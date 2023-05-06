ISC Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

(iii) Basic concepts of Biochemical technology and biostatistics: What does the biochemical technology mean? An understanding of various statistical methods involved in biotechnology. Concept of buffer, type and preparation of buffers, pH, physical variables; fermentation; An understanding of bioreactors, idea of sampling – quadrat and transect; measures of central tendency – mean, median, mode; standard deviation and standard error; concept of probability – theoretical and experimental.

Biotechnology - global and Indian scenario. Various institutes, centres and funding agencies - NBTB, CCMB, ICGEB, ICMR, ICAR, DBT, DST which deal with biotechnology and bioinformatics in India: names only.

Biosafety issues: release of genetically modified organisms into the environment and their impact; GEAC and its objectives.

Concept of ethical, legal and social issues with one common example IVF.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in biotechnology- concept of intellectual property, types of IPR and its need; intellectual property rights and the choice of intellectual property rights protection. Discovery and invention; Concept of patenting, trademark, trade secrets, copyright, geographical indications and PBRs and their need.

Names, definitions and importance of various fields that can be covered under biotechnology such as - agricultural/ plant biotechnology, animal biotechnology/medical biotechnology, nanobiotechnology, industrial biotechnology, immunology and health care, energy and environment.

(ii) Scope and importance of biotechnology: different branches of biotechnology and different regulatory guidelines; ethical, legal and social issues (ELSI) that a biotechnologist comes across while doing the work. Various organisations in the field of biotechnology.

Application of these technologies for large-scale production, with special reference to fermentation (Beer production only). Quality control management of the products, good laboratory practices.

Kitchen (traditional), the first biotechnological laboratory -reasoning behind the technology involved in simple biological products like curd and beer; names of microorganisms involved in their production.

Definition of biotechnology by OECD and EFB; contributions of Karl Ereky and Louis Pasteur; use of various fermented products in ancient civilisations;

(i) Historical background; definition; a brief introduction of the traditional and modern techniques of Biotechnology and their applications.

Numerical chromosomal aberrations with respect to autosomes, i.e. Down’s syndrome –chromosomal composition and symptoms only. Structural chromosomal abnormalities – deletions, duplications, translocations, inversions. Polyploidy and its significance in plants. Inborn errors of metabolism - basic concept and examples like albinism, sickle cell anaemia, phenylketonuria and alkaptonuria.

Concept of non-disjunction: meiotic non-disjunction and mitotic non-disjunction. Non-disjunction in sex chromosomes – Turner’s syndrome and Klinefelter’s syndrome - chromosomal composition and symptoms only.

Concept of mutation: causes; types –somatic, germinal, spontaneous, induced, gene, chromosomal and genomatic mutations, euploidy, aneuploidy, monosomy, nullisomy, trisomy and tetrasomy; various factors causing mutations.

(iii) Errors in cell division: what happens if the cell does not divide normally? An understanding of different numerical and structural abnormalities.

An understanding of biochemical transformations, different biochemical pathways involved in respiration - aerobic and anaerobic.

Types and significance of cell division and a brief note about the different stages of cell division – mitosis and meiosis.

(ii) Cell Division and cell cycle: types of cell divisions and various other activities of cell such as biochemical transformations.

Techniques in cytology – microscopy (light and electron microscope), karyotyping and centrifugation (principle and applications only).

Chromosomal structure and composition – organisation of chromatids, concept of homologous and non-homologous chromosomes, sister and non-sister chromatids, classification of chromosomes on the basis of position of the centromere on the chromosome, basic idea about telomere, chromatin and nucleosome. An idea about banding patterns (Q, R, C and G) and their application.

An understanding of cell components, their basic structure and functions - cell wall, cell membrane, cytoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, mitochondria, ribosomes, vacuoles, plastids, lysosomes, nucleus and other important inclusions of the cell.

Structure of bacteria (in brief, with reference to plasmid). Gram+ and Gram- bacteria.

(i) Cell: Justification of cell as a basic unit of life. Prokaryotic cell and eukaryotic cell; A brief note on the cell components with special reference to nucleus. Various cytological techniques used in identifying the cell and chromosomes.

Enzymes: Structure and functions of enzymes: chemical nature of enzymes; characteristics and properties of enzymes. An understanding of enzyme activity on the basis of activation energy; mechanism of enzyme action - lock and key model; induced fit hypothesis; factors affecting enzyme activity (temperature, pH, substrate concentration, enzyme concentration, inhibitors (competitive, noncompetitive).

Structure and functions of lipids – fatty acids and alcohol; types (simple, conjugated and derived lipids with one example of each); chemical and physical properties of lipids.

Structure, functions and classification of proteins i.e. simple, complex and derived; building blocks of proteins - the amino acids: chemical structure, types (acidic, basic and neutral); physical and chemical properties of amino acids. 3D - structure of proteins. Different types of protein structures - primary, secondary (alpha helix, beta pleated sheet and random structures), tertiary, quaternary; protein sequencing by MALDI-MS.

Sugars and derivatives; classification of some important mono, di and polysaccharides - glucose, fructose, glycogen, cellulose, chitin and peptidoglycan. Physical and chemical properties of sugars.

(i) Introduction to biomolecules- definition and types. Carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, vitamins and enzymes – their structure and properties.

(ii) An understanding of defence strategies in living organisms. Immune system in higher animals, concept of immunity, immunisation, antigen and antibody. Various cells involved in immune response in humans. An introduction to human leukocyte antigens with reference to organ transplantation; Types of immunity - innate and acquired. ELISA Technique (Enzyme Linked Immuno Sorbent Assay). Secondary metabolites in plants and their significance Defence strategies in bacteria – endospores and R plasmids.

(i) Animal and plant development: development of an organism from zygotic cell in both plants and animals. Animal development – fertilisation, zygote to blastocyst formation. Plant development. Double fertilisation including formation of primary endosperm nucleus.

(iii) Genes in populations: how do genes behave in populations from generation to generation? Various ways of studying population genetics. Concept of gene pool and allele frequency, definition of Hardy Weinberg law, its applications. Possibility of disease-resistant and susceptible genes in population. Definition and application of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics.

(ii) Gene Mapping: mapping of genes on chromosomes using linkage analysis. Cancer and its genetics. Mapping of genes on chromosomes with respect to COV (Crossing Over Value). Basic concept of linkage (types not required) and crossing over. Genetic recombination. Cancer: Causes (physical, chemical, biological – TSG and oncogenes); diagnosis and treatment.

Concept of trait, gene, allele, phenotype, genotype, homozygosity, heterozygosity and hemizygosity. Types of inheritance: autosomal inheritance - dominant, codominant, recessive, polygenic, pleiotropic and cytoplasmic inheritance (plastidial inheritance). Pedigree construction using different standard symbols. Sex chromosome inheritance - with special reference to X chromosomal inheritance with suitable examples (colour blindness and haemophilia).

(i) Laws of Inheritance: An account of Mendel’s experiments. Different types of genetic inheritance. Mendel’s experiment on pea plant and his laws of inheritance.