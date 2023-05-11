ISC Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for English. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 Elective English syllabus ISC: CISCE is a well-known and recognized national-level education board in India that conducts two main examinations, ICSE and ISC. ICSE stands for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education whereas, ISC is Indian School Certificate. Both these examinations are for separate standards. ICSE covers the classes till the 10th grade including the ICSE Class 10 Board examinations. ISC is for Classes 11 and 12. CISCE board was established in 1958 with the aim of providing a standardized education system for students in India and abroad.

In the direction of supporting the CISCE board with its aims and objectives, we are here to provide the detailed syllabus of ISC Class 11 Elective English syllabus 2023-24. Providing a syllabus to all the CISCE registered candidates is mandatory as per ISC regulations.

Elective English subject is different from Compulsory English subject and both have different subject codes. The subject code of the English Elective is 850 which is 801 for Compulsory English. So don’t get confused between these two. Read more to know the detailed syllabus of the ICS English Elective syllabus for Class 11.

ISC Elective English Syllabus Aims

1. To provide candidates with a wider course in Elective English than offered in the compulsory English paper.

2. To expose candidates to a deeper knowledge and appreciation of literary works in English.

ISC Class 11 English Elective Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the English Language:

Paper I: Theory (3 hours): 80 Marks

Paper II: Project Work: 20 Marks

ISC Class 11 Elective English Syllabus 2023-24

PAPER I (THEORY): 80 Marks There will be one paper of three hours duration of 80 marks with questions set from the prescribed textbooks. Candidates will be required to answer five questions on any three of the prescribed textbooks. 1. The questions in the paper will be broadly based on the following categories: (i) Prose (ii) Drama (iii) Poetry The question may be character-based, incident-based, general broad-based, theme based or require critical evaluation. 2. Students will need to study and have a knowledge of the following: (a) Prose and Drama (i) Life of the playwright and novelist and important events therein. (ii) Evaluation of characters and the roles played by them in the text. (iii)Description of each incident in the play or novel and its significance. (iv) Important themes and motifs of the text. (v) Relationships between characters and incidents. (vi) Patterns and nuances of the text. (vii) Fantasy and the supernatural. (viii)Stylistic and narrative devices. (ix) Students’ personal response to and assessment of the novel/play. (x) Humour, pathos, tragedy, sarcasm and so on in the texts. (xi) The novel/play in the context of contemporary society. (b) Poetry (i) Different types of poems with their characteristics and features: lyric

sonnet – both Petrarchan (Italian) and Shakespearean

ballad

elegy

blank verse

free verse

narrative poetry

pastoral poetry

dramatic monologue

romantic poetry (ii) All literary devices in detail and how to recognize them: simile

metaphor

personification

Apostrophe

alliteration

assonance

repetition

irony

imagery

enjambment

pun

contrast

climax and anti-climax

onomatopoeia

hyperbole

oxymoron

litotes

symbolism (iii)A thorough knowledge of the poets’ lives and styles of writing. (iv) Important themes of the poems. (v) Patterns and nuances of the poems. (vi) Fantasy and the supernatural if present in any poem. (vii) Symbolism and Imagery. (viii)How to write a proper Critical Evaluation / Appreciation, which must contain the following components: Life of the poet and how it has impacted his/her style of writing

Autobiographical element in the poem

Type of poem

Setting

Theme

Mood and atmosphere

Different levels of meaning in the poem, if any

Rhyme scheme and its significance

Symbolism

Imagery

Literary devices

The student’s own personal response to the poem. Note: Credit is given for textual detail and for the candidate’s own response. Candidates are advised to exercise their options with great care, keeping in view their knowledge and understanding of the question(s) chosen. Candidates are also expected to be precise and to avoid unnecessary details.

