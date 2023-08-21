CISCE Date Sheet 2024: CISCE 10th, 12th Exam Dates, Time Table Soon

CISCE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 : Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board examinations are getting closer and the candidates are looking forward to their ICSE and ISC exam time table 2024. Get all information regarding the ICSE Class 10 Datesheet 2024 and also ISC Class 12 Datesheet 2024 PDF from this article.

CISCE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has not notified about the release of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet, as of now. ICSE and ISC board examinations 2024 are likely to start from the month of February 2024. Once the Council is ready to announce the exam schedule, it will be made available on CISCE's official website at cisce.org. Candidates will also get notified through jagranjosh.com as soon as the ICSE Class 10 and CISCE Class 12 exam time table 2024 is released.

What is the importance of CISCE Exam Time Table 2024?

Here are a few reasons why the the CISCE Class 10, 12 date sheets 2024 are important:

1 Preparation Time: The date sheet will provide the students a clear schedule of when their exams will take place. This will allow them to plan and allocate their study time effectively.

Having a well-defined timetable helps students manage their preparation and revision, reducing the stress associated with last-minute cramming.

2 Revision Strategy: With the exam time table in hand, students can prioritise their exam preparation based on the exam dates and the gaps between two subjects. They can allocate more time to subjects that have exams scheduled earlier and adjust their revision strategies accordingly.

3 Avoiding Conflicts: A lot of 12th class students will be appearing for multiple competitive entrance exams such as CUET UG, NEET, JEE Mains, etc. The CISCE Class 12 datesheet will help them identify any potential scheduling conflicts and thus, plan accordingly.

4 Mental Preparation: Knowing the exam dates in advance allows students to mentally prepare themselves for the upcoming exams. This can help alleviate anxiety and nervousness, as they have a clear timeline to follow. Especially for the 10th class students who are going to appear in their first ever board exam, ICSE Class 10 Datesheet 2024 is very important.

5 Parental Support: Parents can also plan their support and assistance for their children's exam preparation based on the datesheet. They can provide a conducive study environment, emotional support, and other resources as needed.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 - Overview

When will the ICSE Time table be released?

In the 2022-23 session, CISCE released the ICSE, ISC 2023 timetable on December 1, 2023. Thus, it is expected that the 2024 Datesheet will also be out in December, 2024.

CISCE Time Table 2023-24 Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website cisce.org cisce.org Exam Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Class 10 12 Item ICSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2024 ISC Class 12 Board Exam Time Table 2024 CISCE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 Release Date December 2023 (expected) December 2023 (expected) CISCE Class 12 Practical Exam Date January-February, 2024 (expected) January-February, 2024 (expected) CISCE Class 12 Exam 2024 Start Date February 27, 2024 February 13, 2024 CISCE Class 12 Exam 2024 End Date March 29, 2024 March 31, 2024

How to Download CISCE Classes 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024?

To download the date sheet of CISCE from cisce.org:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE at www.cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the datesheet link available on the top header of the website.

Step 3: Download the ICSE or ISC Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 PDF.

ICSE Class 10 Date sheet 2023-24

As soon as the ICSE date sheet for Class 10 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download ICSE Class 10 Datesheet 2023-24 PDF

CISCE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24

As soon as the CISCE date sheet for Class 12 board examinations is out, you will be able to download the PDF easily by clicking on the link given below: Download CISCE Class 12 Date sheet 2023-24 PDF