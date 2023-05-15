ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Physical Education Theory and Practical Curriculum PDF

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2024: Physical Education is an elective subject in ISC class 11th and 12th. Find here the ISC Class 12th Physical Education theory and project work syllabus for both theory and for the 2023-24 exam session and download PDF.

ISC Class 12th Physical Education Exam 2024: The CISCE Board's Physical Education paper for ISC Class 12 2024 has the subject code 875. It is a 70-mark paper that lasts for 3 hours, with an additional 15 minutes for reading the paper. The syllabus is divided into two papers: theory (paper 1) and practical (paper 2). From this article, students can check the 2023-24 ISC Class 12 Physical Education theory and project work syllabus and also download it in pdf format.

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023

The theory paper of 70 marks is divided into two Sections A and B. Candidates are required to answer 5 out of 7 questions from Section A, each carrying 8 marks. Section B is based on questions on major games in the syllabus. Candidates must select two games from this section and answer any 3 of the 5 subparts from each of the two selected games of their choice. Each question will carry 15 marks.

PAPER 1

Section A

Units Topics 1. Sociological Aspects of Physical Education (i)Games and sports as man’s cultural heritage. An understanding that sports have been a part of our culture and tradition since time immemorial. (ii)Development of the individual through games and sports. Understanding how games and sports contribute in various ways towards the development of an individual. (iii)Role of Physical Education in promoting national integration. How Physical Education helps in promoting National Integration. (iv)Physical Education and personality development. The role of Physical education in development of personal qualities like an individual attitude, discipline, helpfulness, team spirit, patience, unity, friendship, etc. 2. Training methods (a) Meaning and importance of Sports Training. Definition of Sports Training and its importance. (b) Methods of training. Methods of Training: Repetition, continuous & fartlek, and interval - Definition, purpose, advantages and procedure of each. (c) Warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering exercises. −Meaning of the terms ‘warming up’, ‘conditioning’ and ‘cooling/limbering’. - Basic exercises related to warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering .−Advantages of warming up, conditioning and cooling/limbering. (d) Isometric and Isotonic exercises. Meaning, advantages and examples of each. (e) Circuit Training. Meaning and advantages of circuit training; procedure of conducting circuit training. (f)Weight Training. Meaning and advantages of weight training. An understanding of how the above training methods help an individual in different sports and help develop strength, speed, stamina, skill, endurance. 3. Career Aspects in Physical Education (i)Career options in Physical Education. Professional sportsmen, sports manager, teacher/lecturer, sports coach, gym instructor, sports officials, sports events coordinators, sports journalist and commentator, sports software engineer, marketing and manufacturing of sports equipment. (ii)Important institutions of Physical Education in India. Functions and objectives of Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (N.S.N.I.S.), Sports Authority of India (S.A.I), International Olympic Committee (I.O.C), Indian Olympic Association (IOA), YMCA College of Physical Education (Chennai), Lucknow Christian College of Physical Education (LCCPE), Luxmibai National University of Physical Education (LNUPE). Development of training facilities, coaching systems, influence of media and sponsors, campaigns like Health runs in creating awareness towards social evil causes and promoting physical fitness. 4. Competitions and Tournaments (i) Tournaments and types of tournaments. Candidates should be fully aware of: −the definition of ‘tournament’. −the types of tournaments: Fixtures, Knock-out, league matches (seeding and byes). −merits and demerits of tournaments. −objectives and importance of intramural and extramural competitions. −Names of the National and International Federations/Bodies controlling the various tournaments/competitions. (iiI)Difference between Professional and Amateur Players. Self-explanatory. Note: Candidates should be aware of the above, for the past five years, with respect to the games included in the syllabus. 5. Health Education & Health Problems (a)Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ and ‘Health Education’. Meaning and definition of ‘Health’ (mental health and physical health) and ‘Health Education’. (b)Principles and importance of Health Education. Health problems and role of Health Education in solving them. Principles and objectives of Health Education. Importance of Health Education for adults and the younger generation through formal and non-formal channels of education. Various prevalent Health Problems: Communicable diseases –meaning, examples and common mode of spread. Epidemics – meaning and examples; Water, noise and air pollution – causes and prevention; Occupational Health Hazards –meaning and examples. Note: Details of specific diseases not required. (c)Disability and Rehabilitation. Causes of disability. General principles for prevention of disability; Meaning and scope of Rehabilitation; services available for rehabilitation; role of the community and government organizations in rehabilitation programmes. (d)Posture. Meaning of posture. Correct posture – meaning, importance of correct posture (standing, sitting, walking).Common postural deformities: kyphosis, scoliosis, lordosis, flat foot, knock-knees, bowlegged, hunch back, round shoulders –meaning, causes and corrective measures for each. (e) Personal hygiene and sleep requirements. Personal hygiene: Meaning of personal hygiene, importance of personal hygiene for a healthy life style. Care of eyes, ears, feet, hair, skin, oral hygiene, nose and clothing. Foot care: causes of corns, broken nails due to tight footwear; Causes of diseases like ring worm, athletes foot due to walking in wet areas; proper care of feet. Sleep requirements: Sleep requirements for different age groups. Effects of insufficient sleep on human body. (f) Substance Abuse. Effects of use of alcohol and smoking on the individual a nd society. Drugs: Meaning of ‘drugs’ and ‘drug abuse’; Stimulants and Narcotics – Analgesics. Awareness of the fact that use of certain drugs has been banned by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and reasons for the same. 6. Sports Injuries and First Aid (i)Sports related injuries. Types of sports related injuries: soft tissue injuries (contusion, abrasion, strain and sprain) bone injuries (fracture) and joint injuries (dislocation): causes and prevention of each. (ii)Role of a sportsperson in prevention of sports related accidents. Types of injuries due to: sudden movement; environment (hot, cold, wet and dry); lack of preparation (warm up, cool down); inadequate clothing, body protection; not following instructions; surface and facilities, equipment being unsafe. Role of individual in prevention of sports related accidents. (iii)First Aid. Meaning and importance of ‘First Aid’. First Aid for various sports related injuries. First Aid for cuts, grazes, strains, sprains, cramps, blisters, bruises, injuries of bone (fracture and dislocation); application of splints and Thomas splint; First Aid in drowning; Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation (RICE).

