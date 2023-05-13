ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live Updates: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results Likely to Declare Today, Check Latest News Here

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: CISCE is likely to declare classes 10th and 12th result on May 13 by 3 PM. Once released, students can download their marksheets online on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results in May. As per reports, it is expected to be announced today at 3 PM. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once declared, students can check their ICSE, ISC result online at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

To check the results, students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account as mentioned on the admit cards to check their individual marksheets. Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. Around 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for CISCE examination this year for classes 10, 12.

Check ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Result 2023 Updates Here!

CISCE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Date and Time

Details mentioned on ICSE 10, ISC 12 result 2023

The marksheet includes details such as the result status, marks of exams, and other details of the student such as:

Student name

Date of Birth

Student ID

Result(Pass or Fail)

School

Marks in theory and practical subjects

Subjects

ISC ICSE Results 2023: How to Check on Mobile

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through the SMS option. For receiving the ICSE, and ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883.

CISCE Marksheets on Umang App too: Know How to Check

As per some reports, it is expected that class 10th and 12th marksheet can be downloaded on Umang App too. Check steps below:

Step 1: Log into UMANG App with the registered mobile number

Step 2: Now, click on all services

Step 3: Then, select the option of CISCE from the menu

Step 4: Click on Class 10 / 12 to check marks for the specific class results to be displayed

Step 5: Enter roll number and other required credentials and the result will display

Check notice circulating on social media regarding release of ICSE 10, ISC 12 Result Today!

CISCE is expected to declare the ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) results today at 3 PM, as per a notice circulating on social media. Check image below:

How to Ensure CISCE Results 2023 is Error-free?

After downloading the results, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include:

Name

Personal details

School, exam centre names

Pass/fail status

Percentage calculation

Marks total

Where To Check the ICSE Class 10 Results 2023 Online?

Those who appeared for the exam can check their class 10th result at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their CISCE class 10th marksheet:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

Documents Needed To Check CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2023

How to Check ICSE ISC Board Result 2023 Online?

To check the results, students have to use their login details in the link to be provided, once released. To ensure that they are aware and can check their class 10th and 12th result, we have provided steps for the same -

1st Step: Go to the official website of CISCE - cisce.org

2nd Step: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

3rd Step: The ICSE, ISC window will open in a new tab.

4th Step: Enter board course, UID, index number in the space provided.

5th Step: Recheck all the details carefully and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

6th Step: ICSE 10th or ISC 12th exam result will appear on the screen.

7th Step: Download the result scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

