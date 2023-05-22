ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for Mass Media & Communication. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 Mass Media and Communication syllabus ISC: CISCE (the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) is the national-level education board. This educational board conducts ISC and ICSE board examinations nationwide for Class 12 and 10 students respectively. Mass Media & Communication is one of the subjects provided by the CISCE board for ISC and ICSE class students. This article is about to discuss the detailed syllabus of ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication 2023-24.

Mass Media & Communication ISC Class 11 syllabus comprises of topics like communication, basics of journalism, radio programs, public relations and many more. The syllabus is designed to give effective knowledge to the students without overburdening them. Check the latest syllabus in this article.

ISC Mass Media & Communication Syllabus Aims

1. To bring about a comprehensive understanding of the different types of Mass Media and their convergence.

2. To provide an introduction to the various media regulatory bodies and their objectives.

3. To enable the comprehension of technical and creative concepts associated with the various Media production processes.

4. To create an awareness of the role of Media in bringing about social change.

5. To sensitise and bring about an awareness of Online hazards and Internet safety.

6. To develop an understanding of the Evolution of the various forms of Media and Communication.

ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the subject:

Paper I: Theory: 3 hours ------ 70 marks

Paper II: Project Work: ------- 30 marks







PAPER I (THEORY) – 70 Marks Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions testing knowledge, application and skills relating to elementary/fundamental aspects of the entire syllabus. Part II (50 marks) will consist of eight questions out of which the candidates will be required to answer five questions, each carrying 10 marks.

ISC Class 11 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2023-24

1. Communication (i) Understanding Communication Definition and nature of communication: it is both a science and an art. (ii) Levels of Communication transactions. Intrapersonal Communication: definition, understanding Self as a concept; Self-disclosure and Self-esteem: meaning only. Interpersonal Communication: definition, types and functions. Group Communication: definition and types (small and large group communication). Mass Communication: definition and functions. (iii) Models of Communication A brief understanding of the models of communication given by the following: Aristotle, Shannon and Weaver, Harold Laswell and Wilber Schram. 2. Basics of Journalism (i) Definition of journalism (ii) Understanding News Definition of news; Hard News Vs Soft News. (iii) Components of News Definition of each of the following with suitable examples: Accuracy, attribution, fairness, clarity and brevity. (iv) News Values Definition of each of the following with examples: timeliness, proximity, prominence, conflict, consequence, oddity, human interest and development. (v) Reporting and Editing Techniques: (a) Inverted Pyramid Introduction/Lead (the most important information) Nutgraph, Body and End; The 5 Ws and H in the Lead (To be done with examples); An understanding of the following with reference to reporting a news story: What - What does it mean? What should I know? Why - Why now? Why is it important? Where - Where is this decision coming from? Where/what locations will it affect? Where can I get more information? When - When is this happening/ happened? Who – Whose story is it? Who made the decision? Who’s in charge? Who does it impact? How - How was the decision made? How will it be implemented? How will communications flow internally and externally? (b) Headlines Characteristics and impact of headlines with suitable examples. Writing a headline - Factors to be kept in mind: should be catchy, concise, not misleading, to be written in active voice, articles to be avoided. (vi) Photo Journalism (with reference to print media) Definition; importance of photographs in a news story; Photo essays: an understanding of photo essay as a visual depiction of an event/issue. Writing Captions for photographs. 3. Radio Programs Types of radio programmes An understanding of each with reference to how these are scripted: news bulletins, talk shows, interviews, announcements: commercial and public service, documentaries, dramas, features, commentary, radio jingles, commercial, public service and music based. 4. Programs for Television (i) Types of Television Programmes: Fiction and Non-Fiction Difference between fiction and non-fiction. Non-fiction: news bulletins, interviews, documentaries; Fiction: soap operas, lifestyle shows, reality shows, animation. (ii) Difference between Television and Cinema. Difference with reference to the format, production process and audience. 5. Public Relations (i) Understanding Public Relations. Definition; Role of Public Relations: to generate goodwill; build a brand image; aid in advertising and sales promotion; crisis management; media management; Responsibility of a Public Relations Officer. (ii) PR Campaigns. An understanding of the tools and steps. 6. New Media Definition of new media, types (websites, apps, podcasts, smartphones) and their characteristics; advantages and disadvantages of new media. Self-explanatory







Paper Ii: Project Work - 30 Marks Candidates will be required to have completed two projects from any topic covered in Theory. The written outcome of the project should be structured as given below: For written projects: (i) Abstract: it must contain the following information: (a) Reason for choosing the topic. (b) Methods and material used. (a) The main essay must follow the structure given below: (b) Background and context – to be discussed very briefly. (c) Explanation of the theme and the issue. (d) Analysis and critical evaluation. (e) Conclusion. (ii) References/ bibliography: a list of all material referred to for the project (including print, electronic, oral & audio-visual material). (iii) Appendix: Optional, only if it is crucial for a better understanding of the project essay For audiovisual projects: (i) Abstract: it must contain the following information: (a) Reason for choosing the topic (b) Methods and material used (ii) Communication strategy: theme, title, primary audience, message (if any), language. (iii)References/bibliography: a list of all materials referred to for the project (including print, electronic, oral & audio-visual material). (iv) Appendix – optional, only if it is crucial for a better understanding of the project essay.

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

(i) Select any two mainstream newspapers. Do an analysis of all the news stories on the front pages of these newspapers with reference to inverted pyramid, headlines, and photographs used.

(ii) Create a photo essay on a theme of your choice, with suitable captions.

(iii) Analyse advertisements in print and electronic media. Discuss stereotyping in advertisements vis a vis gender. Write a radio script for any one of the following:

(a) Prime time News bulletin.

(b) Radio drama based on a short story.

(c) Radio feature on an event in your school.

(iv) Write an essay on a recent public relations campaign done by an organization.

(v) Develop a Public Relations strategy to handle a forthcoming crisis in your school, neighborhood or peer group. Identify various steps in the management of the crisis. This can be based on an issue or an event. Prepare a detailed strategy on a chart for class presentation.