Section B

Any two of the following games are to be studied:

Cricket, Football, Hockey, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Tennis, Swimming, Athletics.

The following aspects should be studied for each of the two games selected by the candidate.

Rules and regulations of the game; Interpretation of laws of the game; Duties and responsibilities of the officials and players; Measurement and dimensions related to the game; Terminologies related to the game; Fundamental skills of the game; Strategies and formation of the game; Names and abbreviations of the National and Major International Tournaments linked with the game; Diagrams and dimensions of play area; Diagrams and dimensions of equipment related to the game.

…

ISC Class 12 Physical Education Practical Work

30 Marks

No question paper for practical work will be set by the Council. The Practical Work will be evaluated in two parts as follows:



Continuous Evaluation (by the Teacher) 10 marks Practical Evaluation (by Visiting Examiner) 20 marks

CONTINUOUS EVALUATION (by the Teacher): 10 Marks

Continuous evaluation will be done by the teacher(s) responsible for preparing the candidate for the examination, in two of the following games and activities of the candidate’s choice:

Athletics, Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Softball, Basketball, Tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Dancing, Gymnastics, Yoga.

Continuous Evaluation will include the following:

File Work done throughout the year on any two games/activities. 4 marks Participation and performance of the candidate, throughout the year, in at least any two games/activities of his/her choice. 3 marks Physical Efficiency Tests 3 marks

PRACTICAL EVALUATION (by the Visiting Examiner): 20 Marks

Practical evaluation will be done by the Visiting Examiner in the presence of the teacher and will consist of the following:

Physical Efficiency Tests 12 marks Specialisation Tests (The candidate is to be evaluated on any two basic skills of the two games/activities chosen by him/her for Continuous Evaluation) 6 marks Viva-voce (on the two games/activities chosen by the candidate) 2 marks

…

To check the complete details of section B and practical portions, download the complete syllabus of ISC 12th Physical Education below:

Also Check: ISC Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Subject-wise Latest Syllabus PDFs Download