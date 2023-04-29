ISC Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

(i) Definition of Economics: Adam Smith, Alfred Marshall, Lionel Robbins, Samuelson. Basic understanding of economics and economic phenomena to be explained especially in the context of the concept of scarcity and allocation of resources. Students may be introduced to the main points on which the various definitions of economics could be analyzed. Features of definitions and two- three criticisms. (ii) Micro and Macro Economics – Meaning and Difference. Basic concepts: utility, price, value, wealth, welfare, money, market, capital, investment, income, production, consumption, saving, Business cycle, Aggregate demand and Aggregate supply. Meaning and difference between Micro and Macro Economics. A conceptual understanding of the terms: Human wants classification; factors of production; utility – types and features, total utility, marginal utility and diminishing marginal utility; price – definition and general rise and fall in price; value – real vs nominal value; wealth – explanation of the term, classification (personal and social); welfare – economic welfare, social welfare and relation between wealth and welfare; money – barter economy vs money economy; market – meaning and size; capital – meaning; investment – meaning, investment as a process of capital formation; income – meaning, factor incomes; production – meaning; consumption – meaning; saving – meaning; individual saving and aggregate savings. The above terms to be explained with the help of relevant examples. (iii)Basic problems of an economy: what to produce; how to produce; for whom to produce; efficient use of resources. The basic problem of scarcity and choice must be emphasized. As this problem is universal in character, i.e. faced by all economies, irrespective of the economic system they follow, it must be explained using the concept of the Production Possibility Curve. The three problems - what to produce, how to produce and for whom to produce - must be highlighted. The role of technology in shift and rotation in the Production Possibility Curve (assumptions and features) must be explained. (iv) Types of economies: developed and developing; Economic systems: capitalism, socialism and mixed economy; the mechanism used to solve the basic problems faced by each economy. Characteristics of developed and developing economies; India: introducing regional and global economic grouping such as SAARC, European Union, ASEAN, G-8, G-20 (basic knowledge) different types of economic systems; definition, features, merits and demerits of capitalism, socialism and mixed economic system; mechanisms used to solve the basic problems under each economic system to be explained with the help of examples. The role of government along with the price mechanism is to be emphasized. Price mechanism as a tool to solve economic problems.