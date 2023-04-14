ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 12th Physics Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024: A new session of CISCE senior secondary classes 11 and 12 has begun and students must be aware of the latest syllabus. Check here and download the 2023-24 ISC class 12th Physics syllabus for both theory and practical.

ISC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024: A new year not only marks the beginning of another wonderful year but also a new school session. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a top school board that holds the higher secondary Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for class 12. The latest syllabus for 2023-24 has been released, and students shouldn’t miss out on reading the especially important one: physics (code: 861).

ISC class 12 Physics is essential for students hoping to build a career in engineering or technical fields. Physics is a highly conceptual subject that demands superior critical thinking abilities. You can’t just cram formulas and derive answers. Physics is particularly tougher on the ISC board. The syllabus went through changes in the previous few years so it’s important to keep track of the updated and correct ISC physics syllabus for class 12. You can find here the ISC Class 12 Physics syllabus 2024 in pdf format, and get a sense of the important topics, marks distribution, and practical details.

ISC Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus

The ISC class 12 Physics course is divided into two papers: theory and practical. The Paper 1: Theory consists of 70 marks and a duration of 3 hours. The Practical consists of 30 marks (15 for practical work, 10 for project work and 5 for practical file). There will be no overall choice in the exam but internal choice will be provided. Check here the 2024 ISC board class 12 physics syllabus along with the unit-wise weightage.

S. NO. UNIT TOTAL WEIGHTAGE 1. Electrostatics 14 Marks 2. Current Electricity 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 16 Marks 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5. Electromagnetic Waves 6. Optics 18 Marks 7. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 12 Marks 8. Atoms and Nuclei 9. Electronic Devices 8 Marks 10. Communication Systems 2 Marks TOTAL 70 Marks

Download and read the full ISC Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24