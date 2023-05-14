ISC Class 11 Art Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

Class 11 2023-24 Art syllabus ISC: As per the 2020 National Education Policy the emphasis is on the overall growth and development of the students and not just making them book rats. Educational boards have already constructed their curriculum in such a way that it gives student satisfaction by learning new things. CISCE has multiple subjects for ISC students that are divided into compulsory and elective categories. English falls in the compulsory category and others in elective thus students can choose from those. Read the complete list of subjects in ISC guidelines.
Art is one of the electives offered by CISCE (the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations). This subject is to help students gain insights into their hidden artists. The scope in this field is diverse and thus the subject serves as a good beginning. ISC Art syllabus 2023-24 is the same for Class 11 and Class 12 with subject code 871. You will find the syllabus for both classes in a single pdf. Read to know the syllabus and download its pdf.
ISC Art Syllabus Aims
The CISCE Board through ISC Art syllabus aims:
1. To encourage creative expression in and through Art.
2. To develop the powers of aesthetic appreciation.
3. To develop an artistic attitude and values through the study of art.
4. To develop an interest in the world of art.
ISC Art Syllabus Key Highlights
1. Candidates will be required to take three papers, of 100 Marks each, including at least one paper from Section A and at least one paper from Section B.
2. Papers 1-3 form Section A. Papers 4-6 form Section B.
3. Papers 1-5 shall be of three hours duration each.
4. Paper 6 (Craftwork) will be assessed by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally. No question paper shall be set by the Council for Paper 6.
5. Success or failure will depend on a candidate's performance in the subject as a whole.
ISC Class 11 Art syllabus 2023-24
|
SECTION A
|
Paper 1: (3 hours), Drawing or Painting from Still Life
|
A group of objects which will be artificial and natural and may include such things as cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, a growing plant, as well as domestic or other artificial objects; the group may be drawn or painted. The work can be carried out, if the candidate wishes, in relation to the surroundings of the part of the room in which the group is placed. If the group is painted, the background must be included.
|
Paper 2: (3 hours), Drawing or Painting from Nature
|
This paper is divided into two separate sections. Candidates may offer either A or B. In both sections, the subject may be interpreted freely, either in a decorative or in a realistic manner.
A. Study of the structure of natural forms such as a spray or branch, which may include flowers; foliage or fruit; fossils, bones, etc. Candidates are expected to reveal their appreciation of natural growth or structure by means of drawing or painting.
B. A subject will be set for drawing or painting outdoors. There should be evidence of direct study from nature.
|
Paper 3: (3 hours), Drawing or Painting of a Living Person
|
Two alternatives will be given. In alternative (A) the model (who may be a boy, girl, man or woman) is to be placed in an attitude which will be described. The whole figure must be drawn, together with any necessary artificial or natural objects. If the subject is painted, the model must be seen against a suitable background. Clothing should be simple and the limbs exposed as much as possible.
Alternative (B) will be mainly a study of the head but may include the arms and hands. Instructions for each examination will be given. Candidates should be placed closer to the model than for Alternative (A).
If candidates consider that they have completed their drawings before the end of the examination period, they may make a separate study. Candidates taking Alternative (A) may choose head, hands or other details. Those taking Alternative (B) may draw the portrait from another position or make a study of a part of the head or the hands.
In either (A) or (B) the second drawing may be made on the same sheet or paper or on another sheet, which must be attached. Candidates are to be told that the two drawings will be considered together and that marks will not be lost if a second drawing is not attempted.
|
SECTION B
|
Paper 4: (3 hours), Original Imaginative Composition in Colour
|
A paper containing a list of alternative subjects will be given to candidates one week before the examination. The actual composition will be executed in the examination room after a period of not less than seven days from the distribution of the paper to the candidates; sketches or other notes must not be taken into the examination room. Since this is a test of original work, it would be inappropriate for any form of guidance to be given to candidates other than that printed on the question paper. A variety of themes will be set; these may be given in the form of titles indicating the subjects, or of specified objects for inclusion in a composition, or in any other form that will stimulate the imagination. Candidates should base their work if possible on scenes that they have themselves observed. Any style, or technique, including that which is traditional in the candidates' own area, may be used.
|
Paper 5: (3 hours), Crafts ‘A’
|
Candidates will be required to answer any one question. The object of this paper is to test the ability of candidates in craftwork where the material is restricted to flat paper, ink and/or colour. Question will be set requiring the design and execution of the following:
Several but not all of these alternative subjects will be set and candidates will be required to select any one of them. There will be an opportunity to make full use of the calligrapher's art with drawn and painted, pen-made or brush-written lettering.
|
Paper 6: Crafts ‘B’
|
This Paper is restricted to school candidates.
