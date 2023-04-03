ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10th Chemistry Syllabus PDF

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for ICSE Chemistry Class 10. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

Download ICSE Board Class 10th Chemistry Syllabus PDF for session 2023-24

ICSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 10: When we talk about science, three main subjects come to our mind, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. We all know their roles and importance to our world. Their individuality and interaction with each other is the topic for discussion. Class 10 is one of the crucial grades at which students are taken through a little deep exploration of these science subjects. Chemistry is the subject that deals with living as well as non-living because nothing exists without matter and matter is nothing but the aggregation of atoms. The CISCE curriculum for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry is interesting and well-formed to make students understand the process, terminologies and experiments of chemistry. This article will explain the CISCE framed a detailed syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry. Before touching on the syllabus it is better to understand its aims and objectives. It will help you to know the subject better. 

2023-24 ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus Aims;

  1. To acquire the knowledge of terms, concepts, processes, techniques and principles related to the subject.
  2. To develop the ability to apply the knowledge of contents and principles of chemistry in unfamiliar situations.
  3. To acquire skills in the proper handling of apparatus and chemicals.
  4. To develop scientific temper, attitude and problem-solving skills.
  5. To recognize Chemical Science as having an important impact on the environment relating to cycles in nature; natural resources, and pollution. 

Now that we know the well-formulated and clearly mentioned aims of the aims of chemistry syllabus let us now understand some of the general guidelines. These will help you in your exams.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus General Guideline:

  • There will be one paper of two hours duration of 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of practical work carrying 20 marks.
  • The paper will be divided into two sections, Section I (40 marks) and Section II (40 marks).
  • Section I (compulsory) will contain short answer questions on the entire syllabus.
  • Section II will contain six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four of these six questions.
  • Note: All chemical processes/reactions should be studied with reference to the reactants, products, conditions, observation, the (balanced) equations and diagrams.

Detailed ICSE Class 10 2023-24 Chemistry Syllabus:

SCIENCE (52)

CHEMISTRY

SCIENCE Paper - 2

Units

Topics

1. Periodic Properties and variations of Properties

– Physical and Chemical

(i) Periodic properties and their variations in groups and periods.

Definitions and trends of the following periodic properties in groups and periods should be studied:  

  • atomic size  
  • metallic character  
  • non-metallic character 
  •  ionisation potential  
  • electron affinity  
  • electronegativity

(ii) Periodicity on the basis of atomic number for

elements.  

  • The study of the modern periodic table up to
  • period 3 (students are to be exposed to the complete modern periodic table but no questions will be asked on elements beyond period 3 – Argon);  
  • Periodicity and other related properties to be explained on the basis of nuclear charge and shells (not orbitals). 

(Special reference to the alkali metals and halogen groups).

2. Chemical Bonding

Electrovalent, covalent and co-ordinate bonding,

structures of various compounds, Electron dot

structure. 

(a) Electrovalent bonding:  

  • Electron dot structure of Electrovalent compounds NaCl, MgCl2, CaO.  
  • Characteristic properties of electrovalent compounds – state of existence, melting and boiling points, conductivity (heat and electricity), dissociation in solution and in the molten state to be linked with electrolysis.

(b) Covalent Bonding:  

  • Electron dot structure of covalent molecules on the basis of duplet and octet of electrons (example: hydrogen, chlorine, nitrogen, ammonia, carbon tetrachloride, methane.  
  • Polar Covalent compounds – based on difference in electronegativity: Examples – HCl and H2O including structures.  
  • Characteristic properties of Covalent compounds – state of existence, melting and boiling points, conductivity (heat and electricity), ionisation in solution. 

Comparison of Electrovalent and Covalent compounds. 

(c) Coordinate Bonding:  

  • Definition
  • The lone pair effect of the oxygen atom of the water molecule and the nitrogen atom of the ammonia molecule to explain the formation of H3O+ and OH- ions in water and NH4+ Ion. 

The meaning of lone pair; the formation of hydronium ion and ammonium ion must be explained with the help of electron dot diagrams.

3. Study of Acids, Bases and Salts

(i) Simple definitions in terms of the molecules and their characteristic properties. 

(ii) Ions present in mineral acids, alkalis and salts and their solutions; use of litmus and pH paper to test for acidity and alkalinity.  

  • Examples with equation for the ionisation/dissociation of ions of acids, bases and salts.  
  • Acids form hydronium ions (only positive ions) which turn blue litmus red, alkalis form hydroxyl ions (only negative ions) with water which turns red litmus blue. 
  •  Salts are formed by partial or complete replacement of the hydrogen ion of an acid by a metal. (To be explained with suitable examples).  
  • Introduction to pH scale to test for acidity, neutrality and alkalinity by using pH paper or Universal indicator. 

