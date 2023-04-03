ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10th Chemistry Syllabus PDF

ICSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12: When we talk about science, three main subjects come to our mind, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. We all know their roles and importance to our world. Their individuality and interaction with each other is the topic for discussion. Class 9th is one of the crucial grades at which students are taken through a little deep exploration of these science subjects. Chemistry is the subject that deals with living as well as non-living because nothing exists without matter and matter is nothing but the aggregation of atoms. The CISCE curriculum for ICSE Class 9 Chemistry is interesting and well-formed to make students understand the process, terminologies and experiments of chemistry. This article will explain the CISCE framed a detailed syllabus for ICSE Class 9 Chemistry. Before touching on the syllabus it is better to understand its aims and objectives. It will help you to know the subject better.
2023-24 ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus Aims;
- To acquire the knowledge of terms, concepts, processes, techniques and principles related to the subject.
- To develop the ability to apply the knowledge of contents and principles of chemistry in unfamiliar situations.
- To acquire skills in the proper handling of apparatus and chemicals.
- To develop scientific temper, attitude and problem-solving skills.
- To recognize Chemical Science as having an important impact on the environment relating to cycles in nature; natural resources, and pollution.
Now that we know the well-formulated and clearly mentioned aims of the aims of chemistry syllabus let us now understand some of the general guidelines. These will help you in your exams.
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus General Guideline:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration of 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of practical work carrying 20 marks.
- The paper will be divided into two sections, Section I (40 marks) and Section II (40 marks).
- Section I (compulsory) will contain short answer questions on the entire syllabus.
- Section II will contain six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four of these six questions.
- Note: All chemical processes/reactions should be studied with reference to the reactants, products, conditions, observation, the (balanced) equations and diagrams.
Detailed ICSE Class 10 2023-24 Chemistry Syllabus:
SCIENCE (52)
CHEMISTRY
SCIENCE Paper - 2
|
Units
|
Topics
|
1. Periodic Properties and variations of Properties
– Physical and Chemical
|
(i) Periodic properties and their variations in groups and periods.
Definitions and trends of the following periodic properties in groups and periods should be studied:
(ii) Periodicity on the basis of atomic number for
elements.
(Special reference to the alkali metals and halogen groups).
|
2. Chemical Bonding
|
Electrovalent, covalent and co-ordinate bonding,
structures of various compounds, Electron dot
structure.
(a) Electrovalent bonding:
(b) Covalent Bonding:
Comparison of Electrovalent and Covalent compounds.
(c) Coordinate Bonding:
The meaning of lone pair; the formation of hydronium ion and ammonium ion must be explained with the help of electron dot diagrams.
|
3. Study of Acids, Bases and Salts
|
(i) Simple definitions in terms of the molecules and their characteristic properties.
(ii) Ions present in mineral acids, alkalis and salts and their solutions; use of litmus and pH paper to test for acidity and alkalinity.
(iii) Definition of salt; types of salts. Types of salts: normal salts, acid salt, basic salt, definition and examples.
(iv) Action of dilute acids on salts. Decomposition of hydrogen carbonates, carbonates, sulphites and sulphides by appropriate acids with heating if necessary. (Relevant laboratory work must be done).
(v) Methods of preparation of Normal salts with relevant equations. (Details of apparatus or procedures not required). Methods included are:
|
4. Analytical Chemistry
|
(i) Action of Ammonium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydroxide on the solution of salts: the colour of salt and its solution; formation and colour of hydroxide precipitated for solutions of salts of Ca, Fe, Cu, Zn and Pb; special action of ammonium hydroxide on solutions of copper salt and sodium hydroxide on ammonium salts.
On the solution of salts:
(ii) Action of alkalis (NaOH, KOH) on certain metals, their oxides and hydroxides. The metals must include aluminium, zinc and lead, their oxides and hydroxides, which react with caustic alkalis (NaOH, KOH), showing the amphoteric nature of these substances.
|
5. Mole Concept and Stoichiometry
|
(i) Gay Lussac’s Law of Combining Volumes; Avogadro’s Law.
(ii) Refer to the atomicity of hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen and chlorine (proof not required). The explanation can be given using equations for the formation of HCl, NH3, and NO.
(iii) Vapour Density and its relation to relative molecular mass:
(a) the percentage composition of a compound.
(b) the masses of combining elements.
(iv) Mole and its relation to mass.
(v) Simple calculations based on chemical equations
Related to weight and/or volumes of both reactants and products.
|
6. Electrolysis
|
(i) Electrolytes and non-electrolytes. Definitions and examples.
