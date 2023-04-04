ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 9th Biology Syllabus PDF

ICSE Biology Syllabus for Class 9: When we hear the term Biology all that comes to mind are plants and animals, living beings in short. Yes, it is a very normal reaction of the brain to stimuli based on certain pre-invested memories or learnings. There are organisms when cut into pieces regenerate a complete body from each. Sounds interesting! Such things fascinate students to take biology as one of their electives. The subject is diverse and the most amazing part, it has no long calculations to tackle. Well, it is a good part for many. At the level of class 9, biology as a subject introduces students to many new topics, terms and concepts. To highlight all those in more detail we are going to provide the well-framed, CISCE-approved syllabus for ICSE Class 9 Biology syllabus 2024. Let us start with a quick revision of the aims set by CISCE for the 2023-24 Biology syllabus.
2023-24 ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus Aims;
- To acquire knowledge of the economic importance of plants and animals.
- To understand the interrelationship between sustainability and environmental adaptations.
- To develop an understanding of the interdependence of plants and animals so as to enable pupils to acquire a more precise comprehension
- of the significance of life and its importance in human welfare.
- To understand the capacities and limitations of all the biological and economic activities so as to be able to use them for a better quality of life.
- To acquire the ability to observe, experiment, hypothesize, infer, handle equipment accurately and make correct recordings.
Now that we know the multiple aims of the Biology ICSE Class 9 syllabus 2023-24, it is time to start with the general guidelines we must be aware of.
ICSE Class 9 Biology Syllabus General Guideline:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration of 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of practical work carrying 20 marks.
- The paper will be divided into two sections, Section I (40 marks) and Section II (40 marks).
- Section I (compulsory) will contain short answer questions on the entire syllabus. Section II will have six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four of these six questions.
Detailed ICSE Class 9 2023-24 Biology Syllabus:
SCIENCE (52)
BIOLOGY
SCIENCE Paper - 3
|
Units
|
Topics
|
1. Basic Biology
|
(i) The cell, a unit of life, protoplasm, basic difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cell; differences between an animal and a plant cell.
(ii) Tissues: Types of plant and animal tissues.
|
2. Flowering Plants
|
(i) Flower: Structure of a bisexual flower, functions of various parts.
(Charts or actual specimens may be used to help enhance the clarity of concepts.)
(ii) Pollination: self and cross-pollination.
(iii) Fertilisation.
|
3. Plant Physiology
|
(i) Structure of dicot and monocot seeds, Germination of seeds, types, and conditions for seed germination.
(ii) Respiration in plants: outline of the process, gaseous exchange.
|
4. Diversity in living organisms
|
(i) A brief outline of the five Kingdom classification.
-Plantae - Thallophyta, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta and Spermatophyta.
(ii) Economic importance of Bacteria.
(a) Useful role of bacteria:
(b) Harmful role of bacteria - spoilage of food, diseases in plants and animals, bio-weapons.
(iii)Economic importance of Fungi. A brief idea of the useful role of Fungi in breweries, bakeries, cheese processing, and mushroom cultivation. (Processes of manufacture are not required).
|
5. Human Anatomy and Physiology
|
(a) Nutrition:
(i) Classes of food; balanced diet. Malnutrition and deficiency diseases.
(ii) The structure of a tooth, different types of teeth.
(iii)Digestive System: Organs, digestive glands and their functions (including enzymes and their functions in digestion, absorption and assimilation of digested food).
(b) Skeleton - Movement and Locomotion.
(c) Structure and functions of skin.
(d) Respiratory System: Organs; mechanism of breathing; tissue respiration, heat production.
|
6. Health and Hygiene
|
(i) A brief introduction to maintaining good health. General idea of personal hygiene, public hygiene and sanitation.
(ii) A brief introduction to communicable, non-communicable, endemic, epidemic, pandemic and sporadic diseases; modes of transmission.
(iii)Bacterial, Viral, Protozoan, Helminthic diseases:
(Scientific names of causative agents not required).
(iv) Aids to Health: Active and passive immunity.
(v) Health Organisations: Red Cross, WHO. Major activities of the Red Cross and WHO
|
7. Waste generation and management
|
(a) Sources of waste - domestic, industrial, agricultural, commercial and other establishments.
(b) Methods of safe disposal of waste.