(iii) Definition of salt; types of salts. Types of salts: normal salts, acid salt, basic salt, definition and examples. 

(iv) Action of dilute acids on salts. Decomposition of hydrogen carbonates, carbonates, sulphites and sulphides by appropriate acids with heating if necessary. (Relevant laboratory work must be done). 

(v) Methods of preparation of Normal salts with relevant equations. (Details of apparatus or procedures not required). Methods included are:  

  • Direct combination  
  • Displacement  
  • Precipitation (double decomposition)  
  • Neutralization of insoluble base  
  • Neutralisation of an alkali (titration) 
  • The action of dilute acids on carbonates and bi-carbonates.

4. Analytical Chemistry

(i) Action of Ammonium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydroxide on the solution of salts: the colour of salt and its solution; formation and colour of hydroxide precipitated for solutions of salts of Ca, Fe, Cu, Zn and Pb; special action of ammonium hydroxide on solutions of copper salt and sodium hydroxide on ammonium salts. 

On the solution of salts:  

  • Colour of salt and its solution.  
  • Action on the addition of sodium hydroxide to a solution of Ca, Fe, Cu, Zn, and Pb salts drop by drop in excess. Formation and colour of the hydroxide precipitated are to be highlighted with the help of equations.  
  • Action on the addition of Ammonium Hydroxide to the solution of Ca, Fe, Cu, Zn, and Pb salts drop by drop in excess. The formation and colour of the hydroxide precipitated are to be highlighted with the help of equations.  
  • Special action of Ammonium Hydroxide on solutions of copper salts and sodium hydroxide on ammonium salts. 

(ii) Action of alkalis (NaOH, KOH) on certain metals, their oxides and hydroxides. The metals must include aluminium, zinc and lead, their oxides and hydroxides, which react with caustic alkalis (NaOH, KOH), showing the amphoteric nature of these substances. 

5. Mole Concept and Stoichiometry

(i) Gay Lussac’s Law of Combining Volumes; Avogadro’s Law.  

  • Idea of mole – a number just as a dozen, a gross (Avogadro’s number).  
  • Avogadro’s Law - statement and explanation.  
  • Gay Lussac’s Law of Combining Volumes. – Statement and explanation.  
  • Understanding molar volume- “the mass of 22.4 litres of any gas at S.T.P. is equal to its molar mass”. (Questions will not be set on formal proof but may be taught for clear understanding).  
  • Simple calculations based on the molar volume and Gay Lussac’s law.

(ii) Refer to the atomicity of hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and chlorine (proof not required). The explanation can be given using equations for the formation of HCl, NH3, and NO. 

(iii) Vapour Density and its relation to relative molecular mass:  

  • Molecular mass = 2vapour density (formal proof not required)  
  • Deduction of simple (empirical) and molecular formula from: 

(a) the percentage composition of a compound. 

(b) the masses of combining elements. 

(iv) Mole and its relation to mass.  

  • Relating mole and atomic mass; arriving at gram atomic mass and then gram atom; atomic mass is a number dealing with one atom; gram atomic mass is the mass of one mole of atoms.  
  • Relating mole and molecular mass arriving at gram molecular mass and gram molecule – molecular mass is a number dealing with a molecule, gram molecular mass is the mass of one mole of molecules.  
  • Simple calculations based on relation of mole to mass, volume and Avogadro’s number. 

(v) Simple calculations based on chemical equations 

Related to weight and/or volumes of both reactants and products.

6. Electrolysis 

(i) Electrolytes and non-electrolytes. Definitions and examples. 

(ii) Substances containing molecules only, ions only, both molecules and ions.  

  • Substances containing molecules only ions only, both molecules and ions.  
  • Examples; relating their composition with their behaviour as strong and weak electrolytes as well as non-electrolytes.

(iii) Definition and explanation of electrolysis, electrolyte, electrode, anode, cathode, anion, cation, oxidation and reduction (on the basis of loss and gain of electrons). 

(iv)An elementary study of the migration of ions, with reference to the factors influencing selective discharge of ions (reference should be made to the activity series as indicating the tendency of metals, e.g. Na, Mg, Fe, Cu, to form ions) illustrated by the electrolysis of:  

  • Molten lead bromide  
  • acidified water with platinum electrodes  
  • Aqueous copper (II) sulphate with copper electrodes; electron transfer at the electrodes. 

The above electrolytic processes can be studied in terms of electrolyte used, electrodes used, ionization reaction, anode reaction, cathode reaction, use of selective discharge theory, wherever applicable. 

(v) Applications of electrolysis.  

  • Electroplating with nickel and silver, choice of electrolyte for electroplating.  
  • Electro refining of copper. 