PAPER II (PROJECT WORK): 20 Marks

In addition to the syllabus prescribed above for Classes XI and XII, candidates are also required to be assessed in Project Work. Details of the same are given below:

The candidates will produce original, creative, critical/ analytical, insightful perspectives on any TWO of the texts (novel/ poetry/ drama – to be taken only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XI) that they have chosen to study. Project Work in Class XI (only from the syllabus to be covered in Class XI) is to be assessed internally by the School. Candidates will be required to complete two projects: A. One written assignment (800 to 1000 words) and B. One Audio-visual (PPT) presentation (15 to 20 minutes duration) A. The written assignment should be organised in the following manner: 1. The title of the assignment/ presentation should be in the form of a question that allows the candidate to explore and critically analyse the specified text(s). 2. The assignment should follow the structure given below: • An introduction that states the reason for choosing that particular topic/ question and text. Teachers could assist by suggesting a list of questions. • A brief description of the methods adopted – what did the candidate do to answer the research question? • Results – What was the answer to the question? What were the candidate’s findings? • Conclusion – A brief discussion on the significance of the project and the candidate’s own perspective/views on the question. • Candidates should include a bibliography that mentions ALL the material that they referred to.

Assessment Criteria for the Written Assignment Marks will be awarded as per the criteria given below (10 Marks):

Assessment Criteria Candidates should be able to: Marks Process -Choose topic/question. - Plan a detailed assignment. - Submit a written outline for approval. 2 Understanding, Application of Knowledge and Analysis - Give an interesting introduction that presents a clear explanation and scope of the topic - present information in a cohesive well structured manner - display a knowledge of the topic by referring to other sources - sum up main points in conclusion 4 Presentation Prepare a document of 800 to 1000 words The document should have: - a title page stating the topic/ question - an introduction - appropriate headings and sub-headings - a well worded conclusion that ties together all the main points made 4 Total 10

The Audio-visual Presentation (15 to 20 minutes duration)

The Audio-visual Presentation should be organised in the following manner: 1. The presentation should be in the form of a PowerPoint presentation with 20 to 25 slides. 2. The presentation is to last between 15 to 20 minutes. 3. The title slide of the presentation should be in the form of a question that allows the candidate to explore and critically analyse the specified text(s). The last slide should be an acknowledgement of the references used to create the presentation. 4. The presentation should follow the structure given below: • An introduction that states the reason for choosing that particular topic/ question and text. (Teachers could assist by suggesting a list of questions). • A brief description of the methods adopted – what did the candidate do to answer the research question? • Results – What was the answer to the question? What were the candidate’s findings? • Conclusion – A brief discussion on the significance of the project and the candidate’s own perspective/views on the question. 5. The slide presentation must make judicious use of AV clips/ pictures, animations and effects to create interest.

Criteria for Evaluation by the Teacher (10 Marks) Assessment Criteria Candidates should be able to: Marks 1 Organisation/ content -state topic and scope of presentation in the introduction - explain what s/he intends to cover within the allotted time - display a knowledge of topic by referring to other sources - sum up main points in conclusion 4 2 Presentation - display confidence and maintain eye contact - speak clearly, correctly, distinctly and confidently - maintain the interest of the audience - explain thoughts and ideas - not read from a paper/ off the slides - use visual/audio clips/ pictures/ effects and animation, etc. effectively 2 3 Discussion - use appropriate strategies to initiate discussion handle questions/ comments from the class - deal confidently with question posed by teacher - effectively raise a question and increased the class’ knowledge of the topic through the presentation 4 Total 10

List of suggested assignments for Project Work:

Choose a text from the ones prescribed in your syllabus, and conduct thorough research on the background, social-cultural and political milieu, the author’s own life experiences, his emotional and psychological concerns that might have influenced /impacted or affected his/ her piece of writing. How have the genre, stylistic techniques, and characters- their costumes, personalities, and language spoken by them, helped the text chosen by you emerge as an engrossing and an engaging piece of literary work? The texts that you have read have protagonists that have shaped the plot, setting, relationships and conclusion. If you were given a chance to choose a protagonist from one of the characters in the same text, who would it be, and why? How would he/she shape the plot, setting, relationships and the conclusion of your chosen text? Compare and contrast the technical novelties of any two poets prescribed in your syllabus.

Note: The Powerpoint presentation and the written assignment should not be based on the same text.

