ICSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 9th Mathematics Syllabus PDF

Rational and Irrational Numbers Rational, irrational numbers as real numbers, their place in the number system. Surds and rationalization of surds. Simplifying an expression by rationalizing the denominator. Representation of rational and irrational numbers on the number line. Proofs of the irrationality of √2√3 √5.

Paying back in equal instalments, being given rate of interest and instalment amount, not included.

Using the formula to find one quantity given different combinations of A, P, r, n, CI and SI; difference between CI and SI type included. Rate of growth and depreciation.

Compound Interest (a) Compound interest as a repeated Simple Interest computation with a growing Principal. Use of this in computing Amount over a period of 2 or 3 years.

(b) Laws of Logarithms and their uses. Expansion of expression with the help of laws of logarithms e.g.

amx am=am+n, am÷an=am-n, (am) n=amn etc. Use of laws of exponents.

(iii) Simultaneous Linear Equations in two variables. (With numerical coefficients only)

ax2 + bx + c, by splitting the middle term.

4. Geometry