Reasons and conditions for electroplating; names of the electrolytes and the electrodes used should be given. Equations for the reactions at the electrodes should be given for electroplating, refining of copper.

7. Metallurgy

(i) Occurrence of metals in nature:  

  • Mineral and ore - Meaning only.  
  • Common ores of iron, aluminium and zinc. 

(ii) Stages involved in the extraction of metals. 

(a) Dressing of the ore – hydrolytic method, magnetic separation, froth flotation method. 

(b) Conversion of concentrated ore to its oxide- roasting and calcination (definition, examples with equations). 

(c) Reduction of metallic oxides- some can be reduced by hydrogen, carbon and carbon monoxide (e.g. copper oxide, lead (II) oxide, iron (III) oxide and zinc oxide) and some cannot (e.g. Al2O3, MgO) - refer to activity series). Active metals by electrolysis e.g. sodium, potassium and calcium. (reference only). Equations with conditions should be given. 

(d) Electro refining – reference only. 

(iii) Extraction of Aluminium. 

(a) Chemical method for purifying bauxite by using NaOH – Baeyer’s Process. 

(b) Electrolytic extraction – Hall Heroult’s process: Structure of electrolytic cell - the various components as part of the electrolyte, electrodes and electrode reactions. 

Description of the changes occurring, purpose of the substances used and the main reactions with their equations. 

(iv) Alloys – composition and uses. Stainless steel, duralumin, brass, bronze, fuse metal / solder.

8. Study of Compounds


A. Hydrogen Chloride

Hydrogen chloride: preparation of hydrogen chloride from sodium chloride; refer to the density and solubility of hydrogen chloride (fountain experiment); reaction with ammonia; acidic properties of its solution.  

  • Preparation of hydrogen chloride from sodium chloride; the laboratory method of preparation can be learnt in terms of reactants, product, condition, equation, diagram or setting of the apparatus, procedure, observation, precaution, collection of the gas and identification.  
  • Simple experiment to show the density of the gas (Hydrogen Chloride) –heavier than air.  
  • Solubility of hydrogen chloride (fountain experiment); setting of the apparatus, procedure, observation, inference. 
  • Method of preparation of hydrochloric acid by dissolving the gas in water- the special arrangement and the mechanism by which the back suction is avoided should be learnt.  
  • Reaction with ammonia  
  • Acidic properties of its solution - reaction with metals, their oxides, hydroxides and carbonates to give their chlorides; decomposition of carbonates, hydrogen carbonates, sulphides, sulphites.  
  • Precipitation reactions with silver nitrate solution and lead nitrate solution. 

B. Ammonia

Ammonia: its laboratory preparation from ammonium chloride and collection; ammonia from nitrides like Mg3N2 and AlN and ammonium salts. Manufacture by Haber’s Process; density and solubility of ammonia (fountain experiment); aqueous solution of ammonia; its reactions with hydrogen chloride and with hot copper (II) oxide and chlorine; the burning of ammonia in oxygen; uses of ammonia.

  • Laboratory preparation from ammonium chloride and collection; (the preparation to be studied in terms of, setting of the apparatus and diagram, procedure, observation, collection and identification) 
  • Ammonia from nitrides like Mg3N2 and AlN using warm water. Ammonia from ammonium salts using alkalies. 

The reactions to be studied in terms of reactants, products, conditions and equations.  

  • Manufacture by Haber’s Process.  
  • Density and solubility of ammonia (fountain experiment).  
  • The burning of ammonia in oxygen.  
  • The catalytic oxidation of ammonia (with conditions and reaction)  
  • Its reactions with hydrogen chloride and with hot copper (II) oxide and chlorine (both chlorine in excess and ammonia in excess).

All these reactions may be studied in terms of reactants, products, conditions, equations and observations.  

  • Aqueous solution of ammonia - reaction with sulphuric acid, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid and solutions of iron(III) chloride, iron(II) sulphate, lead nitrate, zinc nitrate and copper sulphate.  
  • Uses of ammonia - manufacture of fertilizers, explosives, nitric acid, refrigerant gas (Chloroflurocarbon – and its suitable alternatives which are non-ozone depleting), and cleansing agents.

C. Nitric Acid

Nitric Acid: one laboratory method of preparation of nitric acid from potassium nitrate or sodium nitrate. Large-scale preparation. Nitric acid as an oxidizing agent.  

  • Laboratory preparation of nitric acid from potassium nitrate or sodium nitrate; the laboratory method to be studied in terms of reactants, products, conditions, equations, setting up of apparatus, diagram, precautions, collection and identification.  
  • Manufacture of Nitric acid by Ostwald’s process (Only equations with conditions where applicable).  
  • As an oxidising agent: its reaction with copper, carbon, sulphur.

