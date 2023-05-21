ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024: Read the article to have the updated ISC Class 11 syllabus for Hospitality Management. The syllabus provided in this story is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 11 2023-24 Hospitality Management syllabus ISC: ISC is an examination that stands for the Indian School Certificate. It is one of the examinations taken care of and scheduled by CISEC (the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations). ISC is the higher secondary examination conducted by CISCE for Class 11 and 12 students. Unlike ISC, ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) is conducted for students below Class 11 who are registered with CISCE. The CISCE board has released the updated syllabus for this academic year with details on theory as well as practicals. Suggested topics for assignments are also mentioned in the syllabus.

Here in this article, you will be studying the syllabus of one of the electives allocated for ISC Class 11 students which is Hospitality Management. The subject code is 880. The complete segregation on Paper I and Paper II is given here. Read the complete story to know it in detail.

ISC Hospitality Management Syllabus Aims

1. To develop an understanding of the different phrases used in hospitality.

2. develop an understanding of the basic management principles.

3. To equip candidates with the knowledge of hospitality management and the services offered. 4. To enable candidates to distinguish between different departments of a hotel and to explain basic functions of each.

4. To enable candidates to describe and explain professional skills required in hospitality.

5. To create awareness regarding the emerging trends in hospitality establishments.

6. To develop the ability to classify hotels and describe the facilities available.

7. To develop practical skills in operational areas for the hospitality industry.

ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus Key Highlights

There will be two papers in the subject.

Paper I - Theory: 3 hours ……70 marks

Paper II- Practical Work …30 marks







PAPER - I (THEORY) – 70 Marks Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus. Part II (50 marks): Candidates will be required to answer five questions. Each question in this part shall carry 10 marks

ISC Class 11 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24

1. Soft Skills in Hospitality Hospitality based English; personal development, motivation. Hospitality based English: meeting and greeting phrases used in operational areas; personal development (patience, respect, tolerance, leadership skills, technical skills); motivation: self-motivation and the art of motivating others using appropriate language skills. 2. Basic Management Principles Fayol’s principles of Management; Levels of Management. Introduction to Fayol’s five principles of Management: planning, organizing, staffing, leading, controlling - to be explained generally and with specific reference to hospitality. Hotel hierarchy: GM, departmental heads, supervisors, operational employees (To be explained generally and with specific reference to hospitality). 3. Hospitality Management and Tourism Interdependence of Hospitality Management and Tourism. Meaning of each. An understanding of why and how Hospitality and Tourism are interlinked, with examples. 4. Services offered in Hospitality Services offered to guests, Characteristics of hospitality personnel. Services offered to guests such as food and accommodation services and personal services (for example - tour arrangements, sightseeing, spas) – to be discussed in brief with examples. Characteristics of hospitality personnel such as dedication, honesty, social intelligence, empathy, presence of mind, knowledge of different languages, punctuality, positive attitude, appearance, communication skills, networking, initiative, personal touch, taking responsibility, positive body language, hard work, desire to learn, ambition and talent 5. Departments in a Hotel Food Production, Food and Beverage service, Front Office, Accommodation Operations. Food Production - Knowledge of basic commodities (salt, sugar, fats, oils, raising agents); meaning of cuisine, examples of two Indian regional cuisines (own state and one other) and their popular dishes and two international cuisines and their popular dishes (French and Italian); basic knife skills and cuts of vegetables. Food and Beverage service - Meaning of catering establishments, brief history of catering - thermopolia, inns, taverns (in Rome and Greece), dharamshalas, sarais, (in India) leading to restaurants, hotels, cafes in the present day; food and beverage service areas, departmental hierarchy, duties and responsibilities of staff, service conventions (brief overview). Front Office - Departmental hierarchy, duties and responsibilities of front office staff. Brief explanations of how the Front Office has interdepartmental relations with all departments of the hotel; description and explanation of the use of property management systems. Accommodation Operations - Role of accommodation operations in hospitality. Departmental hierarchy. General layout and structure of the department. Public areas – maintenance and decoration (examples of both public areas and guest rooms). Flower arrangements (low-long, front open, ikebana, horizontal). PAPER II - PRACTICAL WORK (30 Marks) Candidates will be expected to complete the practical work listed below and maintain a File for the same. The file will be assessed internally by the Teacher out of 30 Marks.

List of Practical Work to be done throughout the year: (i) Front office – standard guest phrases, telephone manners, guest handling, the guest cycle (role play). Demonstration and practice of the above through real-time situations e.g. school functions. (ii) Accommodation operations – cleaning agents e.g. for public areas, flower arrangements (low-long, front open, ikebana, horizontal), projects on decor for public areas and guest rooms.

