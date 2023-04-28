ISC Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

1. Diversity of Living Organisms

(i) The Living World What is living? Need for classification; three domains of life; taxonomy and systematics; concept of species and taxonomical hierarchy; binomial nomenclature; tools for study of taxonomy museums, zoological parks, herbaria, botanical gardens, key. Characteristics of living organisms. Need for classification should be discussed. Three domains of life – distinguishing features of (archaea, bacteria, and eukarya). Definition and explanation of the terms taxonomy (numerical taxonomy, cytotaxonomy and chemotaxonomy) and systematics. Concept of species. Major taxonomical hierarchies (phylum, class, order, family, genus, species): definition and examples with reference to the classification of man, housefly, mango and wheat. Rules of binomial nomenclature and advantages of using scientific names. Aids for study of taxonomy –– a very brief idea of museum and herbaria, zoological parks and botanical gardens. Definition of taxonomical keys. Three systems of classification – artificial, natural and phylogenetic. (ii) Biological Classification Five kingdom classification; salient features and classification of Monera, Protista, Fungi, Plantae and Animalia. Lichens, Viruses and Viroids. (a) Five-kingdom system of classification and characteristics of different kingdoms with examples. (b) Kingdom Monera: Bacteria - classification of bacteria according to shape, nutrition and mode of respiration; differences between gram +ve and gram –ve bacteria; types of reproduction – definition of fission, conjugation, transduction and transformation (details not required). A brief idea of the role of different types of archaebacteria (methanogens, halophiles and thermoacidophiles in their extreme environments). Mycoplasma – three distinctive features. Economic importance with reference to role of bacteria in sewage treatment, antibiotics, energy production and house hold products (curd and cheese only). (c) Kingdom Protista – only two general characteristics and two examples of subgroups: (i) Chrysophytes (ii) Dinoflagellates, (iii) Euglenoids, (iv) Slime moulds, (v) Protozoans (to be studied under rhizopods, flagellates, ciliates and sporozoans with two characteristics including modes of locomotion and two examples of each). (d) Kingdom Fungi: general characteristics and mode of reproduction of each (including types of spores and sexual reproduction – definition of isogamy, anisogamy, oogamy, plasmogamy, karyogamy and dikaryophase). Zygomycetes, Ascomycetes, Basidiomycetes, Deuteromycetes - characteristics with examples. Role of fungi in the field of medicine, bakery and environmental decomposition. Definition of lichens and mycorrhiza (ecto and endo). Life cycles not required. (e) Virus (characteristic features – link between living and non-living, structure of TMV and bacteriophage and contribution of the following scientists: D.J. Ivanowsky, M.W. Beijerinck, W.M. Stanley) and Viroid (definition only). iii)Plant Kingdom (a) Algae - characteristics (morphology, common name, major pigments, stored food, composition of cell wall, flagellar number and position of insertion, habitat, mode of sexual reproduction) and examples of Chlorophyceae, Phaeophyceae, Rhodophyceae; Economic importance of algae – any five. (b) Bryophyta – general characteristics, distinctive features of liverworts and mosses; graphic outline of life cycle of Funaria with reference to alternation of generations. Economic importance of bryophytes. (c) Pteridophyta: characteristics; classification into classes: psilopsida (Psilotum), lycopsida (Selaginella, Lycopodium), sphenopsida (Equisetum) and pteropsida (Dryopteris, Pteris and Adiantum). Graphic outline of life cycle of a typical pteridophyte (fern). Definition of homospory and heterospory with relevant examples. Economic importance. (d) Gymnosperms: general characteristics and graphic outline of life cycle of a typical gymnosperm (Pinus). Economic importance. (e) Angiosperms – general characteristics and classification into monocots and dicots; Graphic outline of life cycle of a typical angiosperm. (f) Comparison of life cycle patterns of different plant groups (haplontic, diplontic and haplo-diplontic). (iv) Animal Kingdom Animal Kingdom: animal construction - body plan (cell aggregate plan, blind-sac plan and tube-within-tube plan), symmetry (spherical, radial and bilateral symmetry), coelom development (diploblastic and triploblastic organisation in animals, acoelomate, pseudocoelomate, coelomate and haemo-coelomate), segmentation. Non-Chordata - five distinguishing characters with two examples of Porifera, Cnidaria, Ctenophora, Platyhelminthes, Nematoda (Aschelminthes), Annelida, Mollusca, Arthropoda, Echinodermata, Hemichordata. Chordata – sub-classification of Chordata with reference to notochord - subphyla Urochordata, Cephalochordata. Vertebrata (classes – cyclostomata, chondrichthyes, osteichthyes, amphibia, reptilia, aves and mammalia) – three distinguishing characters with two examples of each).

2. Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

(i) Morphology of Flowering Plants (a) Morphology and modifications of root, stem, leaf. Types of roots (tap, fibrous, adventitious), regions, modifications of roots for storage (Tuberous – e.g. Mirabilis and sweet potato; fusiform – e.g. radish; conical – e.g., carrot; napiform – e.g. turnip), respiration (pneumatophores) and support (stilt and prop). Stems – features (nodes internodes, buds), modifications – underground (tuber, rhizome, corm) aerial (tendril, thorn, Phylloclade, cladode) and subaerial (runner, sucker, stolon, offset). Leaves - parts of a simple leaf, venation, types of leaves (simple and compound – pinnate and palmate), phyllotaxy – alternate, opposite, whorled (with an example of each). Modifications for mechanical support (tendril), protection (spine), storage (bulb), reproduction (Bryophyllum); insectivorous plants (pitcher plant, Venus-fly-trap). (b) Morphology of flower, fruit and seed. Structure of a typical flower, types of inflorescence (racemose and cymose). Structure of a typical flower, bracteates/ebracteate, [symmetry (actinomorphic, zygomorphic), trimerous/tetramerous/pentamerous complete/ incomplete, non-essential whorls (calyx: gamosepalous, polysepalous, corolla: gamopetalous, polysepalous, perianth, aestivation: valvate, twisted, imbricate, vexillary), essential whorls (androecium: cohesion - syngenesious, synandrous, monadelphous, diadelphous, polyadelphous; adhesion – epipetalous, epiphyllous; number of lobes – monothecous, dithecous; Gynoecium: position of ovary – epigynous, hypogynous, perigynous, cohesion – apocarpous, syncarpous, number of locules – unilocular, bilocular, multilocular], types of inflorescence (racemose and cymose – definition and differences; subtypes not required). (ii) Anatomy of Flowering Plants (a) Plant Tissues: types of plant tissues: Meristematic tissues: classification of meristematic tissue. Permanent Tissues: structure and function of simple tissues (parenchyma, collenchyma and sclerenchyma) and complex tissues (xylem and phloem), tissue system. Internal structure of root, stem, and leaf. Characteristics of meristematic tissue; classification of meristems based on origin and location; structure, function and location of permanent tissues; simple and complex tissues; epidermal, ground and vascular tissue systems. Cellular diagrams of T.S. of roots and stem and V.S. of monocot and dicot leaves are required. (b) Secondary growth in dicot stem and dicot root Basic idea of how secondary growth takes place in dicot stems and roots (with the help of outline diagrams) and formation of annual rings. Activity of the cambium and cork cambium, formation of secondary tissues, differences between heart wood and sap wood, early wood and late wood. Definition of bark. (iii) Structural Organisation in Animals (a) Animal tissues Epithelial, connective, muscular and nervous tissues to be taught with the help of diagrams. Location, structure and functions of epithelial tissues (simple, stratified, pseudostratified, specialised – transitional, neurosensory and pigmented) with examples, types of junctions (tight, adhering and gap junctions) location and general structure of areolar tissue - functions of different types of cells (fibroblasts, macrophages, Mast cells, plasma cells, adipocytes); fibrous connective tissue (ligaments and tendon); difference between bone and cartilage; types of cartilage (hyaline, white fibrous, yellow elastic and calcified); T.S. of hyaline cartilage, T.S and L.S. of mammalian bone(to be taught with the help of diagrams); different types of muscles and their functions; structure of a neuron (types – unipolar, bipolar, multipolar, myelinated, nonmyelinated). Neuroglial cells. (b) Cockroach Morphology, anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of an insect (cockroach) - a brief account only.

3. Cell: Structure and Function

(i) Cell - the Unit of Life Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life: Structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Plant cell and animal cell; cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall (including definition of plasmodesmata); cell organelles – ultrastructure and function; endomembrane system (endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles), mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies; cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrioles; nucleus, nuclear membrane, chromatin, nucleolus. Historical aspects, cell theory, size and shape of cells; general structure of prokaryotic cell. General structure of eukaryotic cell, ultrastructure and function of cell wall, cell membrane (description of fluid mosaic model; functions of the plasma membrane: active and passive transport, brief explanation of facilitated diffusion (uniport, symport and antiport) with one example. Mitochondria, nucleus (structure and types of chromosomes on the basis of the position of centromere, satellite), types of plastids, endomembrane system (endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi complex, lysosomes and vacuoles), ribosomes, microbodies, cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella and centrioles; difference between prokaryotic cell and eukaryotic cell, plant and animal cell, microfilaments and microtubules, flagella and cilia. (ii) Biomolecules Proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, nucleic acids, enzymes. Carbohydrates: general classification and functions of: monosaccharides (glucose, ribose and deoxyribose), disaccharides (maltose, lactose and sucrose), polysaccharides (glycogen, starch, cellulose, inulin, and chitin). Proteins: amino acids – (structure: glycine, alanine, serine); amino acids as zwitter-ion; examples of acidic, basic, neutral, sulphur containing amino acids; essential and nonessential amino acids; levels of protein structure (primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary); functions of proteins. Lipids: classification, structure and functions of fats and oils. Enzymes: general properties, nomenclature and classification of enzymes according to type of reactions, co-factors (prosthetic groups, coenzymes and metal ions. Factors affecting enzyme activity - temperature, pH, substrate concentration. Competitive inhibitors. (iii) Cell Cycle and Cell Division Cell cycle, mitosis, meiosis and their significance. Definition of C-value, different stages of cell cycle (Go, G1, S and G2 and M). Different stages of mitosis and prophase – I of meiosis with diagrams. Significance of mitosis and meiosis. Differences between mitosis and meiosis.

