ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 9 syllabus for Hospitality Management. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 9 2023-24 Hospitality Management syllabus ICSE: The curriculum offered by CISCE to their ICSE and ISC students is vast and quite diverse. It includes more than 20 subjects that fall under the category of compulsory and elective subjects. One of the group III electives for ICSE students is Hospitality Management. This is a scoring subject with a manageable syllabus. We are here going to discuss the syllabus of ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management. Read the post to know more about the syllabus.

ICSE Hospitality Management

CISCE has laid down various aims for the Hospitality Management syllabus. The aims are:

1. To enable candidates to understand and describe the meaning of hospitality.

2. To develop an understanding of the importance of soft skills in hospitality.

3. To enable candidates to identify and demonstrate correct grooming, etiquette and positive attitude for the hospitality industry.

4. To develop the ability to classify and describe different types of tourism.

5. To enable candidates to recognize the different areas of the hospitality industry.

6. To recognize and describe the functions of various operational areas in hotels.

7. To develop an understanding of the organization and functions of hotels.

ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management Key Highlights

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

2. The paper will be divided into two sections A and B.

3. Section A (Compulsory) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B will consist of questions which will require detailed answers and there will be a choice of questions in this section.

ICSE Class 9 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24

THEORY-100 Marks

1. Soft Skills in Hospitality Hospitality, Soft skills in Hospitality and their importance, Communication: verbal, non-verbal and visual. Meaning of Hospitality and soft skills (self-motivation, leadership, responsibility, teamwork, problem-solving, decision making, time management, conflict resolution) in Hospitality; the importance of soft skills in hospitality. Communication: Meaning and need for communication; the purpose of communication, types of communication; advantages and disadvantages of communication; barriers to communication; nonverbal communication (kinesics, proxemics and paralanguage – definitions and examples). Importance of listening as part of communication; difference between hearing and listening; four different types of listening – appreciative, empathetic, comprehensive/active, critical/analytical). Definitions of each type of listening and an example of how each is important for the hospitality industry in various ways. 2. Tourism and Hospitality Industries (i) Tourism - Meaning, Purpose and its types, Components of Tourism, History of Tourism. Meaning and purpose of Tourism, the difference between regular travel and tourism, types of tourism - business (e.g. meetings, sales conferences) and leisure (e.g. recreation, holiday, health, religion) – brief descriptions with examples. Requirements of a tourist e.g. place, amenities for each type of tourism (business and leisure) with examples. A general understanding of when and how tourism started; development of tourism(history of travelling – hunting, trade, religion, leisure - to be done briefly). (ii) History of Hospitality, Hospitality in India, Global Hospitality. Hospitality - short overview starting from the Greeks, Romans to present day – history of accommodation, lodging, inns and hotels. Concept of atithi deva bhava and its importance for tourism and hospitality; growth of hotel brands from Indian brands such as Taj, Oberoi, ITC. Present-day hospitality – brief overview of the presence of the above Indian hotel chains outside India (location). International chains today Hilton, Accor, Hyatt, Marriott (basic information - founders, which countries they started in, how they have grown in their own and other countries – brief description). 3. Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality Sustainability, Importance of sustainable tourism and hospitality. Meaning of sustainability, generic definition, awareness of sustainability, its importance for tourism and hospitality. areas of sustainability – historical, geographical, cultural and environmental and their association with tourism and hospitality – sustainability in historical places, geographical, cultural, social, effects on the environment; measures taken regarding sustainability in tourism and hotels; Importance of guest awareness and responsibilities, reducing costs, reducing the carbon footprint, energy, water, food (in brief). 4. Industries Related to Hospitality Hotels, Retail sectors, Food services, Airlines - General introduction to provide brief understanding regarding the purpose of each area with two examples – one domestic and one international. Hotels - provide accommodation, food services like restaurants, cafes, in-room dining, services like banquets, weddings, spas, laundry, pool-side cafes e.g. Taj and Marriott. Retail sectors – as examples of services to be provided by hospitality e.g., departmental stores, clothes retailers – Shoppers Stop, Marks and Spencer’s. Food services – restaurants, mall outlets, food chains (KFC, McDonalds, Subway). Airlines – customer/guest services provided, catering services for airline passengers. 5. Department in Hotels Food production, Food and Beverage service, Sectors of the Food and Beverage industry, Front Office, Accommodation Operations, Sales and Marketing. Food production - definition of cookery, concepts of cooking (development from early to modern times), hierarchy, attitudes and behaviours in the kitchen, kitchen layout and planning (general hotel kitchen). Food and Beverage service - introduction to the food and beverage service industry (including evolution from taverns and inns to modern restaurants) – brief overview. Sectors of the Food and Beverage industry - Industrial sectors (factories, offices) institutional sectors (schools, colleges and hospitals); leisure (malls, theme parks), transport catering (airlines, railways, cruise lines) – brief description with examples. Front Office - Basic classification of hotels according to size, motives of travel, location, duration of stay, types of guests (business travelers and leisure travelers). Accommodation Operations - Meaning, definition, importance and interdepartmental relationships associated with accommodation operations (brief overview). Sales and Marketing -- definition and modern concept (meaning) of marketing, features of marketing, advantages and importance (in general and with respect to hotels), examples of marketing activities in hotels, hospitality (revenue generation in hotels – through selling of rooms and food and beverage outlets) and tourism – brief discussion INTERNAL ASSESSMENT- 100 Marks A minimum of four assignments to be completed during the year, as assigned by the teacher.

For ICSE Class 9 students CISCE has provided a list of suggested topics for their assignment in the Hospitality and Management syllabus. Check and download the complete syllabus from the link below and refer to the list of suggested assignments.

