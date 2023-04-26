ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2024: Read the article to know the updated ICSE Class 9 syllabus for Home Science. The syllabus provided here is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

ICSE Home Science Syllabus Aims

To understand and appreciate the role of Home Science in the development and well- being of self, family and community. To develop an understanding of the basic concepts of food and nutrition in order to lead a healthy life. To understand human development with respect to early and middle childhood. To develop skills to enable candidates to communicate effectively in various spheres of life. To introduce candidates to the basics of Textiles and Clothing. To develop skills for effective management and utilisation of resources available. To create awareness regarding various developmental issues and concerns.

ICSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

PART I: THEORY

The paper will be divided into two Sections, A and B.

Section A will consist of questions requiring short answers and will cover the entire syllabus. There will be no choice of questions.

Section B will consist of questions requiring longer answers. Candidates will be required to answer four questions. There will be a choice of questions.

1. Concept and Scope of Home Science (i) Introduction to the five streams in Home Science and how they integrate to form a meaningful whole. Understanding that Home Science is a field of Applied Sciences, made up of five streams, i.e. Foods & Nutrition, Resource Management, Human Development, Textiles & Clothing and Communication & Extension. (ii) Significance of the study of Home Science in different spheres of life. An understanding that Home Science is a multi-disciplinary subject which helps in the development of life skills to deal with various situations in different spheres of life. 2. Food and Health (i) Food and its functions. Basic Cookery Terms. Health benefits of common food items. Definition of: food, nutrient, nutrition, balanced diet, health, malnutrition and optimum nutrition. Functions of food: physiological, psychological and social functions. Meaning of basic cookery terms: Cutting, chopping, grating, kneading, beating, peeling, stringing julienne, mashing, cut and fold in, blending, dusting. Health benefits of common food items - to be done briefly: • Herbs: Mint, coriander, celery, basil, curry leaves, saffron, thyme, lemon grass; • Spices: cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, turmeric, fenugreek, cumin, fennel, carrom, asafoetida, ginger, garlic. (ii) Nutrients and their functions. Deficiency diseases. Classification of nutrients according to their sources and functions: (a) Energy giving: Fats and carbohydrates; (b) Body building: Proteins and minerals; (c) Protective: Vitamins (A, D, E and K, Vitamin B -Thiamine, Riboflavin and Niacin and Vitamin C); Minerals (calcium, iron and iodine); (d) Regulatory: Water and roughage. Deficiency diseases associated with the above nutrients. 3. Growth and Development of Children from Birth to Five Years (i) Principles of development; milestones of development. Meaning of the terms growth and development; the difference between growth and development. Principles of development. Meaning of developmental milestones; Milestones of development: meaning and characteristics of physical, motor, social, emotional, cognitive and language development. (ii) Role and importance of play and play-school during early childhood. The role of play with emphasis on holistic growth of the child. Considerations in choosing the kind of play (indoor/outdoor), play materials (indoor/ outdoor); types of play: constructive, fantasy, solitary, cooperative, creative: meaning only; types of play schools: Montessori, nursery, kindergarten - meaning only. (iii)Diseases and their prevention. Common childhood diseases (0-5 years): Tuberculosis, mumps, measles, chickenpox, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, rubella, polio: names only and associated vaccines; Definition and importance of immunisation. 4. The Home and its Maintenance (i) Colour and its application in the Home. Dimensions of colour – hue, value and intensity. Prang colour wheel (primary, secondary and tertiary colours); neutral, warm cool and metallic colours. Colour schemes: related (monochromatic/one hue colour, analogous /adjacent), contrasting (complementary, double complementary, split complementary, triad and tetrad) colour schemes and their applications in the home – drawing/living room, bed room, dining room and kitchen. (ii) Lighting in the Home. Types of lighting (general and local or task, direct and indirect); sources of light: natural and artificial; choice of adequate lighting for different rooms. (iii) Sustainable utilisation of Fuel and Energy in the Home. Sustainable use of fuel and energy with emphasis on the need and methods for the conservation of cooking gas, water and electricity in the house. (iv) Maintenance of Sanitation and Hygiene inside and outside the House Role of sanitation and hygiene in the home and its environment; Waste Management: Meaning of the term waste; basic concept of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes with examples. Importance of segregation of waste: sorting of waste into biodegradable / non-biodegradable, organic / non-organic, plastic, metal and e-waste at domestic and community level. Importance of the five Rs (reduce, refuse, reuse, recycle and reinvent) for environmental conservation 5. Textile Science and Fabric Construction (i) Fibres: Properties and uses Meaning of the term fibre; classification of fibres: natural, man-made and synthetic; Natural fibres (cotton, silk and wool): brief idea of origin; man-made fibres (rayon: raw materials); synthetic fibres: nylon and polyester: raw materials; Identification of fibres: microscopic appearance and burning tests. Properties of cotton, silk, wool, rayon, nylon, polyester and their uses. (ii) Fabric structure: woven, non-woven and knitted. Meaning of the terms yarn, warp, weft, selvedge, and fabric. Woven fabrics: basic (plain and twill, satin, decorative (spot and pile - cut and uncut): construction method and end use; Non-woven: e.g. felt; Knitted (hand and machine): meaning and end use of non-woven and knitted. 6. Communication & Extension Communication: meaning, functions and importance; elements of communication; interpersonal communication. Meaning, functions and importance of communication; elements of communication (sender, message, medium, receiver, feedback: brief idea); the meaning of interpersonal communication; acquiring interpersonal communication skills (listening, speaking, reading and writing). PART II: INTERNAL ASSESSMENT To be assessed internally by the school. PRACTICAL WORK Candidates will be required to practice one or more aspects of Home Management, Human Development, Foods and Nutrition, Textiles and Communication & Extension, covered in the syllabus. They may also undertake practical work on any of the topics suggested below. The teacher is free to assess the practical work either on the basis of continuous assessment or on the basis of periodical tests.

Five practical-oriented assignments as prescribed by the teacher

ICSE Home Science Internal Assessment- Guidelines For Marking With Grades

Criteria Planning Efficiency Working to time plan Manipulation Quality produced Appearance/Arrangement Marks Grade I Follows the question set and systematically organises the work process. Is successful in handling parts of the question set and fits them within required time. Excellent display of manipulative skills - can deal with a laboratory situation efficiently With a special insight into the question, the quality developed is of a high standard. A fine aesthetic sense and artistic ability conveyed in the complete arrangement. 4 marks for each criterion Grade II Follows the question set except that the step by step work shows slow operational skill. Is successful in handling parts of the question, but the smooth work appears to slow down. Good control of manipulative skills. Has been able to deal with each situation with ease. The insight into the requirements of the question has been achieved and the quality is good. The display of colour and equipment used gives an impression of sound organisation. 3 marks for each criterion Grade III Follows the question. Order of work process shows lack of coordination. Is successful in handling the question, however the time link seems to break in some area. Has been successful with the manipulative skills in parts, then gradually slows down. The quality has been produced in part but the overall lacks some achievement. The arrangement appears complete but some special details missing. 2 marks for each criterion Grade IV Follows a part of the question, work sequence appears disorganised. Is able to work only a part of the question within the time stated and then seems confused. Begins with a control of the skills and is unable to sustain the effort. Only few areas of quality are visible, which affect the total result produced. Part of the arrangement is represented but the total appearance lacks finish and composition. 1 mark for each criterion Grade V Has not been able to interpret the question into proper laboratory organisation. Time and work sequence is most disorganised. Is unable to control and manipulate the required skills. No standard of quality has been achieved due to poor understanding. There has been no achievement in either the appearance or arrangement. 0 marks for each criterion

