ICSE Class 9 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

Class 9 2023-24 Economics syllabus ICSE: A syllabus is essential when someone is preparing for an exam irrespective of its level. From KG to PhD a syllabus is always circulated to the students so that they can track the progress of their curriculum. As the new academic session 2023-24 is all set to take a ride, students should be ready with the syllabi for their subjects. Economics (64) is one of the electives many ICSE Class 9 students have taken. This post is regarding the syllabus of Economics with general guidelines that ICSE Class 9 students must be aware of. Read the complete story for a better understanding and you can also download the ICSE Class 9 Economics syllabus PDF provided in this post.

ICSE Economics Syllabus Aims

1.To acquire the knowledge of terms, facts, concepts, trends, principles, assumptions, etc. in Economics.

2.To develop familiarity with the basic terminology and elementary ideas of Economics.

3.To acquire knowledge of contemporary economic problems and to appreciate the efforts being made to solve these problems.

4.To develop an understanding of the Nation’s physical and human resources and how to avoid their misuse.

5.To understand the various economic processes that help in improving our standard of living.

ICSE Class 9 Economics General guidelines:

1.There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

2.The paper will be divided into two sections A and B.

3.Section A will consist of compulsory questions requiring short answers and will cover the entire syllabus.

4.Section B will consist of questions, which will require detailed answers.

5.There will be a choice and candidates will be required to answer four questions from this section.

ICSE Class 9 Economics Syllabus 2023-24

Note: Candidates offering Economic Applications in (Group III) are not eligible to offer Economics (Group II)

1. Introduction to Economics (i) Definition of Economics according to Adams, Robbins, Keynes and Samuelson. Self-explanatory. (ii) Micro & Macro Economics. Meaning, difference and examples only. (iii)Types of activities. Economic and non-economic activities: meaning and examples; the difference between Economic and non-economic activities. (iv) Sectors in an Economy. Primary, secondary and tertiary sectors: meaning and examples along with; differences. (v) Basic Economic terms. Meaning of the following economic terms: Wants, Goods, services, wealth, utility, production, consumption, sustainable consumption, factors of production, market, price, value, income, saving, wealth, welfare, economy. (vi) Entities. Government sectors, firms, households, foreign sector: meaning only. 2. Types of Economies (i) On the basis of Nature. Capitalist Economy, Socialist Economy, Mixed Economy – with reference to India (meaning and differences). (ii) On the basis of Development. Developed Economy and Developing Economy: meaning and differences. (iii)Economic growth and development. Meaning and differences. 3. Problems of an Economy (i) Limited availability of Resources. Meaning and types of resources with examples; meaning and examples of limited resources; an understanding of the basic economic problem - Human wants are unlimited in relation to limited resources that have alternative uses; need for efficient use of resources (brief understanding with an example.) (ii) Central problems of an economy. What to produce? How to produce? For whom to produce? - A brief understanding with examples. 4. The Indian Economy: A Study (i) Primary Sector: Agriculture - contribution of agriculture; problems of Indian agriculture; government measures to increase agricultural production; Green revolution and its impact; food security. (a) Agriculture and allied activities: meaning; contribution of agriculture to employment, industry, trade and self-sufficiency in food production: a brief understanding of the above. (b) Problems of Indian Agriculture: a brief understanding of: limited use of technology, fragmentation of land holdings, dependence on monsoon, lack of rural credit facilities, inadequate storage & marketing facilities. (c) Government measures to improve agricultural production: Use of High Yielding variety seeds, use of fertiliser and insecticides, Better irrigation facilities, Adoption of technology, Setting up of agricultural research centres and institutes, Provision & expansion of rural credit facilities. Provision of better storage and marketing facilities: a brief understanding of the above. (d) Green Revolution: meaning and its positive impacts. (e) Meaning of Food Security; role of Food Corporation of India(FCI). (ii) Secondary: Industry: meaning and types; adverse impacts of industrialisation and measures to overcome adverse impacts. (a) Meaning of Industry; a brief understanding of the interdependence of Agriculture and Industry. (b) Types of Industries; large-scale and medium-scale Industries. Meaning, features and examples only. Cottage & Small-Scale Industries. Meaning, features and examples; significance with reference to India. (c) Adverse impacts of industrialisation: a brief understanding of the adverse impacts with reference to industrial pollution and deforestation; measures to overcome the adverse impacts: Afforestation, Waste management. (iii)Tertiary Sector: Education and Healthcare, Transportation, Banking, Insurance, Communication, Storage and Warehousing. Role of each of the above in the economic development of the country in brief with the help of examples. 5. Major Problems of the Indian Economy (i) Poverty Meaning of poverty line - concept based on calorie intake; Relative and absolute poverty: meaning with examples; causes of poverty: any five causes of poverty to be discussed. (ii) Unemployment Meaning; Types: Seasonal, Structural, Technological: meaning and example of each. Causes of unemployment- any five to be discussed. (iii)Schemes and Programmes introduced by the government to remove poverty &unemployment. Any two programmes to be studied with the objectives. For example, IRDP, JRY, PKVY, HRIDAY, MNREGA, etc. 6. Major Reforms and Emerging Trends in the Indian Economy (i) LPG Model Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation: meaning of each term and its positive impact on the Indian economy. (ii) Smart city Concept of Smart city; Case Study: take one suitable example of a smart city and discuss the development taken place in the form of infrastructure development, reduction of unemployment, poverty alleviation, HR development and industrial development. (iii) ‘Digital India’ and ‘Skill India’. Case study of each of the above (not to be tested).

Internal Assessment

The minimum number of assignments:

One project/assignment as prescribed by the teacher from the syllabus.

Suggested Assignments:

A case study on the effects of industrial pollution. Conduct research on the local economy using any one parameter, for example, education, health, employment and so on. Conduct research on any industry and study how the output has been impacted post-liberalisation and globalisation. Analyse any recent government scheme in context to the infrastructural development in the country. Visit a small-scale or cottage industry and write a report on the basis of the techniques of production being used.

