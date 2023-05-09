ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for English. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 English syllabus ISC: English, it is not a subject anymore but a class for many. People with fluent English leave an impression of being confident which is true to some extent. The emphasis on English is increasing day by day because of its geographical spread. It is the world's most widely spoken language according to World Economic Forum. We believe now the role and importance of the English language are clear to you.

CISCE board for ISC students have set only a single compulsory parameter in terms of subject choice and that is, you have to have English in your subjects irrespective of the stream you have opted for. These guidelines are clearly provided by the CISCE board on their official website cisce.org. To know more about the guidelines refer to ISC regulations.

This article is to talk about the latest ISC English syllabus 2023-24. Get here the detailed syllabus to make your studies fluent. Continue reading to know more about the syllabus and download its free pdf.

ISC English Syllabus Aims

As per CISCE compulsory subject syllabus;

Aims (English Language)

To develop the ability to:

derive, infer and critically assess information through listening.

express oneself by speaking individually, or in a discussion.

read with comprehension, drawing information directly or by inference from the text, through an understanding of grammar and structure, vocabulary and idiom.

employ a variety of skills in writing within a framework using argument or imagination or summarizing.

use the English language for the purpose of study and social and cultural interaction.

speak and write clearly and to the purpose, using appropriate grammar, vocabulary and idiom.

Aims (Prescribed Texts)

To enjoy and appreciate literature through a critical study of selected literary works.

Through the study of literature:

− approach an understanding of humanity.

− develop an interest in the thought and culture of the peoples of the world.

− develop the power of expression and a sense of aesthetic values.

ISC Class 11 English Syllabus Key Highlights

CISCE says “The subject English has two components, English Language and Literature in English. Each of these components will consist of a Theory Paper of 80 Marks and Project Work of 20 Marks.”

There will be two papers in the English Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I: THEORY - 80 Marks Question One: A composition on one of a number of subjects. Question Two: (a) Directed writing (article writing, book review, film review, review of cultural programme, speech writing, report writing, personal profile, and statement of purpose) based on suggested points. (b) Proposal Writing based on a given situation. The proposal should include (i) An Introduction (ii) Objectives (iii) List of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable. Question Three: Short-answer questions to test grammar, structure and usage. Question Four: Comprehension. NOTE: It is recommended that in Paper 1, about 45 minutes should be spent on Question one, 55 minutes on Question two, 30 minutes on Question three and 50 minutes on Question four. Question One Candidates will be required to select one composition topic from a choice of six. The choice will normally include narrative, descriptive, reflective, argumentative, discursive topics and short story. The required length of the composition is 400 – 450 words. The main criteria by which the compositions will be marked are as follows: (a) The quality of the language employed, the range and appropriateness of vocabulary and sentence structure, syntax, the correctness of grammatical constructions, punctuation and spelling. (b) The degree to which candidates have been successful in organising the content of the composition as a whole and in individual paragraphs. Question Two There are two parts in this question and both parts are compulsory. (a) The piece of directed writing will be based on the information and ideas provided. The required length will be about 300 words. The range of subjects may include article writing, book review, film review, review of cultural programme, speech writing, report writing, personal profile and statement of purpose. Skills such as selecting, amplifying, describing, presenting reasoned arguments, re-arranging and re-stating may be involved. The candidates’ ability in the above skills, including format, will be taken into account as well as their ability to handle language appropriately in the context of the given situation. (b) Candidates will be required to write a proposal based on a given situation. The proposal should include an introduction, objectives and a list of measures to be taken. A concluding statement is desirable. The candidates will also be marked on linguistic ability. Question Three All the items in this question are compulsory and their number and type/pattern may vary from year to year. They will consist of short-answer, open-completion items or any other type, which will test the candidates’ knowledge of the essentials of functional English grammar and structure. Only two or three types will be included in any one examination. Question Four A passage of about 500 words will be provided. Questions based on the passage will be as follows: • Questions that test the candidates’ knowledge of vocabulary and ability to understand the content and infer information and meanings from the text. • A question that elicits the main ideas of all or part of the passage. In this part of the question, the candidate will be required to frame a summary (keeping to a word limit), in a coherent manner. Marks will be awarded for expression and the candidate’s ability to summarise clearly in complete sentences. Marks will be deducted for linguistic errors. It is recommended that this part be done in the grid form. Use of abbreviations will not be accepted. All questions are compulsory.