D. Sulphuric Acid

Large scale preparation, its behaviour as an acid when dilute, as an oxidizing agent when concentrated - oxidation of carbon and sulphur; as a dehydrating agent - dehydration of sugar and copper (II) sulphate crystals; its non-volatile nature.  

  • Manufacture by Contact Process Equations with conditions where applicable). 
  • Its behaviour as an acid when dilute - reaction with metal, metal oxide, metal hydroxide, metal carbonate, metal bicarbonate, metal sulphite, metal sulphide. 
  • Concentrated sulphuric acid as an oxidizing agent - the oxidation of carbon and sulphur.  
  • Concentrated sulphuric acid as a dehydrating agent- (a) the dehydration of sugar (b) Copper (II) sulphate crystals.  
  • Non-volatile nature of sulphuric acid - reaction with sodium or potassiumchloride and sodium or potassium nitrate.

9. Organic Chemistry

(i) Introduction to Organic compounds.  

  • Unique nature of Carbon atom – tetra valency, catenation.  
  • Formation of single, double and triple bonds, straight chain, branched chain, cyclic compounds (only benzene). 

(ii) Structure and Isomerism.  

  • Structure of compounds with single, double and triple bonds.  Structural formulae of hydrocarbons. 
  • Structural formula must be given for: alkanes, alkenes, alkynes up to 5 carbon atoms.  
  • Isomerism – structural (chain, position) 

(iii)Homologous series – characteristics with examples. 

Alkane, alkene, alkyne series and their gradation in properties and the relationship with the molecular mass or molecular formula. 

(iv) Simple nomenclature. 

Simple nomenclature of the hydrocarbons with simple functional groups – (double bond, triple bond, alcoholic, aldehydic, carboxylic group) longest chain rule and smallest number for functional groups rule – trivial and IUPAC names (compounds with only one functional group). 

(v) Hydrocarbons: alkanes, alkenes, alkynes.  

  • Alkanes - general formula; methane (greenhouse gas) and ethane - methods of preparation from sodium ethanoate (sodium acetate), sodium propanoate (sodium propionate), from iodomethane (methyl iodide) and bromoethane (ethyl bromide). Complete combustion of methane and ethane, reaction of methane and ethane with chlorine through substitution.  
  • Alkenes – (unsaturated hydrocarbons with a double bond); ethene as an example. Methods of preparation of ethene by dehydro halogenation reaction and dehydration reactions.  
  • Alkynes - (unsaturated hydrocarbons with a triple bond); ethyne as an example of alkyne; Methods of preparation from calcium carbide and 1,2 dibromoethane ethylene dibromide). 

Only main properties, particularly addition products with hydrogen and halogen namely Cl2, Br2 and I2 pertaining to alkenes and alkynes.  

Uses of methane, ethane, ethene, and ethyne. 

(vi) Alcohols: ethanol – preparation, properties and uses.  

  • Preparation of ethanol by hydrolysis of alkyl halide.  
  • Properties – Physical: Nature, Solubility, Density, Boiling Points. Chemical: Combustion, action with sodium, ester formation with acetic acid, dehydration with conc. Sulphuric acid to prepare ethene.  
  • Denatured and spurious alcohol.  
  • Important uses of Ethanol. 

(vii) Carboxylic acids (aliphatic - monocarboxylic acid): Acetic acid – properties and uses of acetic acid.  

  • Structure of acetic acid.  
  • Properties of Acetic Acid: Physical properties – odour (vinegar), glacial acetic acid (effect of sufficient cooling to produce icelike crystals). Chemical properties – action with litmus, alkalis and alcohol (idea of esterification).  
  • Uses of acetic acid.
   

 

To get the complete 2023-24 syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry refer to the link below:

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

 

How many subjects are there in ICSE Class 9 2024 Syllabus?

The curriculum of the CISCE board for ICSE Class 9 and 10 covers a wide spectrum of subjects that are divided into group I (compulsory), group II, and group (III). ICSE students are allowed to select any two or three subjects from group II and any one from group III electives.

How many units are there in ICSE Class 9 Chemistry 2023-24 syllabus?

As per the CISCE Class 9 ICSE syllabus, there are 9 units in chemistry class 9. 1 Periodic Properties and variations of Properties – Physical and Chemical, 2. Chemical Bonding, 3. Study of Acids, Bases and Salts, 4. Analytical Chemistry, 5. Mole Concept and Stoichiometry, 6. Electrolysis, 7. Metallurgy, 8. Study of Compounds and 9. Organic Chemistry. There are further divisions in some of the units. Refer to Jagranjosh.com to download the complete syllabus.

