ICSE Class 10 English Language Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE English Language Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the previous year papers for students’ benefit in the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. One of the main examinations is English (code: 01). English is a core subject in ICSE Class 10 and compulsory for all students. The English Language paper will be held on February 27. There are two components in the ICSE Class English 10 subject: Paper 1: English Language and Paper 2: Literature in English. Both papers are of equal importance and carry the same marks. English Language paper mainly emphasizes grammar, reading and creative writing, while Literature in English focuses on the analysis of classic poems and prose. Overall, the ICSE Class 10 English course develops holistic language and literature skills in students. However, English is not a subject to be taken lightly. The ICSE papers are known to be tricky and lengthy. One effective way to prepare for the exam is by solving ICSE English Language previous year question paper. Like all other boards, the CISCE also repeats questions. Students can avail full benefits by meticulously solving the previous year's papers, especially the ICSE English Language previous year question paper class 10. Doing so gives an idea of the level of difficulty and type of questions you’re expected to face in the final exams. It also boosts confidence and provides last-minute revision. Check here the ICSE Class 10 English Language question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF form.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 English Language papers consists of 80 marks and a duration of two hours.

The questions will be of both objective and descriptive type.

English Language paper contains five compulsory questions.

15 minutes of reading time will be provided before the exam and writing answers will be prohibited during this period.

All questions carry 16 marks each. Recommended time limit has also been stated with each question.

Check out the ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Important Resources for ICSE Class 10:-