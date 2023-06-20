ISC Class 12 History Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

SECTION A-INDIAN HISTORY

1. Towards Independence and Partition: the Last Phase (1935-1947)

(i) The main objectives and growth of the Kisan Sabha movement. (ii) Growth of communalism (Hindu & Muslim) (1930s-1940s). (iii)Government of India Act, 1935. The main features of Government of India Act, 1935 should be explained. A critical account of the election of 1937. A summary of the main developments under Congress and nonCongress ministries should be included. (iv) National Movement during the Second World War: Reasons behind the August Offer and the Cripps Mission. The proposals and the reasons for their rejection leading directly to the Quit India Resolution. A compact account of the movement, its suppression and a brief analysis of its significance. (v) Subhash Chandra Bose and the INA. Bose’s organisation of the INA, a brief account of its operations, eventual defeat and significance. (vi) Transfer of power (1945-1947): Reasons for change in the attitude of the British government after World War II. Cabinet Mission: its aims and major provisions. Controversy between Congress and League over the question of: (a) grouping of provinces under the terms of the Plan (b) being part of the Constituent Assembly (c) being part of the Interim Government. Election to the Constituent Assembly and the results. Muslim League’s Direct Action and its impact. 1947: Attlee’s Declaration of 20th February 1947; Mountbatten Plan – main features: reasons for acceptance of the Plan by major political parties. Modifications in the Indian Independence Act.

2. Establishment of Indian democracy (1947 – 1966)

The following should be discussed: (i) The role of Sardar Patel in the reorganization and integration of princely states. (ii) Problems of integrating Junagarh, Hyderabad and Kashmir. (iii)First general election (1952): problems of preparation and their solutions, process, result and impact of the elections. (iv) The linguistic reorganization of states: Features of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 with particular reference to Andhra, Bombay and Punjab.

3. Development of Indian Democracy (1964 – 1977)

The following to be discussed: (i) Lal Bahadur Shastri – his contributions as Prime Minister (ii) Importance of the election of 1967 (iii)Main Opposition political parties and their ideologies – Socialist Party (SP); Communist Party of India (CPI); Communist Party of India (Marxist (CPI(M)); Bharatiya Jan Sangh; Shiromani Akali Dal. (iv) Naxal Movement: factors of its rise; main leaders (Charu Majumdar and Kanu Sanyal); areas where they operated (West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh) and the struggle carried out by peasants and students.; government measures against it; reasons for its decline in the 1970’s and its impact. (v) JP Movement (1974-75): Origin: Jai Prakash Narayan’s disputes with Mrs. Gandhi; main features of its course. Assessment of its significance. (vi) Emergency (1975-76): reasons for imposition; main features of the suspension of democratic rights. Assessment of its impact (positive and negative aspects).

4. Changing face of the Indian Democracy (1977 – 1986)

(i) The Janata Government (1977 – 1979). Elections of 1977: establishment of the Janata Government; its policies and their implementation; reasons for its downfall. (ii) Centre-State relations (a) Punjab: Demands of the Akali Dal; Anandpur Sahib Resolution; 1977 elections; formation of Akali government; rise of Bhindranwale – his demands and methods. Centre’s response: Operation Bluestar – its results and impact. Punjab Accord, 1985. (b) Assam: Reasons for Assamese discontent; course of Assam’s agitation; the Centre’s response: Assam Accord, 1985. (c) Nagaland: The Nagas’ separatist demands; birth of Nagaland state; course of the agitation; Shillong Accord, 1975. (d) Mizoram: Mizoram Movement (1959-1986): course and resolution.

5. India’s Foreign Policy

(i) Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Reasons for following a non-aligned policy in the context of the Cold War. Aims – Panchsheel. Establishment of NAM at the Bandung and Belgrade conferences. (ii) Pakistan (1947-49, 1965, 1971) Indo-Pak wars: causes, course and consequences of each to be done separately.

(iii) Sino-Indian War Disputes with the Peoples’ Republic of China over (a) Tibet issue: Chinese takeover and asylum of the Dalai Lama in India; (b) Border issues. Sino-Indian War (1962): immediate causes and consequences

6. Movements for Women’s Rights

Towards Equality Report (1974) - aims, significance and recommendations. Developments in the anti-dowry movement and struggle against domestic violence in the 1970s and 1980s. Measures undertaken by the government in response.

SECTION B WORLD HISTORY

7. World War II

(i) Factors leading to the War: aggressive foreign policies of Germany, Italy and Japan. Should be discussed to show how these aggressive policies made war more likely and worldwide in scope. (ii) Anglo-French appeasement policies. Appeasement: why Britain and France chose to follow this policy and how it was carried out. (iii) Course of the invasion by the Axis powers in Europe and Asia (1939-1941). (iv) Reasons for the defeat of the Axis Powers.

8. De-colonisation – in Asia (China) and Africa (Ghana & Kenya)

(i) China: A short background of the problems facing the Communists in 1949: in agriculture, the gradual process from land distribution to collective farms should be outlined; in industry, the Five Year Plan and Soviet help. The Great Leap Forward should be covered in more detail, particularly the development of commune and assessment of the GLF. (ii) Ghana: democracy and dictatorship (1957- 66). Brief background to independence, Nkrumah’s role, reasons for his overthrow. (iii) Kenya: conflict and independence (1947 – 1964). Conflict with whites over independence and role of Kenyatta.

9. Cold War 1945-91– origin, course, end and impact

(i) Origins of the Cold War: End of wartime unity; Yalta and Potsdam Conferences; Truman Doctrine and Marshall Plan; Molotov Plan, COMECON and Cominform. The rift widens - Soviet expansion in Eastern Europe (1945-1948) including the communist coup in Czechoslovakia. (ii) Breakup of the USSR & changes in Eastern Europe – USSR, Germany and Poland. Reasons for collapse of USSR Political changes; Coup of 1991; Demand for independence by the Soviet republics leading to the breakup of USSR. Fall of communism in East Europe in the following countries: Poland and Germany.

10. Protest Movements

Civil Rights Movement, anti-Apartheid Movement; Feminist Movement. (i) Racial problems and civil rights in USA in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s: Racial discrimination, change in the government’s attitude, campaign for equal rights (Dr. Martin Luther King’s role). (ii) Anti-Apartheid Movement in South Africa (1948-1994): main features of Apartheid, opposition to Apartheid (Dr Nelson Mandela’s role), transition to black majority rule and the end of Apartheid. (iii) Second Wave Feminist Movement in USA (early 1960s – early 1980’s): reasons for its origin (the impact of the Presidential Commission, Betty Friedan’s book and the Civil Rights Movement; Equal Pay Act of 1963 – its implications for American women, successive measures taken by Johnson (Civil Rights Act of 1964), role of National Organisation for Women (NOW) and its campaign for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

11. Middle East: Israeli-Palestine conflict (1916-1993)