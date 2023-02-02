ICSE Specimen Paper 2023 Class 10: CISCE Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Specimen Paper for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the specimen papers for the upcoming 2023 ICSE Class 10 Exams. Specimen papers are important to go through to know the blueprint of the exam and type of questions asked.

ICSE Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has released the latest specimen papers in view of the upcoming ICSE Class 10 exams. While it still feels like the session just began, it’s time to accept reality. Less than a month is left in the exams. The ICSE Class 10th exams will commence on February 27, and the time couldn’t be more right to take a look at the specimen papers.

Exams are a major source of stress for students, and the leading reason is a lack of knowledge about how to write answers and manage time. The specimen papers can help students in this regard by giving an idea of the type and number of questions to expect. Students should take note of the word limit and the duration of the exam and plan accordingly. The ICSE Class 10 specimen papers for all the major subjects are covered in this article. You can also download the specimen papers from the official site of the CISCE. However, here you get to read and download the specimen paper of class 10 in pdf format.

ICSE Class 10 Specimen Paper 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 paper consists of 80 or 100 marks, and a duration of either 2, 2.5, or 3 hours, depending on the subject and its practical weightage.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided in each paper.

The questions will be of the objective and descriptive type, divided into multiple sections and marks brackets.

View and download the 2023 ICSE Specimen Paper Class 10 PDF format here.

ICSE Class 10 Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous year papers is another great way to excel in the ICSE final exams. The CISCE board has made the ICSE Class 10 previous year question papers available from the years 2017 to 2020. Solve them to know which type of questions are most repeated and which topics the board likes to skip. Analysing old papers also helps build confidence and learn time management. You can check out the ICSE Previous Year Papers for Class 10 in PDF format below.

