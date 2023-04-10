ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

Class 9 2023-24 Geography syllabus ICSE: Geography is one of the compulsory subjects for class 9 students. Its syllabus comprises 7 units that cover basic aspects of Geography like the Earth’s structure, world map, atmospheric layers, pollution and many more. This article provides a unit-wise view of the ICSE Class 9 Geography syllabus to help students track their curriculum properly. Check the various aims and guidelines provided in this article for better clarity.
Aims of ICSE Geography Syllabus 2024:
- To develop an understanding of terms, concepts and principles related to Geography.
- To explain the cause-effect relationships of natural phenomena.
- To understand the use of natural resources and the development of regions.
- To acquire knowledge of and appreciate the interdependence of nations and different regions of the world.
- To know the availability of resources, understand, explain their uses and appreciate the problems of development in India.
- To understand and encourage human efforts made to conserve and protect the natural environment.
- To acquire practical skills related to the meaning and use of maps and their importance in the study of Geography.
ICSE Class 9 Geography; General Paper Guidelines 2024:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.
- The question paper will consist of Part I and Part II.
- Part I (compulsory) will consist of two questions. Question 1 will consist of short answer questions from the entire syllabus and Question 2 will consist of a question based on World Map.
- Part II. Candidates will be required to choose any five questions.
- Candidates will be expected to make the fullest use of sketches, diagrams, graphs and charts in their answers.
- Questions may require answers involving the interpretation of photographs of geographical interest.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2023-24:
Note: Candidates offering History, Civics and Geography (Thailand) are not eligible to offer History, Civics and Geography.
|
Unit
|
Topics
|
1. Our World
|
(i) Earth as a planet
The shape of the earth. Earth as the home of humankind and the conditions that exist.
(ii) Geographic grid - Latitudes & Longitudes
(a) Concept of latitudes: main latitudes, their location with degrees, parallels of latitude and their uses.
(b) Concept of longitudes - Prime Meridian, time (local, standard and time zones, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and International Date Line (IDL). Eastern and Western hemispheres.
(c) Using latitudes and longitudes to find location. Calculation of time.
(d) Great Circles and their use.
(iii)Rotation and Revolution Rotation – direction, speed and its effects (occurrence of day and night, the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, Coriolis effect) Revolution of the earth and its inclined axis – effects: the variation in the length of the day and night and seasonal changes with Equinoxes and Solstices.
|
2. Structure of the Earth
|
(i) Earth’s Structure
Core, mantle, crust – meaning, extent and their composition.
(ii) Landforms of the Earth
Mountains, plateaus, plains (definition, types and their formation): Mountains – fold, residual and block.
Plateaus – intermont and volcanic.
Plains – structural and depositional.
Examples from the world and India.
(iii) Rocks - the difference between minerals and rocks, types of rocks: igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, their characteristics and formation; rock cycle.
(iv) Volcanoes
Meaning, Types – active, dormant and extinct. Effects – constructive and destructive. Important volcanic zones of the world. (v) Earthquakes
Meaning, causes and measurement.
Effects: destructive and constructive. Earthquake zones of the World (vi) Weathering and Denudation Meaning, types and effects of weathering. Types: Physical Weathering – block and granular disintegration, exfoliation; Chemical Weathering–oxidation, carbonation, hydration and solution; Biological Weathering – caused by humans, plants and animals. Meaning and agents of denudation; work of river and wind. Stages of a river course and associated landforms – V-shaped valley, waterfall, meander and delta. Wind–deflation hollows and Sand dunes.
|
3. Hydrosphere
|
Meaning of hydrosphere.
Tides - formation and pattern.
Ocean Currents – their circulation pattern and effects. (Specifically of Gulf Stream, North Atlantic Drift, Labrador Current, Kuro Shio and Oya Shio.)
|
4. Atmosphere
|
(i) Composition and structure of the atmosphere.
Troposphere, Stratosphere, Ionosphere and Exosphere; Ozone in the Stratosphere, its depletion. Global warming and its impact.
(ii) Insolation
(iii)Atmospheric Pressure and Winds.
(iv) Humidity
|
5. Pollution
|
(a) Types - air, water (fresh and marine), soil, radiation and noise.
(b) Sources: Noise: Traffic, factories, construction sites, loudspeakers, airports. Air: vehicular, industrial, burning of garbage. Water: domestic and industrial waste. Soil: chemical fertilizers, biomedical waste and pesticides. Radiation: X- rays; radioactive fallout from nuclear plants.
(c) Effects - on the environment and human health.
(d) Preventive Measures
Carpools, promotion of public transport, no smoking zone, restricted use of fossil fuels, saving energy and encouragement of organic farming.
|
6. Natural Regions of the World
|
Location, area, climate, natural vegetation and human adaptation.
Equatorial region, Tropical grasslands, Tropical Deserts, Tropical Monsoon, Mediterranean, Temperate grasslands, Taiga and
|
7. Map Work
|
On an outline map of the World, candidates will be required to locate, mark and name the following:
1. The major Natural Regions of the world - Equatorial, Tropical Monsoon, Tropical Deserts, Mediterranean type, Tropical grasslands, Temperate grasslands, Taiga and Tundra.
2. The Oceans, Seas, Gulfs and Straits - all Major Oceans, Caribbean Sea, North Sea, Black Sea, Caspian Sea, South China Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Gulf of Carpentaria, Hudson Bay, Persian Gulf, Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of Guinea, Bering Strait, Strait of Gibraltar, Strait of Malacca.
3. Rivers – Mississippi, Colorado, Amazon, Paraguay, Nile, Zaire, Niger, Zambezi, Orange, Rhine, Volga, Danube, Murray, Darling, Hwang Ho, Yangtse Kiang, Ob, Indus, Ganga, Mekong, Irrawaddy, Tigris, Euphrates.
4. Mountains – Rockies, Andes, Appalachian, Alps, Himalayas, Pyrenees, Scandinavian Highlands, Caucasus, Atlas, Drakensburg, Khinghan, Zagros, Urals, Great Dividing Range.
5. Plateaus – Canadian Shield, Tibetan Plateau, Brazilian Highlands, Patagonian Plateau, Iranian Plateau, Mongolian Plateau
|
Internal Assessment (Practical, Work/Project Work)
|
1. A record file having any three of the following exercises will be maintained. (The file will be evaluated out of 10 marks).
(a) Uses of important types of maps.
(b) Directions and how to identify them - an illustrative diagram.
(c) Reading and using the statement of scale, graphic scale and scale shown by the representative fraction method. (No drawing work, only explaining their meanings).
(d) Reading of one town guide map or an atlas map. (Recognising the symbols and colours used, identifying directions and distances).
(e) Drawing and recognising forms of important contours viz. valleys, ridges, types of slopes, conical hills, plateaus, escarpments and sea cliffs.
(f) Drawing at least one sketch map to organize information about visiting an important place, a zoo or a monument.
2. Candidates will be required to prepare a project report on any one topic. The topics for assignments may be selected from the list of suggested assignments given below. Candidates can also take up an assignment of their choice under any of the four broad areas given below. (The project will be evaluated out of 10 marks).