(ii) Substances containing molecules only, ions only, both molecules and ions.
(iii) Definition and explanation of electrolysis, electrolyte, electrode, anode, cathode, anion, cation, oxidation and reduction (on the basis of loss and gain of electrons).
(iv)An elementary study of the migration of ions, with reference to the factors influencing selective discharge of ions (reference should be made to the activity series as indicating the tendency of metals, e.g. Na, Mg, Fe, Cu, to form ions) illustrated by the electrolysis of:
The above electrolytic processes can be studied in terms of electrolyte used, electrodes used, ionization reaction, anode reaction, cathode reaction, use of selective discharge theory, wherever applicable.
(v) Applications of electrolysis.
Reasons and conditions for electroplating; names of the electrolytes and the electrodes used should be given. Equations for the reactions at the electrodes should be given for electroplating, refining of copper.
|
7. Metallurgy
|
(i) Occurrence of metals in nature:
(ii) Stages involved in the extraction of metals.
(a) Dressing of the ore – hydrolytic method, magnetic separation, froth flotation method.
(b) Conversion of concentrated ore to its oxide- roasting and calcination (definition, examples with equations).
(c) Reduction of metallic oxides- some can be reduced by hydrogen, carbon and carbon monoxide (e.g. copper oxide, lead (II) oxide, iron (III) oxide and zinc oxide) and some cannot (e.g. Al2O3, MgO) - refer to activity series). Active metals by electrolysis e.g. sodium, potassium and calcium. (reference only). Equations with conditions should be given.
(d) Electro refining – reference only.
(iii) Extraction of Aluminium.
(a) Chemical method for purifying bauxite by using NaOH – Baeyer’s Process.
(b) Electrolytic extraction – Hall Heroult’s process: Structure of electrolytic cell - the various components as part of the electrolyte, electrodes and electrode reactions.
Description of the changes occurring, purpose of the substances used and the main reactions with their equations.
(iv) Alloys – composition and uses. Stainless steel, duralumin, brass, bronze, fuse metal / solder.
|
8. Study of Compounds
|
A. Hydrogen Chloride
|
Hydrogen chloride: preparation of hydrogen chloride from sodium chloride; refer to the density and solubility of hydrogen chloride (fountain experiment); reaction with ammonia; acidic properties of its solution.
|
B. Ammonia
|
Ammonia: its laboratory preparation from ammonium chloride and collection; ammonia from nitrides like Mg3N2 and AlN and ammonium salts. Manufacture by Haber’s Process; density and solubility of ammonia (fountain experiment); aqueous solution of ammonia; its reactions with hydrogen chloride and with hot copper (II) oxide and chlorine; the burning of ammonia in oxygen; uses of ammonia.
The reactions to be studied in terms of reactants, products, conditions and equations.
All these reactions may be studied in terms of reactants, products, conditions, equations and observations.
|
C. Nitric Acid
|
Nitric Acid: one laboratory method of preparation of nitric acid from potassium nitrate or sodium nitrate. Large-scale preparation. Nitric acid as an oxidizing agent.
|
D. Sulphuric Acid
|
Large scale preparation, its behaviour as an acid when dilute, as an oxidizing agent when concentrated - oxidation of carbon and sulphur; as a dehydrating agent - dehydration of sugar and copper (II) sulphate crystals; its non-volatile nature.
|
9. Organic Chemistry
|
(i) Introduction to Organic compounds.
(ii) Structure and Isomerism.
(iii)Homologous series – characteristics with examples.
Alkane, alkene, alkyne series and their gradation in properties and the relationship with the molecular mass or molecular formula.
(iv) Simple nomenclature.
Simple nomenclature of the hydrocarbons with simple functional groups – (double bond, triple bond, alcoholic, aldehydic, carboxylic group) longest chain rule and smallest number for functional groups rule – trivial and IUPAC names (compounds with only one functional group).
(v) Hydrocarbons: alkanes, alkenes, alkynes.
Only main properties, particularly addition products with hydrogen and halogen namely Cl2, Br2 and I2 pertaining to alkenes and alkynes.
Uses of methane, ethane, ethene, and ethyne.
(vi) Alcohols: ethanol – preparation, properties and uses.
(vii) Carboxylic acids (aliphatic - monocarboxylic acid): Acetic acid – properties and uses of acetic acid.
To get the complete 2023-24 syllabus for ICSE Class 10 Chemistry refer to the link below:
|ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF
Also Read:
ICSE Class 10 2023-24 Syllabus ( All Subjects)