The candidates must submit at least one and not more than two examples of Craftwork, which they have executed during the school year in any one craft from the following eight categories. Further evidence of study in the form of working drawings, small notebook or photographs may also be submitted.
(a) Earthenware or stoneware pottery such as a jug, bowl, dish, vase or hollowed pottery form which the candidate has either moulded, hand built or thrown on the wheel and decorated if he or she so wishes.
(b) Abstract or figurative sculpture including reliefs. These can be carved, constructed, assembled, cast or modelled in any suitable material. Candidates must be warned not to submit work in material that is likely to break in transit; clay must always be fired and modelling in plaster must be supported by strong armatures. Sculpture over 60 cm in any dimension is not acceptable because of difficulties in handling.
(c) Cloth or rug designed and woven by the candidate on the loom for any specified purpose. When possible this should show experience of spinning and dyeing.
(d) Cotton, wool, silk, bark cloth or other material dyed in a pattern as in block-printing, screenprinting, batik, tie-and dye, etc. The piece should be at least a square metre in area. Blocks should not be sent.
(e) Embroidery, mosaic, collage or decorative panels, unframed, but simply and suitably mounted, showing evidence of ability to relate design to media.
(f) Puppet or marionette (including the type used in shadow plays) representing a specified character or person. It is desirable that the puppets should be made in relation to a play, and notes on their particular dramatic use should be included.
(g) Prints in colour or black and white, from an original wood or lino block or a monotype. The main work must be clearly labelled and suitably mounted. Blocks need not be sent.
(h) Example of a local craft made by the candidate. This should be supported by a second entry showing a personal development of this craft.
Each candidate must confine his entry to ONE craft.
The work submitted must be the unaided work of the candidate. It must be accompanied by a statement from the Principal of the school to this effect.
|
GENERAL
|
1. Any medium may be used provided that it is suitable for the subject. Painted work must be carried out in a quick-drying medium and must be completely dry before it is dispatched. When acrylic paint is used for examination work, it must be mixed with water. All paints used must be of adequate quality: if coloured crayons or chalk are used, they must have a range and quality comparable with that of paints and must be carefully fixed at the examination centre before the work is sent to the Council. Monochrome may be used where permitted by the regulations for each Paper but will not be accepted as satisfying the requirement in respect of colour for Paper 4.
2. Candidates must use their judgment with regard to (i) the size of a drawing or painting, (ii) the proportion of height to width within the space available. In all cases credit will be given for good composition.
3. In each of Papers 1 to 4, the test is one of free drawing or painting, therefore, any mechanical means of execution of the drawing or painting, (such as measuring or ruling) are not allowed. Instruments and tracing paper are allowed for Paper 5, but candidates are advised to restrict their use as far as possible.
4. Where question or printed instructions are provided for alternative groups, etc., the Supervising Examiner in consultation with an Art Teacher will decide which of these alternatives is to form the subject of the examination, after taking account of local convenience, etc. At centres for candidates from more than one school, both the alternative subjects in Paper 2 (Plant Drawing) must be provided if they are required by schools or candidates.
5. Suitable alternative subjects will be provided for the different areas, so far as this may appear desirable; account will be taken of different climatic conditions in the selection of flower specimens, etc.
6. The paper supplied for use in the examination room will be about 35 cm x 25 cm. Schools or candidates wishing to work on a larger scale, not larger than Half Imperial or Royal (64 cm x 51 cm) or on a different type or tone of paper, will be at liberty to provide their own. Work which is carried out on stiff boards or which is mounted cannot be accepted. The paper used by candidates must not be less than 35 cm x 25 cm and the work submitted must fill or approximately fill the page.
7. All drawings must be packed flat and not rolled: Half-Imperial and Royal sheets should be folded across the middle. When drawings are too large to enclose in the envelopes provided, it is essential that the information required on the front of the envelope be given and that the envelope itself be packed in the same parcel with the drawings.
8. Examiners are caused great inconvenience by candidates failing to write their examination numbers either clearly or correctly, thus making identification difficult. Schools are asked to cooperate by directing the candidates to clearly write their Unique Identification Number (UID Number) and Index Number both, clearly and correctly on their examination work and that on drawings and paintings this must be written on the front (top right hand corner) and also on the back. They must not write anything else on the front of the picture. Failure to observe this instruction may result in loss of marks.
|Download ISC Class 11 Art Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