4. Plant Physiology

(i) Transport in Plants Movement of water, gases and nutrients; cell to cell transport, diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport; plant-water relations, imbibition, water potential, osmosis, plasmolysis; long distance transport of water - absorption, apoplast, symplast, transpiration pull, root pressure and guttation; transpiration, opening and closing of stomata; uptake and translocation of mineral nutrients - transport of food - phloem transport, mass flow hypothesis; diffusion of gases. Definition of imbibition; factors affecting imbibition; importance of imbibition, characteristics and significance of diffusion; osmosis - endosmosis and exosmosis; significance of osmosis and turgidity - osmotic pressure, turgor pressure, wall pressure; definition of turgidity, plasmolysis, deplasmolysis, importance of water; active and passive absorption of water; apoplastic and symplastic movements, definition of water potential and its components viz. solute, matrix and pressure potential (numerical problems based on this concept are not required). Root pressure – definition and experiment to demonstrate it. Explanation and definition of transpiration, significance of transpiration. Stomatal mechanism – starch ↔ sugar interconversion and K+-ion mechanism. Mechanism of ascent of sap by cohesion – tension and transpiration pull theory. Guttation – definition, differences between transpiration and guttation. Function of stomata, lenticel and hydathode. Mineral uptake by active and passive transport. Transport of solutes; evidences which indicate that downward movement of organic solutes takes place in phloem (girdling and tracer techniques), mechanism of translocation - mass flow hypothesis. (ii) Mineral Nutrition Essential minerals, macro- and micronutrients and their role; deficiency symptoms; mineral toxicity; elementary idea of hydroponics nitrogen metabolism, nitrogen cycle, biological nitrogen fixation. Criteria for essentiality of minerals, hydroponics, macro and micronutrients; role and deficiency symptoms (hunger signs) of various elements. Mineral toxicity. Root nodule formation, biological nitrogen fixation, non-symbiotic nitrogen fixation and symbiotic nitrogen fixation. Role of Rhizobium, Azospirillum, Azolla, Anabaena and Nostoc; importance of nitrogenase complex and leghaemoglobin pigment. Nitrogen cycle (graphic outline). (iii) Photosynthesis in higher plants Photosynthesis as a mean of autotrophic nutrition; site of photosynthesis, pigments involved in photosynthesis (elementary idea); photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis; cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation; chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways; factors affecting photosynthesis. Contributions of Priestley, Sachs, Engelmann, van Neil; differences between absorption and action spectra. Brief idea of photosynthetic pigments (difference between chlorophyll ‘a’&‘b’, carotenoids and xanthophyll), photochemical phase - pigment systems, cyclic and noncyclic photophosphorylation, chemiosmotic hypothesis; biosynthetic phase - C3 and C4 cycles – graphic representation in correct sequence (carboxylation, glycolytic reversal and regeneration of pentose); Differences between C3 and C4 plants, C3 and C4 cycles, Photosystems I and II, Photorespiration pathway in brief - explanation of how RuBP carboxylase acts as RuBP oxygenase. Kranz anatomy. Blackman’s Law of limiting factors, factors affecting photosynthesis. (iv) Respiration in Plants Exchange of gases; cellular respiration - glycolysis, fermentation (anaerobic), TCA cycle and electron transport system (aerobic); energy relations - number of ATP molecules generated; amphibolic pathways; respiratoryquotient. Types of respiration; mechanism of respiration: glycolysis, Krebs’ cycle, ETS (only flowchart). Oxidative phosphorylation – definition; Brief idea of fermentation and Amphibolic pathway. Definition of respiratory quotient and RQ values of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. (v) Plant Growth and Development Seed germination; phases of plant growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell; growth regulators - auxin, gibberellin, cytokinin, ethylene, ABA; seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism. A brief idea about differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation. Phases of growth in meristems, growth rate –definition; measurement of growth by direct method and use of auxanometer, factors affecting growth. Discovery and physiological role of growth regulators in plants (such as auxins, gibberellins, cytokinins, ethylene and abscisic acid – four effects of each); application of growth regulators, Definition of dormancy and quiescence; causes and methods of breaking seed dormancy. Photomorphogenesis in plants. A brief idea of short day, long day and day neutral plants; critical day length, definition and differences between photoperiodism and vernalisation.

5. Human Physiology