Statement with qualitative discussion; examples of action - reaction pairs, (FBA and FAB); action and reaction always act on different bodies. (v) Gravitation Universal Law of Gravitation. (Statement and equation) and its importance. Gravity, acceleration due to gravity, free fall. Weight and mass, Weight as force of gravity comparison of mass and weight; gravitational units of force, (Simple numerical problems), (problems on variation of gravity excluded)

4. Fluids (i) Change of pressure with depth (including the formula p=hρg); Transmission of pressure in liquids; atmospheric pressure. Thrust and Pressure and their units; pressure exerted by a liquid column p = hρg; simple daily life examples, (i) broadness of the base of a dam, (ii) Diver’s suit etc. some consequences of p = hρg; transmission of pressure in liquids; Pascal's law; examples; atmospheric pressure; common manifestation and consequences. Variations of pressure with altitude, (qualitative only); applications such as weather forecasting and altimeter. (Simple numerical problems) (ii) Buoyancy, Archimedes’ Principle; floatation; relationship with density; relative density; determination of relative density of a solid. Buoyancy, upthrust (FB); definition; different cases, FB>, = or < weight W of the body immersed; characteristic properties of upthrust; Archimedes’ principle; explanation of cases where bodies with density ρ >, = or < the density ρ' of the fluid in which it is immersed. Relative Density (RD) and Archimedes’ principle. Experimental determination of RD of a solid and liquid denser than water. Floatation: principle of floatation; relation between the density of a floating body, density of the liquid in which it is floating and the fraction of volume of the body immersed; (ρ1/ρ2 = V2/V1); apparent weight of floating object; application to ship, submarine, iceberg, balloons, etc. Simple numerical problems involving Archimedes’ principle, buoyancy and floatation.

5. Heat and Energy (i) Concepts of heat and temperature. Heat as energy, SI unit – joule, 1 cal = 4.186 J exactly. (ii) Anomalous expansion of water; graphs showing variation of volume and density of water with temperature in the 0 to 10 0 C range. Hope’s experiment and consequences of Anomalous expansion. (iii)Energy flow and its importance: Understanding the flow of energy as Linear and linking it with the laws of Thermodynamics- ‘Energy is neither created nor destroyed’ and ‘No Energy transfer is 100% efficient. (iv) Energy sources. Solar, wind, water and nuclear energy (only qualitative discussion of steps to produce electricity). Renewable versus non-renewable sources (elementary ideas with example). Renewable energy: biogas, solar energy, wind energy, energy from falling of water, run-of-the river schemes, energy from waste, tidal energy, etc. Issues of economic viability and ability to meet demands. Non-renewable energy – coal, oil, natural gas. Inequitable use of energy in urban and rural areas. Use of hydro electrical powers for light and tube wells. (v) Global warming and Green House effect: Meaning, causes and impact on the life on earth. Projections for the future; what needs to be done. Energy degradation – meaning and examples.

6. Light (i) Reflection of light; images formed by a pair of parallel and perpendicular plane mirrors; Laws of reflection; experimental verification; characteristics of images formed in a pair of mirrors, (a) parallel and (b) perpendicular to each other; uses of plane mirrors. (ii) Spherical mirrors; characteristics of the image formed by these mirrors. Uses of concave and convex mirrors. (Only simple direct ray diagrams are required). A brief introduction to spherical mirrors - concave and convex mirrors, centre and radius of curvature, pole and principal axis, focus and focal length; location of images from ray diagram for various positions of a small linear object on the principal axis of concave and convex mirrors; characteristics of images. f = R/2 (without proof); sign convention and direct numerical problems using the mirror formulae are included. (Derivation of formulae not required) Uses of spherical mirrors. Scale drawing or graphical representation of ray diagrams not required.

7. Sound (i) Nature of Sound waves. Requirement of a medium for sound waves to travel; propagation and speed in different media; comparison with speed of light. Sound propagation, terms – frequency (f), wavelength (λ), velocity (V), relation V = fλ. (Simple numerical problems) effect of different factors on the speed of sound; comparison of speed of sound with speed of light; consequences of the large difference in these speeds in air; thunder and lightning. (ii) Infrasonic, sonic, ultrasonic frequencies and their applications. Elementary ideas and simple applications only. Difference between ultrasonic and supersonic.