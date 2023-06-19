ISC Class 12 Physics Revised Syllabus for 2024 Exam: Download Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Physics Revised Syllabus 2024: In this article, students will get the ISC Physics revised syllabus for Class 12 2023-24. Download the ISC revised syllabus pdf here for Physics Class 12.

ISC Class 12 Physics revised syllabus for 2024 examination: CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) is the national-level education board. At present, CISCE is emphasising the revision of the syllabus for its senior classes. On June 2, 2023, the CISCE education board released a notification regarding the revision of the syllabus for specific subjects. The revised syllabus list includes many of the main subjects, like commerce, physics, chemistry, and maths. It is advised for students and teachers to have a look at the newly revised ISC Class 12 Syllabus to follow the board-approved course structure and design the practice papers accordingly.

Here, you will find the revised syllabus for ISC Class 12 Physics. Earlier, there were 10 units in the syllabus, which are now reduced to 9. Unit 10, Communication Systems, is no longer a part of the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus. Check out the revised syllabus to know the further updates.

ISC Revised Syllabus 2023-24 For Classes 11 and 12 (All Subjects).

ISC Class 12 Physics Revised Course Structure

S. No. Unit Total Weightage 1 Electrostatics 15 Marks 2 Current Electricity 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 Marks 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5 Electromagnetic Waves 2 Marks 6 Optics 18 Marks 7 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Marks 8 Atoms and Nuclei 9 Electronic Devices 7 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

ISC Class 12 Physics Old Course Structure

S. NO. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Electrostatics 14 Marks 2. Current Electricity 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 Marks 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5. Electromagnetic Waves 6. Optics 18 Marks 7. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Marks 8. Atoms and Nuclei 9. Electronic Devices 8 Marks 10. Communication Systems 2 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

ISC Class 12 Physics Revised Syllabus 2023-24

To check the complete revised syllabus 2023-24 click on the link below and download the pdf.