PAPER II: PROJECT WORK - 20 Marks In addition to the syllabus prescribed above for Classes XI and XII, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work. PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XI Project Work in Class XI consists of assessment of candidates in Listening and Speaking Skills which are to be assessed internally, by the School, during English coursework and shown in the student’s report and school record. Candidates are to be assessed in two projects, one on Listening Skills and one on Speaking Skills. Details of assignments for Project Work on Listening and Speaking Skills are given below: Listening Skills An unseen passage of about 500 words is to be read aloud, twice, the first time at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute) and the next time at a slower speed. The passage may be taken from any novel, newspaper, magazine article, journal and so on but not from an ICSE or ISC textbook. Students may make brief notes during the readings followed by answering objective-type questions based on the passage, on the paper provided. Speaking Skills Students are to be assessed through an individual presentation of about three minutes followed by a discussion with the subject teacher, for another two or three minutes. Some of the themes which may be addressed are: 1. Narrating an experience 2. Giving directions or instructions on how to make or operate something 3. Providing a description 4. Giving a report 5. Expressing an opinion or a theme-based conversation

Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (20 Marks): Assessment Criteria Description Marks Listening Skills (Aural) Response to questions based on listening comprehension 10 Speaking Skills (Oral) - Content

- Fluency

- Vocabulary

- Sentence structure

- Confidence 2

2

2

2

2 Total 20

Literature In English (Prescribed Texts)

There will be two papers in Literature in English:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

PAPER I: THEORY – 80 Marks I. Drama: The Tempest - William Shakespeare (Acts 1 & 2) II. Echoes: A Collection of ISC Short Stories (Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd, New Delhi). 1. Salvatore – W. Somerset Maugham 2. To Build a Fire – Jack London 3. The Chinese Statue – Jeffrey Archer 4. A Gorilla in the Guest Room - Gerald Durrell 5. The Sound Machine – Roald Dahl III. Reverie: A Collection of ISC Poems (Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd, New Delhi) 1. The Gift of India – Sarojini Naidu 2. Crossing the Bar – Alfred, Lord Tennyson 3. Desiderata - Max Ehrmann 4. The Spider and the Fly – Mary Botham Howitt 5. We are the Music Makers – Arthur William Edgar O’ Shaughnessy Note: The Class XI Examination is to be conducted ONLY on the portion of the syllabus that is prescribed for Class XI PAPER II: PROJECT WORK - 20 Marks In addition to the syllabus prescribed above for Classes XI and XII, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work. Project Work consists of assessment of Writing Skills in Classes XI and XII. The objective is to produce original, creative and insightful perspectives on the drama/short stories/poems. PROJECT WORK FOR CLASS XI Project Work in Class XI consists of assessment of Writing Skills (only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XI) which are to be assessed internally by the School. Candidates will be required to undertake one written assignment of 1000-1500 words, which should be structured as given below: A. The written assignment must be given a title in the form of a question which should allow the candidate to explore the drama or the chosen short stories/poems in depth. B. The written assignment must follow the structure given below: • Introduction: - Explanation of the question that has been framed - Reason for choosing the text - Brief explanation of how the candidate intends to interpret the chosen text and literary materials used in the process • Main Body – organised and well-structured treatment of the question using appropriate sub-headings. • Conclusion – comprehensive summary of the points made in the main body

Internal Evaluation by the Teacher (20 Marks): Assessment Criteria Candidates should be able to: Marks Process - Identify the topic. - Plan a detailed written assignment. - Produce a written outline 6 Understanding, Application of Knowledge and Analysis Use a range of literary aspects such as plot, setting, characters, action, style and ideas in order to present an organized and wellstructured complete assignment. 8 Presentation Prepare the document (overall format: headings, subheadings, paragraphing) writing within a word limit of 1000-1500 words and provide a separate title page. 6 Total 20

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Analysis of a theme from any short story/ poem in the prescribed texts. Analysis of a character from the drama or any short story/poem in the prescribed texts. Background – historical, cultural, literary context and relevance of the writer/poet chosen. Summary/paraphrase of the chosen text. Appreciation of literary qualities of the chosen text. Identifying with a character in the chosen text and presenting his/her personal perspective. Imagining an alternate outcome or ending or extension of the chosen text and its impact on the plot/setting/characters/mood and tone. Comparing and contrasting two characters/themes from different short stories/poems of the prescribed texts.

To have all this above-mentioned information in a pdf format

