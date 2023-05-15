ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 12 syllabus for Hospitality Management. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 12 2023-24 Hospitality Management syllabus ISC: Hospitality Management is a diverse field that encompasses industries, resorts, restaurants, and event planning. In simple words, Hospitality Management is the art of framing and providing exceptional guest experiences to ensure their comfort and satisfaction.

You are in Class 12 and this year would be the final time you will spend in school as a student. After this, a whole new world is waiting for you with many challenges and opportunities. With Hospitality Management as a subject, you might have thought of making a career in this. Let us give some insights, hope this will help you.

The scope of in Hospitality industry is vast and increasing with modernisation. People always appreciate a good ambience and welcoming atmosphere along with great management. Here are a few career options in the field of Hospitality Management:

Hotel and Resort Management

Restaurant Management

Event Management

Tourism Management

Travel and Tour Operations

Hospitality Marketing and Sales

Revenue Management

Hospitality Consulting

Sustainable Hospitality

Customer Service and Guest Relations

The ball is now dropped into your court to make the decision. You can choose any of the following as your career option. Let us now focus on the present. In this article, you will be able to find the Hospitality Management latest syllabus for ISC Class 12 2023-24. This course is offered by CISCE to ISC and ICSE students. ISC Hospitality Management subject code is 880. The syllabus is in the text as well as in free downloadable form. Read the post to know more.

ISC Hospitality Management Syllabus Aims

1. To develop an understanding of the different phrases used in hospitality.

2. To develop an understanding of the basic management principles.

3. To equip candidates with the knowledge of hospitality management and the services offered.

4. To enable candidates to distinguish between different departments of a hotel and to explain basic functions of each.

5. To enable candidates to describe and explain the professional skills required in hospitality.

6. To create awareness regarding the emerging trends in hospitality establishments.

7. To develop the ability to classify hotels and describe the facilities available.

8. To develop practical skills in operational areas for the hospitality industry.

ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the subject.

Paper I - Theory: 3 hours ……70 marks

Paper II- Practical Work …30 marks

Practical: 3 hours ……20 marks

Project Work……………….7 marks

Practical File…………..3 marks







PAPER - I (THEORY) – 70 Marks Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus. Part II (50 marks): Candidates will be required to answer five questions. Each question in this part shall carry 10 marks

ISC Class 12 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24

1. Managerial Skills in Hospitality A brief understanding of conceptual skills (planning and organizing), interpersonal skills (communication and rapport building), operational/technical skills (knowledge) and leadership skills in relation to Hospitality - using appropriate hospitality phrases and language skills. 2. Hospitality: reach, growth and emerging trends Increase in Tourism over the last few years, Current issues/emerging trends in hospitality. Tourism Statistics from domestic and international travel to show where and how tourism has increased over the last few years. Trends, technology (e.g. hospitality technology for energy conservation, cloud-based services, instant check-in and check-out), guest experiences, sustainability, security, use of social media. 3. Customer care in Hospitality Meaning and importance of customer care in the Hospitality industry. General definitions and examples of customer satisfaction (meeting customer expectations), customer delight (the ‘wow’ factor – surpassing customer expectations and providing a pleasant experience which is unexpected). 4. Classification of Hotels Criteria for classification of Hotels. Different criteria for classification with explanations and examples - classifications from regulatory bodies by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and one international body United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). 5. Operational Areas of Hotels Food Production, Food and Beverage service, Front Office, Accommodation Operations. Food Production - Basic inputs on stocks, soups and sauces (theory only and demo through videos) – these form the basics of different cuisines, allergens, nutritional values – their importance and how to calculate them using a simple software), menu planning and food cost; importance of safety and hygiene. Food and Beverage service- Types of meals, various meal periods (breakfast, lunch, high tea, supper, dinner) – timing and type of food served (with respect to the Indian scenario) menus and covers (Hors d’oeuvre varies, Parathas, Indian curries, Soups like Minestrone, Roast meat like chicken, Fruits and nuts (Dessert), different types of service, welcoming and seating guests (concept of meet, greet, seat), discussion of standard operating procedures (SOPs) : Greeting upon arrival, Restaurant Service Sequence, Table setups, Handling guest complaints, Mise en place. Front Office - Guest cycle, introduction to the property management systems and their uses (relationship between different departments). Accommodation Operations - Attributes of AO personnel, planning and control desk, classification of guest rooms, public area cleaning and maintenance (e.g. common to inhouse and non-resident guests), decor (including four different types of flower arrangements), appropriate wall and floor coverings for guest rooms and public areas.

PAPER II PRACTICAL (20 Marks)

Candidates will be expected to complete the practical work listed below and maintain a File for the same.

List of Practical Work to be done throughout the year

(i) Food Production – knife skills, cuts of vegetables (classical cuts like Julienne, Jardiniere, Macedoine, Chiffonade), nutritional knowledge and calculation of nutritional values, menu planning and food cost, pre-preparation of food such as cold cooking, salads, chaats, sandwiches, induction cooking.

(ii) Food and Beverage Service – service sequence, restaurant mise-en-place, table layout sequence for different meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), table layouts sequence setup of major meals (breakfast lunch and dinner), service conventions (do’s and don’ts during the service) and standard operating procedures (Greeting upon arrival, Restaurant Service Sequence, Table Setup, Handling Guest complaint) and phrases used related to the F & B Department of the hotel, at various times.

The Practical Work will be evaluated by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Distribution of Marks:

Cuts of Vegetables 4 Marks Cold Cooking 8 Marks Table Layout 8 Marks Total 20 Marks

The practical examination will be of 3 hours duration. Practical examination will consist of questions based on the following:

1. Cuts of Vegetables: Candidates will be required to display any two cuts of vegetables (Julienne, Jardiniere, Macedoine, Chiffonade) and list their uses. 2. Cold Cooking Candidates will be required to prepare a salad/ chaat/ sandwich for a given number of people and display the same with proper presentation (garnish and plating). They will also be required to list down the ingredients used (based on the standard recipe) with correct quantities. 3. Table Layout Candidates will be required to prepare a table layout for two people for an à la carte/table d'hôte restaurant for an Indian meal. The layout will need to be according to the occasion specified. Candidates will be required to display the following: • the correct placement of cutlery, glassware, crockery; • napkin folding, specially keeping in mind the occasion (rose napkin fold, heart napkin fold, pocket fold), colours of the napkins used (according to occasion). They will also be required to draw and label the table layout prepared.

PROJECT WORK AND PRACTICAL FILE (10 Marks)

Project Work – 7 Marks

The candidate is to creatively execute ONE project/assignment on any aspect of Hospitality Management. Teachers may assign or students may choose any one project of their choice.

The project work is to be assessed by a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council.

Practical File – 3 Marks

The Visiting Examiner is required to assess candidates on the basis of the Practical file maintained by them during the academic year.

NOTE: No question paper for Project Work will be set by the Council.

