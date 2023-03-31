ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10th Biology Syllabus PDF

Sex-linked inheritance of diseases to include only X-linked like haemophilia and colour blindness.

The following terms are to be covered: gene, allele, heterozygous, homozygous, dominant, recessive, mutation, variation, phenotype, and genotype.

The three laws of Mendel.

The basic structure of chromosomes with an elementary understanding of terms such as chromatin, chromatid, gene structure of DNA and centromere.

Significance and major differences between mitotic and meiotic division.

A brief idea of homologous chromosomes and crossing over leading to variations.

A basic understanding of Meiosis as a reduction division (stages not required).

A basic understanding of the tropic movements in plants with reference to – Phototropism, Geotropism, Hydrotropism, Thigmotropism and Chemotropism (supported with suitable examples).

A brief idea of the physiological effects of Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins, Abscisic acid and Ethylene in regulating the growth of plants.

Experiments with regard to the factors essential for photosynthesis; emphasis on destarching and the steps involved in starch test.

Dark reaction - only combination of hydrogen released by NADP with CO2 to form glucose. (detailed equations are not required).

Light reaction - activation of chlorophyll followed by photolysis of water, release of O2, formation of ATP (photophosphorylation) and NADPH.

Introduction of the terms "photochemical" for light phase and "biosynthetic" for dark phases.

Opening and closing of stomata based on potassium ion exchange theory.

The internal structure of chloroplast to be explained to give an idea of the site of light and dark reactions.

The process and significance of Photosynthesis.

A brief idea of guttation and bleeding

Mechanism of stomatal transpiration on the basis of potassium ion exchange theory.

(b)Use of cobalt chloride paper to demonstrate the unequal rate of transpiration in a dorsiventral leaf.

(a)Loss in weight of a potted plant or a leafy shoot in a test tube as a result of transpiration.

Concept of transpiration and its importance to plants

Experiments to show the conduction of water through the xylem.

Characteristics of roots, which make them suitable for absorbing water.

Understanding of the processes related to the absorption of water by the roots.

3. Human Anatomy and Physiology