ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10th Biology Syllabus PDF

ICSE Biology Syllabus for Class 12: A syllabus is the key component to walk through the subject smoothly. It provides clear and very fine elaboration on units and, topics under those. For an effective 2023-24 curriculum the CISCE Board released the syllabus for each subject. This article discusses the detailed syllabus of Biology for ICSE class 10. It is one of the major part of science. Let us take you forward to have deep unit-wise insights on the ICSE Biology syllabus for Class 10. Before diving into the Biology curriculum let us have a look at the various aims of the syllabus.
2023-24 ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus Aims;
- To acquire knowledge of the economic importance of plants and animals.
- To develop an understanding of the inter-relationship between sustainability and environmental adaptations.
- To develop an understanding of the interdependence of plants and animals so as to enable pupils to acquire a clearer comprehension
- of the significance of life and its importance in human welfare.
- To understand the capacities and limitations of all the biological and economic activities so as to be able to use them for a better quality of life.
- To acquire the ability to observe, experiment, hypothesize, infer, handle equipment accurately and make correct recordings.
Now that we know the multiple aims of the Biology ICSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24, it is time to start with the general guidelines we must be aware of.
ICSE Class 10 Biology Syllabus General Guideline:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration of 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of practical work carrying 20 marks.
- The paper will be divided into two sections, Section I (40 marks) and Section II (40 marks).
- Section I (compulsory) will contain short answer questions on the entire syllabus. Section II will contain six questions. Candidates will be required to answer any four of these six questions.
Detailed ICSE Class 10 2023-24 Biology Syllabus:
SCIENCE (52)
BIOLOGY
SCIENCE Paper - 3
|
Units
|
Topics
|
1. Basic Biology
|
(i) Cell Cycle and Cell Division.
Cell cycle – Interphase (G1, S, G2) and Mitotic phase.
Cell Division:
(ii) Structure of chromosome.
The basic structure of chromosomes with an elementary understanding of terms such as chromatin, chromatid, gene structure of DNA and centromere.
(iii) Genetics: Mendel’s laws of inheritance and sex-linked inheritance of diseases.
|
2. Plant Physiology
|
(i) Absorption by roots, imbibition, diffusion and osmosis; osmotic pressure, root pressure; turgidity and flaccidity; plasmolysis and deplasmolysis; the absorption of water and minerals; active and passive transport (in brief); The rise of water up to the xylem; Forces responsible for ascent of sap.
(ii) Transpiration - process and significance. Ganong’s potometer and its limitations. The factors affecting rate of transpiration. Experiments on transpiration. A brief idea of guttation and bleeding.
(a)Loss in weight of a potted plant or a leafy shoot in a test tube as a result of transpiration.
(b)Use of cobalt chloride paper to demonstrate the unequal rate of transpiration in a dorsiventral leaf.
(iii)Photosynthesis: the process and its importance to life in general; experiments to show the necessity of light, carbon dioxide, chlorophyll, formation of starch and release of oxygen; carbon cycle.
(iv) Chemical coordination in Plants: A general study of plant growth regulators; Tropic movements in plants.
|
3. Human Anatomy and Physiology
|
(i) Circulatory System: Blood and lymph, the structure and working of the heart, blood vessels, circulation of blood (only names of the main blood vessels entering and leaving the heart, liver and kidney will be required). Lymphatic system.
(ii) Excretory System: A brief introduction to the excretory organs; parts of the urinary system; structure and function of the kidneys; blood vessels associated with kidneys; structure and function of nephron .
(iii)Nervous system: Structure of Neuron; central, autonomous and peripheral nervous system (in brief); brain and spinal cord; reflex action and how it differs from voluntary action. Sense organs – Eye: Structure, functions, defects and corrective measures: Ear: Parts and functions of the ear.
(iv) Endocrine System: General study of the following glands: Adrenal, Pancreas, Thyroid and Pituitary. Endocrine and Exocrine glands.
(v) The Reproductive System: Organs, fertilisation functions of the placenta in the growth of the embryo Menstrual cycle.
|
4. Population
|
Population explosion in India; need for adopting control measures - population control.
|
5. Human Evolution
|
Basic introduction to Human evolution and Theories of evolution: Lamarck’s theory of inheritance; Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection.
- Bipedalism
- Increasing Cranial capacity
- Reduction of size of canine teeth
- Forehead and brow ridges
- Development of chin
- Reduction in body hair
- Height and Posture
|
6. Pollution
|
(i) Types and sources of pollution; major pollutants.
(ii) Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable wastes
Biodegradable wastes: meaning and example; paper, vegetable peels, etc.
Non-biodegradable wastes: meaning and example; plastics, glass, Styrofoam etc. Pesticides like DDT etc.
(iii)Effects of pollution on climate, environment, human health and other organisms; control measures.
- Use of unleaded petrol / CNG in automobiles
- Switching of engines at traffic signal lights
- Social forestry
- Setting of sewage treatment plants
- Ban on polythene and plastics
- Organic farming
- Euro Bharat vehicular standard.
(A brief idea of the above measures)
INTERNAL ASSESSMENT OF PRACTICAL WORK
The practical work is designed to test the ability of the candidates to make an accurate observation from specimens of plants and animals.
|
PLANT LIFE
|
(i) Observation of permanent slides of stages of mitosis.
(ii) Experiments demonstrating:
(iii) Experiments on Transpiration:
(iv) Experiments on Photosynthesis:
|
ANIMAL LIFE
|
(i) Identification of the structures of the urinary system, heart and kidney (internal structure) and brain (external view) through models and charts
(ii) The identification of different types of blood cells under a microscope.
(iii)Identification of the internal structure of the Ear and Eye (Through models and charts).
(iv) Identification and location of selected endocrine glands: Adrenal, Pancreas, Thyroid and Pituitary glands with the help of a model or chart.
