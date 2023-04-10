ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

1. Our World

(i) Earth as a planet The shape of the earth. Earth as the home of humankind and the conditions that exist. (ii) Geographic grid - Latitudes & Longitudes (a) Concept of latitudes: main latitudes, their location with degrees, parallels of latitude and their uses. (b) Concept of longitudes - Prime Meridian, time (local, standard and time zones, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and International Date Line (IDL). Eastern and Western hemispheres. (c) Using latitudes and longitudes to find location. Calculation of time. (d) Great Circles and their use. (iii)Rotation and Revolution Rotation – direction, speed and its effects (occurrence of day and night, the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, Coriolis effect) Revolution of the earth and its inclined axis – effects: the variation in the length of the day and night and seasonal changes with Equinoxes and Solstices.